DreamCloud vs Saatva: Which Sleep Week mattress deal is right for you?

Deals
By published

The battle of the high-quality hybrids is on in the Sleep Week sales

A DreamCloud mattress and Saatva Classic mattress seperated by a vertical line
(Image credit: DreamCloud / Saatva)
Jump to:

If you've been looking for a comfy and supportive mattress that combines the best qualities of memory foam and spring mattresses, you need to know two names: Saatva and DreamCloud. Saatva manufactures our best mattress of 2025 and is currently running a sale that brings the Saatva Classic, down to just $989 (was $1,399) at Saatva, with $410 off in the Sleep Week sale.

This superb deal is rivalled by its more affordable competitor, DreamCloud. DreamCloud's top-rated mattresses are sold at a much lower price point all year round, but right now, the firm is sweetening the deal with an incredible freebie—$599 of free accessories with the purchase of a DreamCloud mattress.

If you want to upgrade your sleep this weekend, you might be stuck between these two choices. Should you choose the best value for money or the mattress with the highest rating? It's a tough dilemma, so allow us to break down everything you need to know before making your decision.

Saatva Classic: was $1,399$989 at Saatva

Saatva Classic: twin was $1,399 $989 at Saatva
The Saatva Classic is our best hybrid mattress of 2025, thanks to its superb combination of comfy memory foam and supportive springs. It's highly customizable, available in two heights and three firmness levels: Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm. Right now, we're seeing the best price in over a year for Saatva's mattresses, with the $410 off discount even beating the Black Friday sale. A queen size is currently $1,689 (was $2,099), which is the best price we're likely to see this year, so if you've been eyeing this one, now is the time to buy. It comes with some industry-leading benefits including a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white-glove delivery.

Our review: ★★★★★
User score: ★★★★★ (3,600+ reviews)

View Deal
DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: twin $419 at DreamCloud Sleep

DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: twin $419 at DreamCloud Sleep
At less than half the price of the Saatva Classic, the DreamCloud is an incredible value alternative and we rate it as the best mattress in a box. It boasts an effective combination of gel memory foam and innerspring coils, offering a well-balanced sleep experience. Right now, DreamCloud is offering some amazing freebies, including a waterproof mattress protector, sheet set and cooling pillow set. If you opt for a queen size, these accessories have a value of $599, giving your sleep an overhaul for less. The benefits also rival those offered by Saatva, including a year-long trial, forever warranty and free shipping/returns.

Our review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (9,000+ reviews)

View Deal

Saatva Classic vs DreamCloud mattress: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0

Saatva Classic

DreamCloud Hybrid

Type:

Innserspring hybrid

Innerspring hybrid

Layers:

5

8

Firmness (1-10):

3, 5-7, 8

7.5-8

Height:

11.5” or 14.5"

12"

Trial:

365 nights

365 nights

Warranty:

Lifetime

Lifetime

MSRP:

From $1,399 to $2,999

From $419 to $1,198

Saatva Classic vs DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: Price, trial and warranties

  • Saatva is currently offering $410 off all mattresses
  • DreamCloud runs a year-round sale, with up to 50% off the 'total value' price
  • DreamCloud is currently offering up to $599 worth of free accessories with every mattress purchase
  • Both come with a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty
  • Saatva offers free white-glove delivery

The Saatva Classic sits at the lower end of the premium price bracket, with a twin size coming in at just under $1,000 and a queen costing $1,689 (was $2,099). You can track the latest discounts at our Saatva mattress sales page, but right now, we're seeing the best discount from the brand with $410 off all mattresses.

With the benefits you'll receive, this represents excellent value for money, especially given the Saatva Classic earned a perfect score in our Saatva Classic mattress review.

DreamCloud on the other hand, sits within the mid-range price tier. While it doesn't offer discounts during major sales periods, the pricing is great value all year round, representing a significant discount from the 'total value' prices that the brand lists.

A tester sits on the edge of the bet fiberglass-free mattress, the Saatva Classic

(Image credit: Future)

The current free gift giveaway adds significant value to the already solid price point. You can keep up with the latest offers at the DreamCloud mattress sales page, but its safe to say that we won't see a better deal than this for some time.

A queen DreamCloud Hybrid mattress is about $1,000 cheaper than the Saatva Classic, coming in at $699. It holds up next to the Saatva in most ways, but you'll likely notice more motion transfer.

The Saatva's motion transfer is practically non-existent, so it's the clear winner for couples and restless sleepers. The Saatva also has a sturdier feel and stronger edge support, and inevitably, a more premium, high-quality look. But whether these benefits are worth it will largely depend on your budget.

A couple on a DreamCloud mattress

(Image credit: DreamCloud Sleep)

Saatva Classic vs DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: Which should you buy?

Buy the Saatva Classic if...

You experience back aches and pains: Our tester found the higher quality materials in the Saatva Classic and just-right feel of the Luxury Firm firmness provided excellent lumbar support and pain relief.

You sleep with a restless partner: The Saatva Classic is undefeated when it comes to motion isolation, meaning that even if your partner tosses and turns at night, you'll sleep soundly on a Saatva mattress.

You have a bigger budget: If money is no object, then the Saatva Classic will offer a more luxury sleep, backed with some fantastic benefits including convenient white-glove delivery and old mattress removal.

Buy the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress if...

You have a smaller budget: When it comes to value for money, DreamCloud's offerings are hard to beat. The year-round sale represents some of the lowest prices for any mattress-in-a-box brand.

You need new bedding: DreamCloud's current Sleep Week sale offers up to $599 worth of free bedding accessories including a mattress protector, sheet set and cooling pillows. If you want to a bed overhaul, this is the deal to shop.

