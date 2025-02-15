Saatva's mattress toppers are never on sale — 3 Presidents' Day deals I'd shop instead this weekend

As both a sleep writer and mattress topper tester, I know that Saatva's mattress topper are a great way to add luxury to your bed for less — so it's a pity that they're not included in the Presidents' Day sales. Fortunately, however, I've found some great alternative mattress topper deals, including a discount that will help you save 27% on the new GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper with code TOMS27 at Helix, reducing a queen to $364.09 (was $498.75).

While you'll almost always find a discount on the Saatva Classic (No 1 in our best mattress of 2025 guide), don't hold your breath for a discount on the Saatva Graphite or High Density Foam mattress toppers. But not to worry, many of our top picks in this year's best mattress toppers guide are currently discounted.

Here, I've rounded up the top three mattress topper deals to shop this Presidents' Day. While a lot of mattress topper discounts are evergreen, these three Presidents' Day mattress sales are only around for this weekend, so you know you're getting the best deal.

1. Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper: was from $373.75 $272.84 at Helix

In our Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper review, our lead tester loved the plush comfort this mattress topper provided. It's available in Luxury Plush or Luxury Firm, but our reviewer found that her Luxury Firm model provided more than enough pressure-relieving softness. While there's a 25% Helix mattress sale, you can save 27% with our TOMS27 discount code, taking a queen from $374.07 to $364.09 (MSRP:$498.75). Benefits include free shipping, one-year warranty, and a 100-night sleep trial.