Netflix just got one of the best movies you (probably) missed in theatres — and it’s like ‘Dead Poets Society’ but with a penguin

To many people, 1989’s “Dead Poets Society” with the late-great Robin Williams is pretty much the perfect movie. But it appears that you can actually improve upon perfection, as “The Penguin Lessons” takes a similar basic concept and throws in a truly adorable aquatic bird.

Flying into theatres back in March (yes, I’m aware penguins are flightless birds, just go with it), “The Penguin Lesson” stars the loveable Steve Coogan and is a sweet tale of unexpected friendship between a grumpy educator and a wayward aquatic creature.

It returned only a modest sum at the global box office, but I expect it’s about to enjoy a surge in popularity as it arrives on Netflix this weekend (July 26). It seems primed to charm the streaming service’s subscriber base and is the perfect feel-good watch when you need a lift.

Based on a true story, it’s one of my favorite easy-watching movies of the year, and if you’re looking for a Netflix movie full of charm and heart-warming moments, look no further.

What is ‘The Penguin Lessons’ about?

THE PENGUIN LESSONS | Official Trailer (2025) - YouTube Watch On

Set in the 1970s, “The Penguin Lessons” opens with English teacher Tom Michell (Steve Cooage) moving to Argentina to teach at an exclusive all-boys school overseen by Headmaster Timothy Buckle (Jonathan Pryce).

He arrives at a time of significant political upheaval in the South American country, and faces a classroom full of generally uninterested students. During a school closure, he takes a trip to Uruguay and discovers a lost penguin in an oil slick. He rescues it and brings it back to his hotel room.

Michell's attempts to free himself of the bird prove tricky when the penguin refuses to leave his side. So with little choice, he reluctantly adopts the penguins, which he names Juan. This proves to be a life-changing decision as he forms a close bond with his unconventional pet.

‘The Penguin Lessons’ proves friends come in all forms

(Image credit: Lionsgate / FlixPix / Alamy)

There’s nothing inherently original about “The Penguin Lessons’” core formula. There are numerous movies about an initially cantankerous figure softening up as they allow a new friend (or sometimes romantic partner) into their lives. But what “The Penguin Lesson” lacks in originality, it makes up for in sheer spirit. It’s an optimistic tale of finding the joy in life.

While it’s certainly not above manipulating your emotions, “The Penguin Lessons” has plenty of gentle chuckles throughout, and I have no doubt many viewers will come away having shed a tear or two (or more). But its overall message is one of hope and of finding friends to help you out.

(Image credit: Lionsgate / Capital Pictures / Alamy)

Steven Coogan is well cast in the lead role of Tom Michell. It plays up the grumpy side of Michell’s personality well, but even from the start, you can tell that underneath the sarcasm, there is a sweet soul just waiting to be unlocked. And oh boy, does Juan manage to do so.

Perhaps where “The Penguin Lesson” falls most is in its central setting of 1970s Argentina during the country’s coup d'état. Last year’s Oscar-winning “I’m Still Here” took on the subject matter of a military coup in 1960s Brazil with steely determination, but here, the Argentine military coup isn't handled with the same appropriate force.

(Image credit: Lionsgate / Capital Pictures / Alamy)

It is touched upon often and informs several character motivations and arcs, but it does, on occasion, feel like the harsh realities of that period of history are glossed over in favour of charming scenes spent with a penguin. On the flipside, there’s something to be said for a movie displaying that even in the darkest of times, there are rays of light.

Just don't expect a rousing speech that matches the iconic ones delivered by Williams as John Keating in “Dead Poets Society,” but in “The Penguin Lessons,” you’ll find a charming story, a strong leading performance, and a sidekick that will have you googling penguin adoption

(No, you can't keep a penguin as a pet. I checked already).

Stream ‘The Penguin Lessons’ on Netflix now

(Image credit: Lionsgate / Capital Pictures / Alamy)

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, “The Penguin Lessons” was largely well-received. It holds a 76% score from critics, which is enough for a ‘Certified Fresh’ seal of approval.

Reviewers praised Coogan’s performance and the lightly humorous tone, but criticism was levied at the movie’s handling of real-life history.

Meanwhile, viewers were seriously charmed by this one. “The Penguin Lessons” has a 95% rating on the Popcornmeter (RT’s audience rating metric), with recent reviews calling it “brilliant, “a must watch,” and “absolutely adorable.” I assume that latter praise is referring to Juan Salvador the penguin, or perhaps their celebrity crush is Steve Coogan?

While I’m a staunch advocate for seeing as many movies in theatres as possible — “Fantastic Four: The First Steps” was my 50th cinema trip of 2025 — “The Penguin Lesson” does feel like a flick that has found a good home on Netflix. It’s ideal for a lazy Sunday or when you just need a little pick-me-up, and I suspect it might become a sleeper hit in the library.

“The Penguin Lessons” certainly isn’t the only new movie that’s been added to Netflix this month. Here’s a guide to everything new on Netflix in July 2025 for even more options.

Watch "The Penguin Lessons" on Netflix now