5 items under $30 to get rid of bed bugs and prevent summer mattress infestations

Summer season is also bed bug season — these creepy crawlies love the warmth. But we've scoured the internet for the easiest, cheapest and most effective methods you can help defend your mattress against pests.

From the pungent scent of tea tree oil to the preventative protection of glue traps, these inexpensive purchases can help you get rid of existing bed bugs while guarding against infestation.

But if bed bugs have left your mattress beyond saving, today's Memorial Day mattress sales are the perfect time to invest in a hypoallergenic bed too. we've rounded up the best deals below.

5 products under $30 to repel and kill bed bugs

If just the thought of bed sharing with creepy crawlies is enough to give you nightmares, these inexpensive buys can help you pest-proof your mattress. However, if you're struggling to banish bed bugs, we advise calling the professionals.

1. Tea Tree Oil: from $6.99 at Amazon

Tea tree oil contains terpinen-4-ol, a compound which research suggests can act as a bed bug killer. The strong scent of tea tree oil is also thought to repel bed bugs or, at least, partially mask the appealing scent of you that becomes embedded in an unwashed mattress. Try spritzing diluted tea tree oil on your freshly made mattress or applying it directly to any bed bugs you spot.

2. Diatomaceous Earth: from $9.99 at Amazon

Commonly used for killing bed bugs, diatomaceous earth is made of tiny, abrasive silica shells that attach to pests, puncture their exoskeletons and absorb any moisture. You can sprinkle diatomaceous earth directly onto your mattress or use it to form a powder wall around the bed. Make sure to get food grade diatomaceous earth, if using indoors.

3. CrossFire Indoor Bed Bug Killer: from $29.70 at Amazon

A potent combination of Clothianidin, Metofluthrin and Piperonyl, Reddit users describe CrossFire Bed Bug Killer as the "only thing that worked for us" in getting rid of pests. Spray it liberally anywhere you suspect bed bugs may be lurking, including under your mattress, behind furniture and even the baseboards. It's available in both aerosol and concentrate forms, for your convenience.

4. Mattress Encasement: from $17.59 at Amazon

We recommend purchasing a mattress protector as soon as you invest in a new mattress, but an encasement adds an extra layer of protection. Covering the entirety of the mattress, a zippered encasement creates another barrier between the bed bug and your bed. Plus, you can throw it in a hot wash if you catch a hint of a pest.

5. Bed Bug Traps: from $5.99 at Amazon

Detecting bed bugs is a difficult task but as prevention is the easiest method for extermination, it's worth staying vigilant. Glue traps can be placed around the home to capture bed bugs as soon as they appear, so you can tackle the problem before it becomes an infestation.

3 hypoallergenic mattresses to shop today

Let's be clear; hypoallergenic mattress won't keep bed bugs out of your mattress. However, hypoallergenic materials minimize allergen build-up — such as pet dander, dead skin and dust mites — to make your mattress less appealing to bed bugs.