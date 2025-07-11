Sleep like you’re on vacation with this hotel pillow — now 20% off for Prime Day

The real magic behind an uninterrupted night’s sleep at a luxury hotel is their plush pillow and now you have the chance to bring the same experience home with none other than the Westin Feather and Down Pillow now up to 20% off on Amazon.

Like the best pillows of 2025 , the feather and down pillow from Westin is crafted to suit all sleeping styles and body types which why it’s a fan favorite among guests.

It’s not every day you’ll find a 5-star hotel pillow on sale on Amazon so we’d recommend to not snooze on the deal for long. Looking for more products to build your ideal setup? Head to our Prime Day bedding deals , to snag the latest discounts and top-rated products. But first let’s look into the Westin pillow specs in detail…

Westin Feather & Down Pillow: queen from $115 from $92 at Amazon

You'll find this luxuriously crafted feather and down pillow in Westin hotels and resorts globally. It has a medium firm to firm support which is great for those who like a supportive yet plush pillow. It comes encased in a 100% cotton cover which safely secures the feather and down fill in place preventing any shifting or leakages during the night. What's more? It's entirely machine washable, so maintaining sleep hygiene is a breeze. It is available in queen and king sizes and is now 20% off in Prime Day sale. A queen is priced at $92 (was $115) and a king will cost you $100 (was $125).

Suffer from down or feather allergies? Try this instead...