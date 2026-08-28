Can you stand on one leg for 30 seconds? Here's what the simple balance test says about your health

Longevity tests aren't always all about how long you can run on a treadmill or whether you can touch your toes. That said, there are five longevity tests I would recommend trying if you are looking to assess your balance, strength and mobility as you get older.
The natural loss of lean muscle mass and strength later in life (if not built or maintained) can impact your balance, so if you've noticed falls or trips have become more frequent, it could be time to test your balance.
The aim after 40 is to maintain a good amount of functional ability and strength. If you're unable to do this balancing exercise for 30 seconds per side, I recommend adding some resistance training, single-sided exercises, or mobility drills to support getting better at it.
Below, let's test yours.
Watch: Balance test for 30 seconds
If you experience pain at any time, stop and rest. If you're working with an injury or health condition, I recommend seeking advice before starting these exercises, especially if you find it difficult to stand on one leg or have lower-body joint issues.
The test
- Stork pose, 30 seconds per side:
- Stand with your feet hip-width apart and brace your stomach. Look ahead
- Shift your weight into your right leg, then lift your left leg into the air
- Draw your left knee to roughly hip height with a 90-degree bend in the leg, foot flexed
- Place your hands on your hips or around your knee and spread your weight through your grounding foot. Avoid arching your lower back and stay as still as possible
- Slowly lower the left leg
- Reset, then switch sides. Test twice per leg, then try with your eyes closed.
The 'why'
The stork pose tests balance and stability using unilateral exercise. Learning to stand on one leg is also functional, as many exercises we do daily, like climbing, running, or tying a shoelace, require us to shift the weight from one side of our bodies to the other.
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Hip flexibility and strength might limit how high you can raise your knee during this test, but don't worry, just lift the knee to a position that feels comfortable. Focus your gaze on an anchor point, which is anything unmoving.
Balance board brand Equibalanceofficial rates anything above 45 seconds as super strong, but actually, research shows that 30 seconds is a great place to aim for. In a study published in 2024, researchers found that standing on one leg is "a better measure of aging than changes in strength or gait," and "the greatest age-related decline in one-legged balance (occurs) especially when participants stood on their nondominant leg."
This can be from changes in proprioception, neuromuscular control, core strength and joint stability.
The constant realigning, wobbling and focus it takes to hold the position engages your small stabilizing muscles in the body, including your core, hip flexors and glutes. But you'll also feel this in your shins, calves, ankles and hip joints.
If there's a huge difference in your ability between the left and right sides, I strongly recommend adding more single-sided strength and balance exercises to your routine on a weekly basis to help even things out. Single-leg deadlifts, Bulgarian split squats and lunges are great examples, or investing in a Bosu ball.
Over time, regular balance training will help strengthen your joints, muscles and reaction times, which can improve exercise performance, help prevent injury and make daily life a lot easier.
If you've performed this test and aren't happy with your results, here's a five-move 'barefoot mobility' routine to get you prepared. And here's a five-minute 'bracing' routine to help you activate your core before exercise.
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Sam Hopes is a level 3 qualified trainer, a level 2 Reiki practitioner and fitness editor at Tom's Guide. She is also currently undertaking her Yoga For Athletes training course.
Sam has written for various fitness brands and websites over the years and has experience across brands at Future, such as Live Science, Fit&Well, Coach, and T3.
Having coached at fitness studios like F45 and Virgin Active and taken on both 1:1 and group, Sam now primarily teaches outdoor bootcamps, bodyweight, and kettlebells.
She also coaches mobility and flexibility classes several times a week.
Sam has completed two mixed doubles Hyrox competitions in London and the Netherlands and finished her first doubles attempt in 1:11.
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