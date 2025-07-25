ESPN's rumored NFL deal might actually make its $30 streaming service worth subscribing to

As you may already know, ESPN will officially become a streaming service later this fall. The Worldwide Leader in Sports is going to offer all its linear cable networks and ESPN Plus for $30 a month.

But based on a new rumor, this ESPN streaming service might be offering additional NFL content, and that might convince even me that a $30 subscription is a great value for cord-cutters.

The Athletic reported on Wednesday (July 23) that ESPN and the NFL are "inside the 5-yard line" on a deal that would sell NFL Media to ESPN. If that deal gets done, it would — theoretically — give ESPN ownership of NFL Network and NFL RedZone.

That would be huge because, presumably, ESPN could then add these channels to the ESPN streaming service. Adding NFL RedZone on its own would be a massive coup for ESPN, and almost certainly drive subscriptions.

ESPN should let RedZone be a loss leader

Now, here's the catch: ESPN doesn't have to keep the streaming service at $30.

So Disney, make NFL RedZone the Costco hot dog of the ESPN streaming service. Take a bit of a hit on it, but win in the long run. Because I guarantee you, if you offer every ESPN network and RedZone for $30, people will sign up.

NFL RedZone is typically a $10 add-on, whether as part of your cable package or if you use one of the best live TV streaming services. It's often bundled with a few other networks, so it seems like you're getting value, but the truth is you're paying $10 for NFL RedZone.

So, presumably, ESPN could just add RedZone and NFL Network and bump up the price of its streaming service by $10. Honestly, adding those two channels is probably worth $10 to a lot of people.

But if ESPN wants this streaming service to succeed, and be part of a streaming service bundle that I think could dethrone Netflix and cable, then it needs to make RedZone a loss leader.

To be honest, Disney already does to some extent this with Hulu and Disney Plus. Each streaming service on its own is $9.99 (with ads), but for a dollar more you can get the Disney Plus, Hulu Bundle Basic. That's clearly costing Disney profit on a per subscriber basis, but it's boosting the sheer volume of subscribers.

