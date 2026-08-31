I’ve found so many ways to push myself and put my lazy ways behind me by implementing productivity routines into my daily schedule.

And with so many AI tools at my disposal, I’ve discovered a wealth of productivity-boosting hacks that have made me feel and work better. Completely disconnecting from physical & digital distractions, moving around as much as possible & staying hydrated during my work break and writing up digital journal entries with notes on everything I accomplished & hope to complete next have worked out great for me thus far.

Since I’m always on the lookout for productivity methods that can keep me in a focused and efficient state, I went to ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity with a new mission: discover some of the more unconventional productivity boosters that I can try out for myself.

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All four chatbots spit out a bunch of information about worthwhile techniques that worked as well as advertised.

Productivity practices I learned about for the very first time

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Once I asked all four chatbots to give me a collection of the more offbeat productivity habits worth picking up, they shot back with a wealth of amazing regimens. These are the seven I ended up incorporating into my work-dominated lifestyle:

ChatGPT

Use your phone as a reward, not a restriction: Instead of banning your phone completely, create a rule: 25 minutes of focused work → 5 minutes of guilt-free phone time. The important part is that the phone break is intentional rather than something you accidentally fall into.

Gemini

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Temptation Bundling: Pair a high-effort work task strictly with an immediate, high-reward stimulus. For example, listen to a favorite podcast or dynamic album ONLY while clearing out an inbox or organizing data.

Pair a high-effort work task strictly with an immediate, high-reward stimulus. For example, listen to a favorite podcast or dynamic album ONLY while clearing out an inbox or organizing data. Binaural Beats & Pink Noise: Replace music with pink noise or 40Hz binaural beats. Pink noise masks abrupt environmental sounds, while beta/gamma frequencies can enhance sustained focus without the distraction of lyrics.

Claude

Use "implementation intentions" instead of willpower: Instead of "I'll work out today," commit to "I'll work out at 7am in my living room before checking my phone." Vague intentions rely on motivation; specific if-then plans bypass the decision-making that kills follow-through.

Instead of "I'll work out today," commit to "I'll work out at 7am in my living room before checking my phone." Vague intentions rely on motivation; specific if-then plans bypass the decision-making that kills follow-through. Use a "two-minute delay" for urges: Not a ban — a delay. When you feel the urge to check something, wait two minutes first. Most urges pass; the ones that don't are usually worth acting on anyway.

Perplexity

Make your workspace slightly too boring: Keep only materials needed for the current task in view. The goal is not a photogenic desk; it is fewer visual prompts competing for attention.

Keep only materials needed for the current task in view. The goal is not a photogenic desk; it is fewer visual prompts competing for attention. Use a transition ritual after meetings: Take two minutes to write: “What was decided? What is my next action? What can wait?” Then stand up or change rooms before starting the next task. This prevents one meeting from mentally leaking into the next hour.

How they managed to work out for me afterward

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I spent one week using one of the chatbot’s suggested productivity hacks for each day of my busy workweek.

I made sure to do as much research in a and turn a draft into a polished, published article in a 20- to 25-minute time span before I “treated” myself to a brief phone session (having a 5-minute Discord meetup with my gaming buddies felt like a nice “reward” for my hard effort).

I paired some of my favorite jazz albums with some of the smaller tasks on my to-do list—jamming to some Telemakus tunes while I responded to emails, chatted with my co-workers on Slack, developed pitches and set up my calendar for future meetings/press events ended up being a great productivity-boosting combination.

While the sound of pink noise left me more annoyed than comfortable, throwing my over-the-ear headphones on to listen to 40 HZ binaural beats while I wrote helped me focus better than I anticipated. Turning my vague responsibilities into more defined ones (“I’m going to do at least 15 minutes of stretching exercises during my work break around 1 pm whenever I work from home”) earned a permanent place on my list of productivity routines.

That two-minute delay trick worked like a charm—whenever I got an impulse to check something random on my phone or hop on Twitter for a quick scrolling session, I remembered to lock in on whatever I was writing and make sure those urges left my system. Making my home desk nothing but a workstation and ridding it of all the little trinkets and statues that were there before did a lot for my degree of concentration.

And once my meetings came to a close, jotting down some quick follow-up notes and taking a quick bathroom or walk break before I tended to my next task helped break up my duties into neatly contained work blocks.

The takeaway

ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity supplied me with the perfect productivity practices needed to steady my focus every day. The hacks each chatbot gave me did a great job of pushing me to get more work done and activating my happy hormones whenever I rewarded myself. I’ve gotten used to my four favorite chatbots giving me useful bits of actionable advice and, once again, they all managed to elevate my productivity levels.

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