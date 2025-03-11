How to recreate a luxury hotel mattress, pillow and bedding setup for under $1,000

Sleep Week mattress and bedding deals you won't want to miss

White bedding on a bed next to potted plants in a brightly lit room
(Image credit: Brooklinen)

Sleep Week is here and we're seeing deep discounts across a wide range of luxury mattresses and bedding. As part of efforts to help prioritize restful sleep, popular brands are offering limited-time discounts like 20% off sitewide at Brooklinen. This deal takes the MSRP of their luxuriously smooth hardcore sheet bundle down to $273.28 (was $427.)

With Sleep Awareness Week 2025 underway and with new bedding and mattress deals dropping daily, now is an excellent time to recreate a luxury hotel bedding set up in your own home. Below you'll find my selection of mattress, comforter, pillow and sheet set for five star comfort — all for under $1,000.

For an alternative bed, check out our guide to the best mattress for all sleep styles and budgets. But first, let's take a look at how to recreate a complete luxury hotel bed set up at home for $1,000...

1. Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid: twin from $665 from $498.75 at Brooklyn Bedding
The plush comfort of a luxury hotel bedroom can only be recreated with one of the best pillow top mattresses, designed to provide sink-in softness, full-body pressure relief and cushioning support. The Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid is our most affordable pillow-top option which further goes down in price due to the current 25% off. It comes in three firmness levels plus an optional pillow-top which adds cushioning. The lead tester for our Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress review found the Signature Hybrid to have a bouncier feel and recommends the soft version for side sleepers or those who prefer the a contouring feel to their bed (read the full review on the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid for more details). This 25% off deal takes a queen down to $999 (was $1,332). Extra benefits include a lifetime warranty, 120-night sleep trial and free shipping.

2. Beckham Hotel Collection pillows: from $79.99 from $59.99 at Amazon
We always tend to overlook the role of a good pillow in creating a plush sleep experience. The Beckham Hotel Collection, our budget option in our guide to the best pillows 2025, checks all the boxes. According to our Beckham Hotel Collection pillow reviewer , the Beckham pillows deliver hotel luxury within a budget thanks to the hypoallergenic soft yet supportive down-alternative fill. It suits most sleeping styles, even those who prone to sleeping hot, thanks to a breathable cotton cover. This 25% off Beckham Hotel Collection takes two queen pillows from to $59.99 from $79.99.

3. Luxe Sateen Hardcore sheet bundle: from $347 from $222.08 at Brooklinen
The next step in your quest to a luxurious sleep set up is to dress up your bed in sheets which not only look elegant but are smooth to touch. The Luxe Sateen Hardcore sheet bundle from Brooklinen are crafted from 100% long-staple 480-thread count cotton and is OEKO-TEX certified to be skin-friendly and safe from any harmful substances. The high-quality fabric ensures that it remains cool and breathable and can be used all throughout the year, so no more night sweats or overheating. A Luxe Sateen Hardcore sheet bundles include one fitted sheet, a flat sheet, a duvet cover and two pillowcases. You can now find it at 20% off (with an additional 20% discount for bundles) which drops the price from $347 to $222.08 while a queen is now $273.28 (was $427).

4. Buffy Cloud Comforter: twin from $145 from $116 at Buffy
Finally, drown yourself in a plush luxury comforter to complete the luxury feel. The Buffy Cloud is one of our best comforter of the year, thanks to its fluffy and breathable eucalyptus-derived lyocell fiberfill. It comes encased in a 300 thread count sateen weave lyocell cover with quilted stitching pattern to avoid bunching up or uneven distribution of the fill. You can now grab a Buffy Cloud Comforter at 20% off for Sleep Week, which takes a queen down to $156 (was $195.) It also includes a 50-night free return, two-year protection plan and free shipping.

