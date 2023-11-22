49ers vs Seahawks Thanksgiving Day game live stream: How to watch online, start time and odds

The 49ers vs Seahawks live stream isn’t just the Turkey Day nightcap, it’s also a rematch of a wild Wildcard meeting in last year’s playoffs. Seattle lit up the scoreboard with 17 points in the second quarter of last year’s Wildcard round, only to watch the Niners counter with an 18-point fourth quarter to lock up a 41-23 win. Now these NFC West rivals meet for the first time since that fateful afternoon in this Thanksgiving Day NFL live stream .

49ers vs Seahawks channel, start time The 49ers vs Seahawks live stream airs Thursday, Nov. 23.

• Start time — 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST (Nov. 24) / 11:20 p.m. AEDT (Nov 24).

San Francisco (7-3) has shaken off a three-game losing streak to win two straight, including last week’s 27-14 win over the Buccaneers. Quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 333 yards and three touchdowns on 21-of-25 passing in the win over the Bucs and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk helped the cause by reeling in five passes for a career-high 156 yards and a touchdown.

Purdy has been impressive this season, picking up right from where he left off a season ago, leading the Niners to a 12-3 record dating back to Week 12 of last year while posting a 116.3 passer rating. This year, he’s thrown for 18 touchdowns with just 5 interceptions helping him put up a league-best 115.1 passer rating.

The 49ers’ defense is also having another solid season. They enter Week 12 allowing the fewest points per game in the NFL (15.7) while also leading the NFC with 19 takeaways. Linebacker Fred Warner has a share of the team lead with three interceptions while edge rusher Nick Bosa leads the team with 5.5 sacks.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks (6-4) are coming into this game following a tough 17-16 loss to the Rams. Seattle led 13-0 with just under five minutes remaining in the first half. Then L.A. engineered a 9-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. In the fourth quarter, the Seahawks lost quarterback Geno Smith due to a triceps injury for two possessions, enough time for backup Drew Lock to throw a crucial interception. Smith did come back to help Seattle get into field goal range, but kicker Jason Myers pushed the 55-yard potential game-winning field goal wide right.

Geno Smith was just one of the Seahawks’ starters to sustain an injury in the loss. Running back Kenneth Walker III also left the game in the first quarter with an oblique injury and did not return and safety Jerrick Reed left the game in the second half with a knee injury. The status for Smith, Walker and Reed are all unknown for Thursday night’s kickoff.

DraftKings has the 49ers as 7-point favorites against the Seahawks. The over/under is 44 points.

How to watch 49ers vs Seahawks live stream from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch 49ers vs Seahawks the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

How to watch 49ers vs Seahawks live stream in the US

In the U.S., the 49ers vs Seahawks live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts Thursday, Nov 23 at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with Fox and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including Fox, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams the local NBC channel in select cities.

Fubo has all of the right networks and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

How to watch 49ers vs Seahawks live stream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing 49ers vs Seahawks.

How to watch 49ers vs Seahawks live stream in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch 49ers vs Seahawks on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The 49ers vs Seahawks live stream starts on Sky Sports NFL on Fri., Nov. 24 at 1:20 a.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch 49ers vs Seahawks live stream in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, you'll want DAZN to watch the 49ers vs Seahawks live stream as well as the rest NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch 49ers vs Seahawks live stream in Australia

Aussies will find the 49ers vs Seahawks NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week. Kayo starts at AU$25 per month.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also access DAZN's NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of AU$70.