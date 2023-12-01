49ers vs Eagles live stream: How to watch NFL Week 13 online, start time and odds

The 49ers vs Eagles live stream can best be described as not only a rematch of last season’s NFC Championship game but also a grudge match. A war of words broke out after the Eagles beat the Niners in that game last season. San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel even went so far as to call Philadelphia cornerback James Bradberry “trash.” This week, Samuel stood by his claim from a year ago saying, “I don’t regret nothing.” The Niners feel the Eagles were more “lucky” than “good” last season and look to prove it in this NFL live stream.

49ers vs Eagles channel, start time The 49ers vs Eagles live stream Sunday, Dec. 3.

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST / 8:25 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 4)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

To be fair, the Niners do have reason to be upset about the outcome of last year’s conference championship. After all, their rookie prodigy, quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a ligament tear in his elbow in the second quarter and left the game, only to return after backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion in the third quarter. With San Francisco’s passing attack virtually non-existent, the Eagles went on to win 31-7 and punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

This year, both teams are again among the elite in the NFC. The 49ers are (8-3), while the Eagles enter this game with an NFL-best (10-1) record. And quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts are both playing at the top of their game.

Purdy is leading the NFL in passer rating (112.3) to go along with 19 touchdown passes and just six interceptions. Meanwhile, Hurts is the front-runner for MVP this year as he ranks third in the NFL with 11 rushing touchdowns and his 18 passing touchdowns mark the seventh-highest total in the league.

The Niners will have the advantage of being well-rested for this game as they last played on Thanksgiving, where they came away with a 31-13 win over the Seahawks. The Eagles don’t have that same benefit. They played on a short week last week, beating the Chiefs on Monday night, before hosting the Bills last Sunday in a rain-soaked 37-34 overtime win.

DraftKings has the 49ers as 3-point road favorites against the Eagles. The over/under is 48. San Francisco enters this game with the second-best point differential in the NFL at +140 while he Eagles are ranked seventh in that category at +64. So something has to give in this week's matchup.

How to watch 49ers vs Eagles live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch 49ers vs Eagles you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

49ers vs Eagles live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the 49ers vs Eagles live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday, Dec. 3.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with Fox and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including FOX, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube and YouTube TV. Sunday Ticket starts at $174 for the remainder of the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription, which starts at $50.99 per month for your first three months. This allows you to watch every single Sunday afternoon regular-season NFL game. The NFL Sunday Ticket free trial is unfortunately over, but you can now sign up for one week for 99 cents instead.

Sling TV provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC channel. Sling Orange has ESPN. Right now, new subscribers can get half off their first month!

Fubo: One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront, and our FuboTV promo codes could help you save on a monthly plan.

49ers vs Eagles live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing 49ers vs Eagles.

49ers vs Eagles live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American football fans across the pond can watch 49ers vs Eagles on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The 49ers vs Eagles live stream starts Sunday, Dec. 3 at 9:25 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

49ers vs Eagles live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch 49ers vs Eagles live streams in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider 49ers vs Eagles is available on the CTV Network and RDS in select markets.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

49ers vs Eagles live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies will find the 49ers vs Eagles NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also use the NFL Game Pass service through DAZN to watch the 49ers vs Eagles NFL live stream. This offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available in Australia and is priced at AU$280 for the full season, or AU$29 a week.