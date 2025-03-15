DreamCloud vs Saatva: Which Sleep Week mattress deal is right for you?

If you've been looking for a comfy and supportive mattress that combines the best qualities of memory foam and spring mattresses, you need to know two names: Saatva and DreamCloud. Saatva manufactures our best mattress of 2025 and is currently running a sale that brings the Saatva Classic, down to just $989 (was $1,399) at Saatva, with $410 off in the Sleep Week sale.

This superb deal is rivalled by its more affordable competitor, DreamCloud. DreamCloud's top-rated mattresses are sold at a much lower price point all year round, but right now, the firm is sweetening the deal with an incredible freebie—$599 of free accessories with the purchase of a DreamCloud mattress.

If you want to upgrade your sleep this weekend, you might be stuck between these two choices. Should you choose the best value for money or the mattress with the highest rating? It's a tough dilemma, so allow us to break down everything you need to know before making your decision.

Saatva Classic: twin was $1,399 $989 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is our best hybrid mattress of 2025, thanks to its superb combination of comfy memory foam and supportive springs. It's highly customizable, available in two heights and three firmness levels: Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm. Right now, we're seeing the best price in over a year for Saatva's mattresses, with the $410 off discount even beating the Black Friday sale. A queen size is currently $1,689 (was $2,099), which is the best price we're likely to see this year, so if you've been eyeing this one, now is the time to buy. It comes with some industry-leading benefits including a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white-glove delivery. Our review: ★★★★★

User score: ★★★★★ (3,600+ reviews)

DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: twin $419 at DreamCloud Sleep

At less than half the price of the Saatva Classic, the DreamCloud is an incredible value alternative and we rate it as the best mattress in a box. It boasts an effective combination of gel memory foam and innerspring coils, offering a well-balanced sleep experience. Right now, DreamCloud is offering some amazing freebies, including a waterproof mattress protector, sheet set and cooling pillow set. If you opt for a queen size, these accessories have a value of $599, giving your sleep an overhaul for less. The benefits also rival those offered by Saatva, including a year-long trial, forever warranty and free shipping/returns. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (9,000+ reviews)

Saatva Classic vs DreamCloud mattress: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Saatva Classic DreamCloud Hybrid Type: Innserspring hybrid Innerspring hybrid Layers: 5 8 Firmness (1-10): 3, 5-7, 8 7.5-8 Height: 11.5” or 14.5" 12" Trial: 365 nights 365 nights Warranty: Lifetime Lifetime MSRP: From $1,399 to $2,999 From $419 to $1,198

Saatva Classic vs DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: Price, trial and warranties

Saatva is currently offering $410 off all mattresses

DreamCloud runs a year-round sale, with up to 50% off the 'total value' price

DreamCloud is currently offering up to $599 worth of free accessories with every mattress purchase

Both come with a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty

Saatva offers free white-glove delivery

The Saatva Classic sits at the lower end of the premium price bracket, with a twin size coming in at just under $1,000 and a queen costing $1,689 (was $2,099). You can track the latest discounts at our Saatva mattress sales page, but right now, we're seeing the best discount from the brand with $410 off all mattresses.

With the benefits you'll receive, this represents excellent value for money, especially given the Saatva Classic earned a perfect score in our Saatva Classic mattress review.

DreamCloud on the other hand, sits within the mid-range price tier. While it doesn't offer discounts during major sales periods, the pricing is great value all year round, representing a significant discount from the 'total value' prices that the brand lists.

(Image credit: Future)

The current free gift giveaway adds significant value to the already solid price point. You can keep up with the latest offers at the DreamCloud mattress sales page, but its safe to say that we won't see a better deal than this for some time.

A queen DreamCloud Hybrid mattress is about $1,000 cheaper than the Saatva Classic, coming in at $699. It holds up next to the Saatva in most ways, but you'll likely notice more motion transfer.

The Saatva's motion transfer is practically non-existent, so it's the clear winner for couples and restless sleepers. The Saatva also has a sturdier feel and stronger edge support, and inevitably, a more premium, high-quality look. But whether these benefits are worth it will largely depend on your budget.

(Image credit: DreamCloud Sleep)

Saatva Classic vs DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: Which should you buy?

Buy the Saatva Classic if...

✅ You experience back aches and pains: Our tester found the higher quality materials in the Saatva Classic and just-right feel of the Luxury Firm firmness provided excellent lumbar support and pain relief.

✅ You sleep with a restless partner: The Saatva Classic is undefeated when it comes to motion isolation, meaning that even if your partner tosses and turns at night, you'll sleep soundly on a Saatva mattress.

✅ You have a bigger budget: If money is no object, then the Saatva Classic will offer a more luxury sleep, backed with some fantastic benefits including convenient white-glove delivery and old mattress removal.

Buy the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress if...

✅ You have a smaller budget: When it comes to value for money, DreamCloud's offerings are hard to beat. The year-round sale represents some of the lowest prices for any mattress-in-a-box brand.

✅ You need new bedding: DreamCloud's current Sleep Week sale offers up to $599 worth of free bedding accessories including a mattress protector, sheet set and cooling pillows. If you want to a bed overhaul, this is the deal to shop.

✅ You're a solo sleeper: The only downfall of the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress is its average motion-isolation. If you sleep alone, the mattress will offer fantastic comfort and support for less.