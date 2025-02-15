3 down duvets that'll deliver hotel luxury — starting from $149 for Presidents’ Day

The feeling of a new down duvet or comforter is unmatched, transforming your bedroom into an indulgent hotel room. But this luxury often comes with a hefty price tag. The good news is that the Presidents’ Day bedding sales have slashed prices, making it the perfect time to pick one up. My favorite deal? 40% off the Luxe Olympia Comforter at The Company Store , bringing the price of this quality comforter down to $317.40 for a queen (was $529.)

No matter the season, a good comforter or duvet will help promote quality sleep, and when combined with one of this year's best mattresses, you'll feel comfortable night long. Down is known for its versatility and comfortable feel, the natural material allowing for great temperature regulation and durability.

If you’re unsure about what kind of comforter is right for you, check our guide to this year's best comforters so you can find the right product for your sleeping style and dominant position. But for now, here's our top 3 down comforter recommendations that are discounted in the Presidents’ Day mattress sales.

1. Avocado Down Duvet: from $269 $249 at Avocado

Following the brand's strict green standards, this Avocado duvet is crafted from Responsible Down Standard (RDS) certified material. This 650 fill power duvet encased in a 400-thread count breathable cotton cover comes in two options: 'lightweight' suitable for hot sleepers and warm locales and an 'all-season' perfect for cooler regions. You can now find it at 10% off for Avocado's Presidents' bedding sale which drops the price of a full or queen size duvet from $269 to $249 while a king or cal king is now $332 (was $369). It comes with a 100-night sleep trial, one-year warranty and free shipping too.

2. The Company Store Luxe Olympia Down Light Warmth Comforter: from $409 $245.40 at The Company Store

Snooze without guilt with yet another luxurious down comforter made from ethically sourced 650 fill power RDS certified premium Hungarian white goose down. Like the Avocado model, The Company Store lets you choose from three warmth levels: light, medium and extra. Adding to the luxury feel is the 'buttery soft' cotton sateen cover with a lustrous finish. This popular (and expensive) Company store down comforter has dropped in price for Presidents' Day by 40% (use code PRESIDENT25) which means a twin light comforter is now $245.40 (was $409) while a queen is priced at $317.40 (was $529). However, note that this doesn't include a sleep trial nor a warranty.

