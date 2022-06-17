11 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more

A veritable buffet of options await if you’re looking for new movies and shows to watch this weekend. Netflix , Amazon Prime Video , HBO Max , Hulu and other streaming services are adding even more titles to your entertainment plate.

The lineup is led by several new movies starring big stars. Chris Hemsworth puts on his (handsome) villain face to headline the thriller Spiderhead, while Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening game the lotto in Jerry and Marge Go Large. Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan team up for a new Father of the Bride remake . And in Good Luck to You Leo Grande, Emma Thompson seeks her first orgasm with the help of a sex worker.

On the TV side, The Old Man features Jeff Bridges as a grizzled ex-spy who’s being pursued by John Lithgow’s FBI director. Teen romance The Summer I Turned Pretty brings more Jenny Han novels to life, and Rutherford Falls season 2 returns with more small-town hijinks.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

The Old Man (FX)

Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow headline this cat-and-mouse thriller based on Thomas Perry’s bestselling novel. Their names alone would make The Old Man a must-watch, but the show quadruples down by adding Alia Shawkat and Amy Brenneman.

Dan Chase (Bridges) is a former CIA operative who lives quietly in retirement off the grid. When a mysterious assassin tries to take him out, he goes on the run. Turns out Chase has a spotty history with the CIA, so FBI higher-up Harold Harper (Lithgow) is tasked with bringing him in. But while Chase is now an “old man,” he’s still got skills and tracking him down won’t be easy.

Streaming now on Hulu (opens in new tab)

Airing Thursdays on FX (via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo (opens in new tab))

Spiderhead (Netflix)

The Netflix algorithm really loves Chris Hemsworth. First, the actor starred in the 2020 action flick Extraction (and a sequel is in the works); now, he’s taking on a sci-fi thriller. He plays a brilliant visionary who runs a state-of-the-art penitentiary where he experiments on inmates. Yep, he’s the villain and Hemsworth wears evil very well.

The prisoners get commuted sentences and freedom of movement within the facility, in exchange for their participation in the experiments. If they agree, they are dosed with mind-altering drugs to record the effects. Then, two subjects, Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), form a connection that puts a twist into their path to redemption.

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video)

Jenny Han’s YA trilogy To All the Boys was adapted into three hit movies on Netflix, which turned Lana Condor and Noah Centineo into stars. Prime Video wants a piece of the pie, making a series out of Han’s other bestselling book trilogy (The Summer I Turned Pretty, It's Not Summer Without You and We'll Always Have Summer). Han herself serves as the showrunner and Amazon has already greenlit a second season.

The story follows a teen girl who is caught up in a love triangle with two brothers. Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) spends every summer at the beach with childhood pals Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), whose mom Susannah (Rachel) is best friends with her own mother Laurel ((Jackie Chung). But this particular summer, the boys realize Belly has grown up into an attractive young woman.

Streaming now on Prime Video (opens in new tab)

Jerry and Marge Go Large (Paramount Plus)

Bryan Cranston is once again breaking bad, this time as a retiree who games the lottery system. The comedy is based on the true story of Jerry Selbee, who discovers a mathematical loophole in the state lottery and exploits it to win millions.

Jerry is a pretty regular guy living quietly in retirement in suburban Michigan. But unlike Dan Chase in The Old Man, no assassins are coming after him. Instead, Jerry’s just bored now that he’s no longer using his serious math skills at the cereal factory. Then, he computes a completely legal loophole in the lottery. With the help of wife Marge (Annette Bening), he’s able to win millions of dollars that go toward reviving their small town.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

Father of the Bride (HBO Max)

It’s a tale as old as time — or at least three quarters of a century. Father of the Bride gets the film treatment for a third time, following the 1950 original starring Spencer Tracy and a 1991 remake with Steve Martin. This one features Andy Garcia as the titular dad who, like his predecessors, has a complete meltdown over his daughter’s nuptials.

Cuban-American patriarch Billy is stunned when his daughter Sofia (Adria Arjona) announces she's engaged — and she's the one who proposed to fiancé Adan (Diego Boneta)! While he might not totally get their modern sensibilities, Billy is determined to give his daughter the wedding of her dreams. That means hiding the fact that his own marriage to Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) is on the rocks.

Streaming now on HBO Max (opens in new tab)

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Hulu)

Emma Thompson is getting her groove on for the very first time in this charming sex comedy. Retired teacher Nancy is newly widowed after a 31-year marriage, during which she faked every orgasm. Now, she would like to experience the climax she’s never achieved.

For that purpose, Nancy hires a handsome young sex worker, Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack), whom she greets with a sexual “to do” list of different positions. She’s nervous, anxious and unsure; he’s compassionate, warm and game. Together, they embark on an intimate and emotional journey that awakens body and soul.

Streaming now on Hulu (opens in new tab)

Cha Cha Real Smooth (Apple TV Plus)

Cooper Raiff wrote, directed and stars in this heartwarming dramedy that he says began with the idea “moms are cool.” Andrew is an aimless 22-year-old college grad living at home with his mom (Leslie Mann) and stepdad (Brad Garrett). He works at a hot dog stand at the mall until he finds the perfect job: getting the party started. Literally.

While attending the bar mitzvah of his friend’s younger brother, Andrew successfully encourages the attendees to dance. Then, all the other parents in the community want to hire him as a party host. At one event, he befriends young mom Domino (Dakota Johnson) and her autistic daughter Lola (Vanessa Burghardt). And for the first time, Andrew sees a future he wants.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

Rutherford Falls season 2 (Peacock)

Rutherford Falls is one of a few shows that has advanced the representation of indigenous people on screen, along with Hulu’s Reservation Dogs and the new AMC drama Dark Winds. The comedy features indigenous creatives in front of and behind the camera, including co-creator Sierra Teller Ornelas (Navajo) and stars Jana Schmieding (Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux) and Michael Greyeyes (Nêhiyaw from Muskeg Lake Cree Nation).

Season 2 continues to follow best friends Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) and Reagan Wells (Schmieding) as they tackle their careers and love lives. They’re also contending with big changes to their small town and the Native American reservation it borders, brought on by casino executive Terry Thomas (Greyeyes).

Streaming now on Peacock (opens in new tab)

The Lake (Prime Video)

Amazon has what may be the first cottagecore TV show, so put on your flowing peasant wear, pour a cup of herbal tea and get cozy underneath a hand-knit blanket. Justin (Jordan Gavaris) returns to Canada after living abroad. Fresh off a long-term breakup, he hopes to reconnect with daughter Billie (Madison Shamoun), whom he gave up for adoption in his teens.

He wants to bond at his family’s lakeside cottage, but discovers that his father disinherited him due to the adoption. Now, the cottage belongs to his wicked stepsister Maisy (Julia Stiles), who wants to demolish it and build an Architectural Digest-worthy mansion in its place.

Streaming now on Prime Video (opens in new tab)

Halftime (Netflix)

Jennifer Lopez has never been out of the spotlight since she first broke out as a Fly Girl on In Living Color, then as her idol Selena in the 1997 biopic. Her singing and acting careers, as well as high-profile romances — have made her one of the world’s most famous women. This documentary follows the superstar from her 50th birthday to the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.

JLo gets real, opening up about her misgivings about the halftime show (which was shared with Shakira), her rough childhood, losing out on an Oscar nomination for Hustlers, and the racism and sexism she’s experienced. And, if you’re curious, former and current fiancé Ben Affleck makes a small cameo to comment on the incessant tabloid attention she’s faced through the years.

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)

God’s Favorite Idiot (Netflix)

Melissa McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone have collaborated on many projects through the years, some of which have been — how do I say this nicely? — Razzie candidates. They clearly enjoy working together, so good for them. Maybe not so good for us, though.

God’s Favorite Idiot , their latest venture, is a Netflix series created by and starring Falcone as an average guy named Clark Thompson. The mid-level tech support employee has a major office crush on Amily (McCarthy), but unfortunately, she thinks he’s a weirdo because she saw him glowing. Turns out he has unwittingly become a messenger of God, tasked with promoting peace and unity ahead of a demonic apocalypse.

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)

What else to watch this weekend

We've got even more TV and movie recommendations:

