I'm a mattress writer — here's why everyone's buying a luxury mattress in the Presidents' Day sales

A luxury mattress is more than just a pleasure to settle into after a long day — these investment beds should support better sleep to enhance your overall wellbeing. If you're thinking of making the upgrade, Presidents' Day is the ideal time to buy a luxury mattress.

We've spent thousands of hours testing the best mattresses for every sleep style and have experienced first-hand how the right mattress can improve your sleep quality. The best luxury mattresses add a premium touch to this comforting support, for a bed that delivers the full package.

The Presidents' Day mattress sales are underway and with discounts on many of our favorite premium beds this is an ideal time to invest in your sleep. Here's why you should consider a luxury mattress, plus my tips on how to choose thr right one (and some of my favorite deals to shop now.)

Why is Presidents' Day a good time to buy a luxury mattress?

After the expense and indulgence of the holiday season, by Presidents' Day finances are recovering and you're looking to prioritize your wellbeing. Luxury mattresses are designed to provide supportive sleep — and a bed you just can't wait to slip into.

So if you were thinking of escaping the February blues with a winter sun getaway, a premium mattress is an investment alternative that can provide long-lasting benefits for your overall wellbeing. (A good night's sleep is linked to better mental wellbeing as well as faster physical recovery.)

(Image credit: Future)

And if you're still craving a week away in a resort, we have good news — you can recreate that feeling at home year-round with the mattresses used in hotels. Hotel beds pair comfort with durability, and they're often sold via hotel stores.

This Presidents' Day is proving particularly enticing for luxury sleep lovers. Helix is offering 27% off Luxe and Elite range mattresses with code TOMS27, compared to just 25% last year (and you get a free bedding bundle.) The Nectar mattress sale has also seen a rare upgrade, offering free bedding with every purchase, while the Saatva mattress sale brings back our favorite deal with $400 off all orders over $1,000.

For hotel luxury, you can save a massive 35% on the Westin Heavenly Bed at the Westin Store. The Westin Heavenly Bed was crafted after thorough comfort research and lead the trend in hotel mattress excellence. We've also spotted the return of the Ritz-Carlton Mattress 25% off sale at The Ritz-Carlton Shop — the Ritz-Carlton cooling bed is a great choice for hot sleepers.

How to choose a luxury mattress

1. Don't be lead by price alone

When choosing a luxury mattress, you might be tempted to think the higher the price tag, the better the bed. That's not necessarily true, as not all luxury mattresses live up to their high cost. It's also important to note that when choosing a mattress for any budget, it's essential to prioritize your sleep style (we'll cover that in more detail below.)

(Image credit: Future at 3Z Brands Studios)

Consider what you're getting for your money: what features does the mattress have to justify the cost? Reading reviews can help you understand whether this is the right luxury mattress for you.

On a similar note, during sales season it's important not to get sucked in by the promise of a huge discount. Many brands offer year-round discounts which we track in our mattress sales hub. It's the final cost you should pay attention to, not the advertised price drop.

2. Opt for luxurious touches

Shopping with a tighter budget doesn't mean you have to miss out on a luxury mattress. In our DreamCloud Mattress review we praised the sumptuous finish of this mattresses cashmere blend cover, while the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid can offer pillow-top comfort at a lower price.

If you are on a budget, mattresses with luxury touches can add some hotel-like comfort to your sleep set-up for less. Alternatively, consider the best mattress toppers. Brands such as Saatva and Tempur-Pedic sell luxurious mattress toppers, so you can experience the indulgent comfort for less.

3. Prioritize your sleep needs

When choosing a mattress your first concern should always be meeting your sleep needs. There are luxury beds to suit every sleep position (you can find many in our best mattress for side sleepers and best mattress for stomach sleepers guides) and to target your sleep issues.

(Image credit: Future at 3Z Brands Studios)

Luxury mattresses are a growing market, so you don't have to choose between a premium feel and your sleep needs. For example, the GhostBed Luxe is one of the best cooling mattresses for hot sleepers and it has a sumptuous and indulgent feel. The Saatva RX is our best mattress for back pain and it pairs enhanced support with a handcrafted finish — no need for compromise.

3 top-rated luxury mattresses to shop today

1. Saatva Classic Mattress: was from $1,399 $999 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is the best hybrid mattress we've tested, a premium design that pairs indulgent comfort with the greatest level of support. Learn why we rate it so highly with our Saatva Classic Mattress review. In the Saatva Presidents' Day sale theres $400 off all sizes reducing a queen to $1,699 (was $2,099) plus a lifetime warranty, 365-night trial and free white delivery. This is the best Saatva mattress sale we see on the Classic, so now is the time to shop.