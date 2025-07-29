This homemade 'cool collar' is the ultimate heatwave hack, and it won't cost you a dime

With heatwaves becoming a growing concern in the U.S., and the National Weather Service reporting that half the country is under active heat advisories, there is an increasing concern about staying safe in the heat.

However, other hacks that can keep you cool in a heatwave without costing you a dime, and they are eco-friendly too, so you don’t have to spend your days feeling like you’re trapped in a sauna.

To help you beat the heatwave and stay chilled, try out my cooling hack that only uses one item that you’ll find around your home.

Beat the heat

This summer’s spate of heatwaves seems endless, with the thermometer permanently settled in the red zone. And there appears to be no other choice than to spend your days face-up against a cooling fan or with your smart air conditioner on full pelt.

Both options will ramp up your energy bill, while having access to cooling fans and air conditioning is not a universal option for everyone, and the cost of running these appliances can also be prohibitive for some.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) Residential Energy Consumption Survey (RECS), electricity consumption for air conditioning accounts for 19% of electricity in U.S. homes.

How to make a cooling towel

1. Take a small towel, measuring approximately 10 x 18 inches — about the size of a small hand towel or dish towel.

2. Wet the towel through with cold water, and wring it out.

3. Roll the towel lengthwise and form it into a ‘U’ shape.

4. Place it flat in the freezer and leave for about one hour.

5. Once it has frozen, remove it from the freezer and place it around your neck.

6. The towel will act as a cooling aid to help reduce your body heat.

How does the cooling towel help to reduce body temperature?

According to Medical News Today, applying a cold compress to pulse points on the body can help reduce body temperature.

These key areas include the neck, chest, wrist, and temples, and are where large blood vessels are close to the skin’s surface. Once a cold object is placed on a pulse point, there is an immediate cooling effect.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.