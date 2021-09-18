49ers vs Eagles live stream: How to watch NFL week 2 game online

The 49ers vs Eagles live stream puts two of week one’s best offenses on display for another action-packed NFL live stream. But only one of these defenses is feeling pretty good after their opening week performance.

49ers vs Eagles channel, start time The 49ers vs Eagles live stream takes place tomorrow (Sunday, Sept. 19).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

When the Eagles traded away Carson Wentz this past offseason, there were a lot of reports and speculation as to whether or not Philly was sold on 2020 second round pick Jalen Hurts as the team’s newly minted QB1. After Hurts’ week one performance, those reports are all-but-extinguished. Though there’s no telling what the rest of this year or next offseason may hold, Hurts made his case last Sunday for being the Eagles’ “Mr. Right” and not just “Mr Right Now.” The 23-year-old Hurts threw for 264 yards on 27-of-35 passing with three touchdowns as the Eagles rolled the Falcons in Atlanta, 32-6.

The 49ers enter week 2 of the season 1-0 after scoring the most points in week one (41), but they are also already on the mend. Running back Raheem Mostert’s is done for the year after suffering a knee injury last week and cornerback Jason Verrett suffered a season ending ACL tear in the fourth quarter of the Niners week one win.

Despite Mostert’s injury, Kyle Shanahan will have to make due against a defense that played almost as well defensively as the Niners did offensively last week. Shanahan will match wits with the Eagles’ Jonathan Gannon, who is in his first year as a defensive coordinator.

In week one, the 49ers started quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but also incorporated rookie QB Trey Lance. The third overall pick threw and completed one pass for a touchdown of five yards to Trent Sherfield. He also had three rushing attempts for two yards. With Garoppolo and Lance, Gannon told the media this week, “[The Eagles] have to be ready for anything.”

The 49ers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Eagles. The over/under is 50.

How to watch 49ers vs Eagles live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the 49ers vs Eagles live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

49ers vs Eagles live streams in the US

In the US, 49ers vs Eagles is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 19).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and has RedZone in the Sports Extra add-on). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates plus ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

49ers vs Eagles live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing 49ers vs Eagles.

49ers vs Eagles live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch 49ers vs Eagles on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The 49ers vs Eagles live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

49ers vs Eagles live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch 49ers vs Eagles live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.