Don’t let the thought of bed bugs stop you from enjoying your summer. Yes, the likelihood of these pests infesting your mattress increases in the hotter months, but there are some simple bed bug prevention tips to protect your sleep set up.

Bed bug infestations can happen quickly and be difficult to control. These critters can live within mattresses, pillows and any other nooks and crannies in your bedroom, disturbing your sleep and ruining your sleep hygiene.

So, we're looking closer at why bed bug infestations are more common in the summer and how you can stop them. Plus our top travel tips for a bed-bug free holiday season.

Why are bed bug infestations more common in the summer?

Bed bugs thrive in the summer, and that's no coincidence. The warmer weather causes a bed bug’s metabolism to speed up, which results in more feeding, more breeding and more traveling.

On top of this, the increase in tourism means bed bugs can transport from place to place more easily, spreading from hotels to train and plane seats and eventually to your mattress at home.

Add in a warm, humid bedroom and you might have created the perfect conditions for a bed bug infestation. So, if you've invested in one of the best mattresses of the year, it's worth protecting it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to prevent bed bugs from infesting your mattress

But it’s not all doom and gloom. By taking some easy precautionary steps, you can prevent bed bugs from infesting your mattress. Here are our 5 top tips.

Vacuum your whole bed

You might not have thought your bed and mattress should be included in your vacuuming routine, but it’s a key step in improving your sleep hygiene and preventing bed bugs.

Not only will it keep your mattress clean and less likely to become a breeding ground for these pests, it will also remove any visible bed bugs (though you'll need to combine that with other methods if you do have an infestation). Vacuuming can also get rid of dust mites and other allergens, which will ultimately lead to better sleep.

To do this effectively, vacuum your bed frame, the legs and the floor around it. Then, use an upholstery attachment or a specific mattress vacuum to vacuum the surface of your mattress, too.

(Image credit: Future)

Wash sheets on a hot cycle

Changing your bed sheets once a week will help not only protect your mattress from bed bugs but also yellow stains, caused by sweat and other bodily fluids.

Ensuring you wash your bed sheet, mattress protector, pillow-cases and duvet covers on a hot cycle will kill any existing bed bugs or bed bug eggs to stop an infestation from taking over your bedroom.

Declutter your bedroom

Clutter around your bed will provide more opportunities for bed bugs to settle and live. They’re attracted to dark, warm and humid environments, so creating too many nooks and crannies will make an infestation more likely.

Decluttering your room can also improve your sleep. Try incorporating a quick tidy up into your nighttime routine for a clear head and a clean, bug-free bedroom. Put away clothes, make your bed and take out any rubbish.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Use a mattress encasement

A sure-fire way to protect your mattress from a bed bug infestation is to encase it completely so nothing can get to it.

Mattress encasements fit over your entire mattress and zip up at the side, meaning your bed is fully protected.

While the best mattress protectors will help prevent spills and stains from ruining your bed, they won’t stop bed bugs from living within your mattress.

Steam clean your bed

Another step you can add to your cleaning routine is using steam. By using something extremely hot, you can kill bacteria and pests living in your mattresses. This includes bed bugs and their eggs.

Do keep in mind that some mattresses cannot be steam cleaned. Memory foam, for example, will trap the moisture from steam, putting your bed at risk of developing mattress mold. Check out our tips on how to steam clean a mattress.

(Image credit: Future)

Tips for bed-bug free traveling this summer

Don’t let the thought of bed bugs put you off traveling this summer. While staying at multiple hotels or guest houses can increase your chances of bringing bed bugs back home, you can reduce your risk by following these tips: