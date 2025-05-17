Summer’s coming — should you buy a cooling mattress in the Memorial Day sales?

While most of us rejoice at warm summer evenings (hello BBQs and beach days), they aren't so popular among hot sleepers whose sleep routine can suffer at this time of year.

While I'm not an especially hot sleeper, I often find myself tossing and turning trying to find the cool spots of bedding depending on where I am in my menstrual cycle. So, I know how frustrating running hot at night can be.

But since switching to one of the best cooling mattresses you can buy online right now (namely the Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro Hybrid mattress), I've been sleeping more comfortably, no matter the time of the month.

If you're a hot sleeper wondering whether a cooling bed is a wise purchase in the Memorial Day mattress sales, sit tight. Here, I'll dig into who'd best benefit from a cooling mattress and why Memorial Day is the perfect opportunity to get a great value deal.

5 people who’d benefit from investing in a cooling mattress

I want to preface what I say here by explaining that everyone can benefit from sleeping at a cool temperature. There is a close connection between our body temperature and our body clock, also called circadian rhythm.

As we prepare to sleep, our internal temperature naturally drops and this drop tells the brain to release sleep-inducing hormones like melatonin. Therefore, the best temperature for sleeping is cool.

That said, there are a handful of genetic, medical and lifestyle factors that cause you to run hot at night, wreaking havoc with your ability to nod off. Hence, a cooling mattress that helps regulate your body temperature is a particularly worthy investment for the following sleepers…

1. Naturally hot sleepers

All bodies are different and prone to different tendencies, one of which can be running hot at night.

Having your sleep disrupted by hot flushes occasionally isn't usually something to worry about — according to Gallup News, 57% of Americans experience the same sleep disturbance — but it can be frustrating, and this is where a cooling mattress can help.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The best mattress for this crowd is one that's breathable, cool-to-touch and sufficient at wicking away moisture.

This specialist cooling technology can give a hand in helping naturally hot sleepers reach that ideal cool sleep temperature during warmer summer months.

2. People going through menopause

There's no avoiding the fact hormones causes trouble sleeping during perimenopause and menopause, and this is mainly down to the impact these changes have on the body's ability to regulate temperature.

As progesterone and oestrogen decline at this point in life, your body's internal thermostat finds it more difficult to keep you at a stable sleep temperature through the night, causing hot flushes and night sweats.

But a specialist cooling mattress built with technology like Phase Change Materials (PCM) can aid climate control by wicking away moisture, keeping your sleep surface cooler to touch.

3. People with hot-sleeping prone medical conditions

A number of medical conditions and medications can cause you to run hot at night.

While a short-term fever may not warrant investing in a premium cooling mattress, chronic conditions like sleep apnea, hyperthyroidism, hyperhidrosis and nerve damage are all potential reasons why you get so hot when you sleep.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Additionally, nighttime hot flushes can be a side effect of medications like antidepressants, steroids, hormone therapies and painkillers. In these cases, a reliable cooling bed could be the answer to your sleep woes.

4. Athletes

Fine-tuned through training, people with athletic jobs and lifestyles have a higher metabolic rate, meaning their bodies burn through fuel (calories) at a faster pace. This increased metabolism results in a higher core body temperature which can pose sleep challenges.

Quick muscle recovery is also a priority for active people so they can adapt to training and perform well in sport.

Research shows we spend more time in deep sleep at cooler temperatures — the sleep stage where muscle repair and recovery occurs

Therefore, a cooling mattress is an ideal mattress for recovery, which is great news for athletes looking to optimize their physical performance.

5. Those who experience night sweats

Sweating through your sheets is no way to bag quality sleep. Night sweats are uncomfortable and irritating for both you and your partner.

Whatever the cause of your night sweats, be it menopause or anxiety, a cooling mattress will support you towards getting better rest.

If you experience night sweats, you'll want to look out for moisture-wicking materials like GlacioTex, wool and open-cell structures like coils found in the best hybrid mattresses you can buy now.

Alternatively, opting for latex in the best organic mattresses will prove cooler than memory foam. These breathable, open materials allow air to flow through your bed while you lay on it, cooling the mattress and you down.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is Memorial Day a good time to buy a cooling mattress?

Heralding summer, Memorial Day is a great time to snap up a cooling mattress ready for you to take on the warmer nights sweat-free.

After years of tracking mattress sales and monthly prices, our team know Memorial Day is the second best time of year to buy a mattress behind Black Friday.

Packed with tech and quality materials designed to keep your sleep temperature at bay, cooling mattresses tend to have a higher price tag than standard mattresses, making it all the more important to make the most of Memorial Day discounts.

We expect to see some of the best prices of the year, unlikely to be beaten until Black Friday rolls around again in the winter.

What to look for in a cooling mattress

So, if you think a cooling mattress will help you get quality sleep throughout the summer, look out for the following features when you're shopping: