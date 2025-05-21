7 hotel-style luxury pillows to get a dreamy night’s sleep — up to 50% off for Memorial Day

Bring your 5-star holiday home with you with seven luxury hotel pillow Memorial Day deals to suit every sleep style and budget. One standout saving is 35% off the Marriott Feather & Down Shop Marriott , taking the price of a queen down to $64.35 from $99.



We know that sleeping on one of the best mattresses of the year can an make or break the quality of your slumber — but that doesn't mean you should overlook your pillow. The right pillow will provide crucial support and comfort.

We've rounded up seven standout deals ahead of the Memorial Day mattress and bedding sales , several of which feature in our guide to the best hotel-pillows as well as our overall top pillow picks , tried and tested by our sleep experts. Let's take a closer look...

7 luxury hotel Memorial Day pillow deals

1. The Ritz-Carlton Pillow: standard was $135 now $101.25 at The Ritz-Carlton Shops

The indulgent Ritz Carlton pillows feature a triple chamber design made from premium materials like down, feather and breathable lyocell fibers which deliver a supremely plush, cool and supportive sleep all night long. Comfort is subjective, and these pillows have been crafted so they can adapt to all sleep styles and positions. At 25% off, the price of a queen drops to $108.75 (from $145.)

2. Marriott Feather & Down pillow: standard was $85 now $55.25 at Shop Marriott

Premium pillows fills like feather and down are a hallmark of a luxury hotel, not to mention being naturally cooling. These Marriott pillows are popular for their unmatched comfort and support, thanks to the inner core made of soft hypoallergenic down (which is great for those with allergies.) The good news is that you don't need to splash out on a stay in a Marriott hotel to enjoy the comfort of these pillows. And with a 35% off sale in play, you've picked an excellent time to buy. That discount takes a queen is now priced at $64.35 (was $99).

3. Westin Soft Hotel pillow: queen was $69 now $44.85 at Westin Store

Unlike the two above, the Westin Hotel pillow is crafted from comfy hypoallergenic down-alternative fiber fill and is recommended the best for back and stomach sleepers due to its softer feel. It also comes encased in a 100% cotton cover which has undergone anti-microbial treatment to keep dust mites and other common allergens locked out. You can now find these at 35% off which drops the MSRP of a queen pillow from $69 to $44.85 while a king costs $51.35 (was $79).

4. Saatva Latex Pillow: two queen pillows was $330 now $290 at Saatva

In our tester's own words, the Saatva Latex Pillow delivers "hotel-level comfort and support". The impressive performance across all parameters earned it a full 5 out of 5 overall score in the Saatva Latex Pillow review. The combination of natural latex and hypoallergenic down-alternative fibers makes plush yet supportive pillow and suitable for all sleeping styles. Plus you also get an option to customize the comfort by choosing your desired pillow loft (standard or high) based on your preferences. The Latex pillow is $40 off in the current Saatva mattress sale when bought as a pair. This drops the total MSRP of a two queen size standard loft pillows from $330 to $290. This includes a 45-night sleep trial, one year warranty and free shipping. Our review: ★★★★★

User score: ★★★★★ (200+ reviews)

5. Avocado Down Pillow: standard was $119 now $107.10 at Avocado

A simple pillow crafted from ethically sourced down is the pinnacle of sustainability, luxury comfort and support and this one from Avocado offers exactly that. These are made from 650 fill power Responsible Down Standard Certified down, encased in 400 thread count cotton cover, featuring a triple construction which keeps the fill evenly distributed all night long. Available in two sizes and three firmness levels (soft, medium and firm), you can now save up to 10% on these pillows which drops the MSRP of a standard soft size to $107.10 from $119, while a king is now $149 (was $134.10). Benefits include a 100-night trial and one-year warranty.



User score: ★★★★½ (20+ reviews)

6. Purple Harmony Pillow: standard was $199 now $179 at Purple

The Purple Harmony is a great option for those seeking a soft yet responsive pillow. Similar to the Saatva, this is made from Talalay latex and hyper-elastic polymer, designed to be cooling, pressure-relieving and supportive. Our tester found it to be largely suitable for all sleeping styles, especially side-sleeping in the Purple Harmony pillow review. You can now find this at 10% off in the Memorial Day Purple mattress sales, which drops the MSRP of a standard low loft pillow to $179 from $199, while a king size is now priced at $215 from $239. It also comes with other benefits like a 100-night sleep trial, one-year warranty and free shipping. Our review: ★★★★

User score: ★★★★½(48K+ reviews)