You're a solo sleeper: The only downfall of the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress is its average motion-isolation. If you sleep alone, the mattress will offer fantastic comfort and support for less.

See more Mattress Deals
Jack Ridsdale
Jack Ridsdale
Sleep Deals Writer

Jack, a multimedia journalist, is the Sleep Deals Writer for Tom's Guide. Since attaining his journalism degree at the University of Gloucestershire, Jack has built up eight years of experience in writing and content creation. At Tom’s Guide, he is responsible for reporting on the latest deals and sales on mattresses, mattress toppers, beds, bedding, and sleep tech. Jack is fascinated by the link between sleep and mental health, productivity, and general quality-of-life. He’s especially interested in exploring how technology from brands like Sleep Number and Eight Sleep can improve sleep and general wellbeing. His other interests include live music and gaming, subjects about which he has penned thousands of words.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The image shows the DreamCloud mattress on the left hand side of the image and the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress on the right in a side by side comparison
DreamCloud vs Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid: Which luxury mattress is right for your sleep?
Image shows the Saatva Classic mattress on a white and rose gold marble background with a blue Presidents&#039; Day mattress sales luggage tag badge overlaid on the bottom left hand corner
The Saatva Classic mattress saved my sleep — why I recommend it at $410 off in Sleep Week sales
A split screen of the Nectar Classic mattress vs the DreamCloud Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar vs DreamCloud: Which memory foam mattress should you buy in the Presidents' Day sales?
Saatva mattress
The biggest Saatva mattress sale in 18 months ends Sunday — 3 mattresses I'd buy to bag the cheapest prices
The Helix Dusk Luxe mattress on a bed frame (left) and the Saatva Classic Mattress on a bed frame in a bedroom (right)
Helix Dusk Luxe vs Saatva Classic: which luxury hybrid mattress should you buy?
Saatva Classic Mattress
The Saatva Classic drops to its cheapest price of the year in a mattress deal that beats Black Friday
Latest in Mattresses
A DreamCloud mattress and Saatva Classic mattress seperated by a vertical line
DreamCloud vs Saatva: Which Sleep Week mattress deal is right for you?
A comparison photo showing a Helix mattress directly next to a Helix mattress topper
You need a new mattress but don't have the budget — is a new topper worth buying this World Sleep Day instead?
Image shows the Saatva Classic mattress on a white and rose gold marble background with a blue Presidents&#039; Day mattress sales luggage tag badge overlaid on the bottom left hand corner
The Saatva Classic mattress saved my sleep — why I recommend it at $410 off in Sleep Week sales
A woman lying on her side on the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress, a Tom&#039;s Guide price drop deals graphic
The luxury hybrid mattress I recommend to everyone drops to its joint lowest price in new Sleep Week deal
A woman purchases on the edge of the Plank Firm mattress in a bedroom, a Tom&#039;s Guide Sleep Week 2025 deals graphic (left)
I've tried everything to improve my sleep, but hacks and tricks don't work unless you have the right mattress
A mattress placed on a wooden floor with a Tom&#039;s Guide Sleep Week 2025 logo in the top left corner
Ditching the bed this World Sleep Day? 3 things you need before putting your mattress on the floor
Latest in Deals
Ninja Flip Toaster Oven Air Fryer
Score! Save space and money with this epic Ninja Flip Toaster deal
Deals Under $50
Best weekend deals under $50 — 21 budget items I'm adding to my cart now
REI Deals
Epic REI sale live from $11 — 25 outdoor deals I'm shopping this weekend
Walmart sign with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge
Walmart's weekend sale starts from $14 — 25 deals I'm adding to my cart now
Steam Deck OLED
Massive Steam sale offering PC games from under $1 — here's 18 must-buy titles I'd go for
Amazon logo on building with Price drop deals tag
Massive Amazon weekend sale live from $6 — 33 spring deals I'm shopping on apparel, OLED TVs, phones and more
More about mattresses
A comparison photo showing a Helix mattress directly next to a Helix mattress topper

You need a new mattress but don't have the budget — is a new topper worth buying this World Sleep Day instead?
A woman lying on her side on the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress, a Tom&#039;s Guide price drop deals graphic

The luxury hybrid mattress I recommend to everyone drops to its joint lowest price in new Sleep Week deal
ChatGPT app on iPhone

5 game-changing ChatGPT prompts you need to try next
See more latest
Most Popular
Deals Under $50
Best weekend deals under $50 — 21 budget items I'm adding to my cart now
Ninja Flip Toaster Oven Air Fryer
Score! Save space and money with this epic Ninja Flip Toaster deal
Woman using Bowflex gym at home
Huge Bowflex sale — save $500 on this home gym
A woman lying on her side on the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress, a Tom&#039;s Guide price drop deals graphic
The luxury hybrid mattress I recommend to everyone drops to its joint lowest price in new Sleep Week deal
Steam Deck OLED
Massive Steam sale offering PC games from under $1 — here's 18 must-buy titles I'd go for
REI Deals
Epic REI sale live from $11 — 25 outdoor deals I'm shopping this weekend
Walmart sign with Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop badge
Walmart's weekend sale starts from $14 — 25 deals I'm adding to my cart now
Saatva mattress
The biggest Saatva mattress sale in 18 months ends Sunday — 3 mattresses I'd buy to bag the cheapest prices
Amazon logo on building with Price drop deals tag
Massive Amazon weekend sale live from $6 — 33 spring deals I'm shopping on apparel, OLED TVs, phones and more
Target sign
Target spring sale is live — up to 50% off Switch games, laptops and more