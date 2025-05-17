Summer’s coming — should you buy a cooling mattress in the Memorial Day sales?
Memorial Day is the perfect time for hot sleepers to invest in a cooling bed
While most of us rejoice at warm summer evenings (hello BBQs and beach days), they aren't so popular among hot sleepers whose sleep routine can suffer at this time of year.
While I'm not an especially hot sleeper, I often find myself tossing and turning trying to find the cool spots of bedding depending on where I am in my menstrual cycle. So, I know how frustrating running hot at night can be.
But since switching to one of the best cooling mattresses you can buy online right now (namely the Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro Hybrid mattress), I've been sleeping more comfortably, no matter the time of the month.
If you're a hot sleeper wondering whether a cooling bed is a wise purchase in the Memorial Day mattress sales, sit tight. Here, I'll dig into who'd best benefit from a cooling mattress and why Memorial Day is the perfect opportunity to get a great value deal.
5 people who’d benefit from investing in a cooling mattress
I want to preface what I say here by explaining that everyone can benefit from sleeping at a cool temperature. There is a close connection between our body temperature and our body clock, also called circadian rhythm.
As we prepare to sleep, our internal temperature naturally drops and this drop tells the brain to release sleep-inducing hormones like melatonin. Therefore, the best temperature for sleeping is cool.
That said, there are a handful of genetic, medical and lifestyle factors that cause you to run hot at night, wreaking havoc with your ability to nod off. Hence, a cooling mattress that helps regulate your body temperature is a particularly worthy investment for the following sleepers…
1. Naturally hot sleepers
All bodies are different and prone to different tendencies, one of which can be running hot at night.
Having your sleep disrupted by hot flushes occasionally isn't usually something to worry about — according to Gallup News, 57% of Americans experience the same sleep disturbance — but it can be frustrating, and this is where a cooling mattress can help.
The best mattress for this crowd is one that's breathable, cool-to-touch and sufficient at wicking away moisture.
This specialist cooling technology can give a hand in helping naturally hot sleepers reach that ideal cool sleep temperature during warmer summer months.
2. People going through menopause
There's no avoiding the fact hormones causes trouble sleeping during perimenopause and menopause, and this is mainly down to the impact these changes have on the body's ability to regulate temperature.
As progesterone and oestrogen decline at this point in life, your body's internal thermostat finds it more difficult to keep you at a stable sleep temperature through the night, causing hot flushes and night sweats.
But a specialist cooling mattress built with technology like Phase Change Materials (PCM) can aid climate control by wicking away moisture, keeping your sleep surface cooler to touch.
3. People with hot-sleeping prone medical conditions
A number of medical conditions and medications can cause you to run hot at night.
While a short-term fever may not warrant investing in a premium cooling mattress, chronic conditions like sleep apnea, hyperthyroidism, hyperhidrosis and nerve damage are all potential reasons why you get so hot when you sleep.
Additionally, nighttime hot flushes can be a side effect of medications like antidepressants, steroids, hormone therapies and painkillers. In these cases, a reliable cooling bed could be the answer to your sleep woes.
4. Athletes
Fine-tuned through training, people with athletic jobs and lifestyles have a higher metabolic rate, meaning their bodies burn through fuel (calories) at a faster pace. This increased metabolism results in a higher core body temperature which can pose sleep challenges.
Quick muscle recovery is also a priority for active people so they can adapt to training and perform well in sport.
Research shows we spend more time in deep sleep at cooler temperatures — the sleep stage where muscle repair and recovery occurs
Therefore, a cooling mattress is an ideal mattress for recovery, which is great news for athletes looking to optimize their physical performance.
5. Those who experience night sweats
Sweating through your sheets is no way to bag quality sleep. Night sweats are uncomfortable and irritating for both you and your partner.
Whatever the cause of your night sweats, be it menopause or anxiety, a cooling mattress will support you towards getting better rest.
If you experience night sweats, you'll want to look out for moisture-wicking materials like GlacioTex, wool and open-cell structures like coils found in the best hybrid mattresses you can buy now.
Alternatively, opting for latex in the best organic mattresses will prove cooler than memory foam. These breathable, open materials allow air to flow through your bed while you lay on it, cooling the mattress and you down.
Is Memorial Day a good time to buy a cooling mattress?
Heralding summer, Memorial Day is a great time to snap up a cooling mattress ready for you to take on the warmer nights sweat-free.
After years of tracking mattress sales and monthly prices, our team know Memorial Day is the second best time of year to buy a mattress behind Black Friday.
Packed with tech and quality materials designed to keep your sleep temperature at bay, cooling mattresses tend to have a higher price tag than standard mattresses, making it all the more important to make the most of Memorial Day discounts.
We expect to see some of the best prices of the year, unlikely to be beaten until Black Friday rolls around again in the winter.
What to look for in a cooling mattress
So, if you think a cooling mattress will help you get quality sleep throughout the summer, look out for the following features when you're shopping:
- Materials: Natural materials like wool, cotton and latex are moisture wicking and breathable. You can also keep an eye out for specialist cooling materials like Phase Change Materials, Glaciotex and copper-infused foams,
- Open structure: Even though some of the best memory foam mattresses can be great at temperature regulation, looking for more open structures like hybrid beds will ensure proper airflow and a cooler sleep.
- Mattress trial: Any reputable mattress brand should offer you a sleep trial to test out the mattress and see if it's right for you. This ranges from 100 nights to a full 365 nights.
Eve is a PPA-accredited journalist with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. She is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide and has four years’ experience writing health features and news. She is particularly interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health. At Tom’s Guide Eve is responsible for coverage and reviews of sleep tech and is our smart and cooling mattress specialist, focussing on brands such as Eight Sleep and Sleep Number. She also covers general mattress reviews, seeks out the best deals to produce tried-and-tested buyer's guides for sleep accessories and enjoys writing in-depth features about sleep health. She has been involved in rigorous testing procedures for mattress reviews in our Sleep Studio and has interviewed experts including sleep doctors and psychologists. When not covering sleep at Tom's Guide, Eve enjoys writing about health and fitness, food and culture.
