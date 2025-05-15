Hot sleepers will love Coop's new cooling bedding collection — just in time for summer

Coop Sleep Goods Tencel Collection Specs Release date: 15 May 2025

Products: Tencel sheet set, duvet cover and pillowcase set

Warranty: 1 year for bedding and 5 years for pillows

Trial: 100 nights

Summer is a time dreaded by hot sleepers and it’s soon approaching. The good news is that Coop Sleep Goods has launched its specialist cooling Tencel bedding collection as well as adding some new additions to its Cool+ bedding range.

Coop is a reputed sleep brand featured in our best pillow of the year guide, thanks to its Original Adjustable Pillow. Alongside excellent pillows, Coop also offer specialist sheets, bedding, mattress toppers and mattress protectors to deliver customizable support and comfort for all sleepers.

And the new bedding range is a dream come true for hot sleepers, letting them create a naturally cooling and breathable bedroom set up with Tencel sheet sets, duvet covers, pillowcases and more. An additional Cool+ mattress topper and body pillow are now available too, for the ultimate summer set up. With the upcoming Memorial Day mattress sales, we expect to see some discounts soon, too, making it a great time to invest in your sleep. Here's everything you need to know about Coop's latest launch.

Coop Tencel Collection: Products

With the right bedding atop your bed, you can improve the comfort of even the best mattress of the year, making it more suited to your sleep needs. One way to do this, is to add cooling products for better temperature regulation, especially if you experience night sweats, hot flashes or sleep naturally hot at night.

Unlike the current cooling bedsheets available on Coop Sleep Goods, for instance, the Comphy CoolSpa Sheet Set made from a synthetic blend of nylon and spandex, the new collection features naturally breathable and lightweight Tencel Lyocell fabric.

This is a plant-derived (from eucalyptus) material, which is soft, ultra-breathable and moisture wicking, making it a perfect choice for hot sleepers. When used in sheets, pillowcases and duvet covers as a single pick sateen weave 300 thread count, it creates not only a luxurious silky smooth touch but a clean, cool and comfortable environment.

The new Coop Tencel collection includes:

Tencel Sheet Set : Available in six sizes starting from twin to Cal King

Available in six sizes starting from twin to Cal King Tencel Duvet Cover : Available in sizes queen and king

Available in sizes queen and king Tencel Pillowcase Set: Available in sizes full/queen and king/Cal king

All products are OEKO-TEX certified to be free from harmful substances and chemicals and are available in three chic calming colors: white, cream and grey.

The brand has also taken efforts to remain environmentally conscious by ensuring all raw materials come from well-managed, certified natural forests and sustainably harvested trees.

Coop Tencel Collection: Price

The Coop Tencel collection includes sheet sets, pillowcases and duvet covers. Befitting cooling bedding, the new Tencel range comes at a more expensive price compared to its SoftSpa, Percale and CoolSpa sheet sets.

Every sheet set includes a top sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases. The MSRP of a twin set is currently $159 while a queen is priced at $199.

The duvet cover, on the other hand, is available in two size variants: full/queen at $159 and king/Cal king at $179.

Coop Tencel pillowcases are available as a pair. The MSRP of a queen set is $39 while a pack of king pillowcases will cost you $45.

Coop also offers a 100-night trial and one-year limited warranty for all bedding including sheets, pillowcases and duvet covers.

New Coop Cool+ bedding products

Along with the new range, Coop has also expanded their existing Cool+ collection of pillows and sheets by adding a mattress topper, an adjustable body pillow and a fun-size of the popular Cool+ Adjustable Pillow we reviewed.

Like some of our best mattress toppers of the year, the new Cool+ topper is designed to ease your pressure points and provide comfy support with its cool-to-touch top surface. It is available in sizes starting from twin to Cal king.

However, if you're an extremely hot sleeper, we recommend that you pair up the Cool+ mattress topper with one of this year's best cooling mattresses which incorporate advanced technology to beat the heat this summer.

The Cool+ Adjustable body pillow, on the other hand, is a cooling counterpart of the Coop Original Adjustable Pillow we reviewed, which can a be boon for side sleepers, prone to overheat.

Similar to how our best mattresses for side sleepers work, the Coop Cool+ body pillow crafted from cooling gel-infused plus-shaped memory foam, cradles to your form, giving you ample support by maintaining your spinal alignment, all the while providing cooling relief to get a refreshing sleep.

The major advantage is that you can add or remove the filling to suit your sleeping preferences and make it as cushioning or firm as you like.

The brand has also introduced a toddler-version of the Cool+ Adjustable Pillow (formerly called the Coop EdenCool+ Adjustable) so that your little ones can now sleep cool and comfortable all night.

New Coop Cool+ bedding: Price

The expanded Cool+ range includes a mattress protector, adjustable body pillow and Cool+ Adjustable Pillow for toddlers.

Similar to the Tencel sheet range, the Cool+ mattress topper is available in six sizes from twin to Cal king. The price of a twin topper is $249 while a queen is $349.

Both the Cool+ Body Pillow and the toddler Cool+ Adjustable Pillow are each available in a single standard size, priced at $169 and $49 respectively.

The pillows come with a 100-night sleep trial and 5-year warranty. The mattress protector, on the hand, includes the same trial period but with a limited one-year warranty.