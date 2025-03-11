How to recreate a luxury hotel mattress, pillow and bedding setup for under $1,000

3. Luxe Sateen Hardcore sheet bundle: from $347 from $222.08 at Brooklinen

The next step in your quest to a luxurious sleep set up is to dress up your bed in sheets which not only look elegant but are smooth to touch. The Luxe Sateen Hardcore sheet bundle from Brooklinen are crafted from 100% long-staple 480-thread count cotton and is OEKO-TEX certified to be skin-friendly and safe from any harmful substances. The high-quality fabric ensures that it remains cool and breathable and can be used all throughout the year, so no more night sweats or overheating. A Luxe Sateen Hardcore sheet bundles include one fitted sheet, a flat sheet, a duvet cover and two pillowcases. You can now find it at 20% off (with an additional 20% discount for bundles) which drops the price from $347 to $222.08 while a queen is now $273.28 (was $427).