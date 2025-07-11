Sleep like you’re on vacation with this hotel pillow — now 20% off for Prime Day
The Westin Feather and Down Pillow is now on sale for just $92
The real magic behind an uninterrupted night’s sleep at a luxury hotel is their plush pillow and now you have the chance to bring the same experience home with none other than the Westin Feather and Down Pillow now up to 20% off on Amazon.
Like the best pillows of 2025, the feather and down pillow from Westin is crafted to suit all sleeping styles and body types which why it’s a fan favorite among guests.
It’s not every day you’ll find a 5-star hotel pillow on sale on Amazon so we’d recommend to not snooze on the deal for long. Looking for more products to build your ideal setup? Head to our Prime Day bedding deals, to snag the latest discounts and top-rated products. But first let’s look into the Westin pillow specs in detail…
Westin Feather & Down Pillow: queen from $115 from $92 at Amazon
You'll find this luxuriously crafted feather and down pillow in Westin hotels and resorts globally. It has a medium firm to firm support which is great for those who like a supportive yet plush pillow. It comes encased in a 100% cotton cover which safely secures the feather and down fill in place preventing any shifting or leakages during the night. What's more? It's entirely machine washable, so maintaining sleep hygiene is a breeze. It is available in queen and king sizes and is now 20% off in Prime Day sale. A queen is priced at $92 (was $115) and a king will cost you $100 (was $125).
Suffer from down or feather allergies? Try this instead...
Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillows: queen from $59.99 from $47.98 at Amazon
These 100% polyester down-alternative pillows are a perfect pick for you if you're prone to down or feather allergies. The medium-firm Beckham Hotel Collection pillow is suitable for all sleeping styles and body types thanks to its 'no-shift' down-alternative fill coming in a moisture wicking soft cotton cover (read the full Beckham Hotel Collection review for more info). This is also the best affordable option in our guide and has now further dipped in price to $47.98 for a pack of queen pillows while a king set will cost you $63.97 (was $79.97).
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Becky is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide covering all things sleep-related including product reviews, research studies, news and explainers. She works on specialist bedding content and is responsible for buyer’s guides like the best pillows for all sleepers and best mattress protectors focusing on popular brands such as Tempur-Pedic, Avocado, Coop Home Goods and more. Becky is a PPA accredited journalist who is keen to explore the intricacies of sleep, its effects on skincare, mental wellbeing and work performance. While not thinking of sleep, she can be seen reading in cosy bookshops or learning about global food culture.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.