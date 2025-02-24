The DreamCloud is ideal for side sleepers who like firm mattresses — and a queen is on sale for $665

If you're one of the few side sleepers who enjoys a firmer mattress and you're shopping for a new bed now then the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid is a great option. It's good value for money too as a near-permanent 50% off sale means you can buy a queen DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid for $665 at DreamCloud and get a lifetime warranty, year's sleep trial, and free shipping.



The DreamCloud is one of the highest rated options in our best mattress of the year guide thanks to its excellent performance for a reasonable price. While DreamCloud Sleep describes it as a medium-firm mattress (rating it as a 6.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale) our testers agree that it's firmer (an 8 out of 10).

A monthly DreamCloud mattress sale shaves up to 50% off the MSRP and this is the same price we see most months and don't expect it to drop any lower in this month's top mattress sales.

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid: twin from $419 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud mattress is one of the best hybrid mattresses we've tested this year and an excellent option for side sleepers who prefer a harder sleep surface. The lead tester for our DreamCloud mattress review praised its durable build quality, lumbar support and temperature regulation. While it's firm, the quilted cashmere-blend cover provides a decent amount of plushness. However, she did note that the edge support was fairly average (the Plank Firm mattress is a better choice for strong edge support). Despite that small set back, we still rate the DreamCloud as one of the best firm mattresses for most sleepers regardless of budget. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (9,060 reviews)

Want something firmer? Try these instead...

Plank Firm mattress: twin was $749 now $561.75 at Plank Mattress

If you want the firmest mattress possible then we recommend the Plank Firm. We rate its unique dual sided design as an 8 out of 10 for firmness on one side and a 9 out of 10 on the other. As we found in our Plank Firm mattress review the edge-to-edge support is fantastic and motion transfer is practically non-existent. It's also a good mattress for heavy people with a 950lb weight capacity. It may be too firm for side sleepers (even those who prefer a firmer mattress), but back and stomach sleepers will appreciate its sturdy support. 25% off in an extended Presidents' Day sale brings the cost of a queen down to $999 (was $1,332). It comes with a 120-night trial, limited lifetime warranty, and free shipping. Our review: ★★★★

User reviews: ★★★★½ (3,888 reviews)