9 new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and more

The long Labor Day weekend is upon us, which means there will be more time to watch all of the new movies and TV shows dropping on Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and other streaming services.

The lineup is led by the wacky new comedy Only Murders in the Building, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and … Selena Gomez? Yes, you read that right. If you’re in the mood for a heartfelt drama set in the aftermath of 9/11, check out Worth with Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci. And musical fans may appreciate the Cinderella retelling featuring Camila Cabello.

Money Heist season 5 brings back Netflix’s Spanish hit, What We Do in the Shadows season 3 holds more vampire adventures, while A.P. Bio season 4 continues the school-set hijinks. Plus, later in the weekend, Billions returns to finish its fifth season.

And that’s not all: There are a ton of new TV shows and specials available on broadcast and cable. If you’ve cut the cord, just sign up for one of the best cable TV alternatives for access to your favorite channels.

Here are our picks for the new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend.

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Series premiere | Episodes 1-3 (TV-MA) | How to watch Only Murders in the Building online

True crime nuts will get a kick out of this caper, which features the unlikely team of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. Martin and Short are Hollywood veterans and longtime collaborators, but Gomez is the millennial with the star power. They play strangers who live in the same ritzy Manhattan apartment building and all happen to be true crime enthusiasts. When another resident dies in a mysterious manner, the trio decide to start their own investigation — and chronicle everything on their own podcast. Come for the delightfully kooky premise; stay for the delightfully zany performances.

Money Heist (Netflix)

Season 5 premiere | Episodes 1-5 (TV-MA) | Watch now

The first part of the final season of the Spanish drama follows up on the thrilling cliffhangers of the previous finale. The Professor (Álvaro Morte) has a gun to his head, held by Inspector Sierra (Najwa Nimri), and doesn’t have an escape plan for the first time. The gang has been shut inside the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They were able to rescue Lisbon (Itziar Ituño), but a new, powerful antagonist comes onto the scene — the army! What began as a robbery is turning into all-out war.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Season 3 premiere | Episode 1-2 | How to watch What We Do in the Shadows online

If this hilarious comedy has somehow flown under your radar, get thee to FX on Hulu and binge the first two seasons, immediately! Then, enjoy the absurd hijinks of the immortal vampires living in Staten Island: Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou). And don’t forget — as easy as it is — energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch). Living with them as a familiar is human Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), who’s come into his own as a vampire hunter. He’s responsible for taking out the powerful Vampire Council, but faces a consequence he never dreamed of: the trio as the new authorities. *Stares directly at the camera*

Worth (Netflix)

Movie | 1 hr 58 min (PG-13) | Watch now

This biopic is timed to the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and centers on Kenneth Feinberg (Michael Keaton), a renowned attorney and mediator who is appointed to lead the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Feinberg and his colleague Camillos Biros (Amy Ryan) grapple with the impossible task of essentially determining the worth of a life, in order to bestow financial resources to the families of victims. When the cynical Feinberg clashes with community organizer Charles Wolf (Stanley Tucci), who lost his wife, he begins to truly understand the depths of the tragedy and its toll on people.

Cinderella (Amazon Prime Video)

Movie | 1 hr 53 min (PG) | Watch now

Here is a modernized, musical retelling of the classic fairy tale that nobody asked for. It comes from Pitch Perfect screenwriter Kay Cannon and stars Camila Cabello in the titular role. The movie kicks off with villagers singing and dancing to Janet Jackson. From there, the story hits all the usual notes: Cinderella is treated cruelly by her stepmother Vivan (Idina Menzel). With the help of her Fab G (a gender-neutral fairy godmother played by Billy Porter), she gets a princess makeover and captivates Prince Robert (Nichlas Galitzine) at a royal ball.

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles (Disney Plus)

Special | 1 hr 5 min (TV-14) | How to watch Happier Than Ever online

Earlier this year, Billie Eilish was the subject of a behind-the-scenes documentary, The World’s a Little Blurry. This special is more of a concert film, with the Grammy winner performing her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, in its entirety, front to back. She recorded the event on the stage of the legendary Hollywood Bowl, in her hometown of Los Angeles. Directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osbourne, the special incorporates animated elements to create a “dreamlike journey.”

A.P. Bio (Peacock)

Season 4 premiere | Episodes 1-8 (TV-14) | Watch now

The underrated gem of a comedy is back, with more adventures for disgraced Harvard scholar Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton), much put-upon Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt) and the super-smart kids of the titular class. Season 4 finds Jack more accustomed to life in Toledo. He’s still not actually teaching biology, however, and continues to set his students on figuring out ways to improve his career. The new episodes also bring a tornado, a student cult and the unexpected arrival of Jack’s father (Bruce Campbell).

Adventure Time: Distant Lands (HBO Max)

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Season finale | Episode 4 (TV-PG) | Watch now

The last Distant Lands special, Come Along With Me, follows Finn the Human and Jake the Dog, his shapeshifting best friend. They embark on a mission to help their pal Princess Bubblegum battle her spiteful creation, Gumbald. But soon, the antagonists put aside their conflict to team up against the malevolent deity GOLB, who is threatening to destroy the Land of Ooo.

Coming soon:

Billions (Showtime)

Season 5 part 2 premiere | Episode 8 | Airs Sunday, September 5 at 9 p.m. ET

Filming on season 5 of Billions was interrupted by the pandemic, but things are back on track now. The second half of the season turns the dial up on the feud simmering between Axe (Damian Lewis) and billionaire Mike Prince (Corey Stoll). Axe simply cannot let his grudge die, despite the urging of Wendy (Maggie Siff) and Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon). Mike’s ready to wipe his rival “off the face of the Earth” – which is music to the ears of Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), who is still looking for a way to take down Axe.