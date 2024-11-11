Walmart Black Friday deals live: 25 deals I'd get now on TVs, laptops, headphones and more

Black Friday deals are finally getting underway at Walmart! From apparel to OLED TVs, a ton of my favorite products are seeing huge price cuts at this retailer.

I've been keeping a close eye on Walmart's top deals in the lead up to Black Friday, and there's plenty to get excited about. You don't want to miss your chance to get the Nintendo Switch bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299 at Walmart. You can also get up to 30% off Keurig to satisfy your coffee cravings, and there's massively discounted Apple gear, like the 13-inch MacBook Air (M1/256GB) for $649 at Walmart.

Black Friday will be here in just a few weeks time, but right now you can beat the rush by shopping these Walmart deals. I'll be by your side bringing you the best savings as they roll in, so stay tuned to this page. If that's still not enough for you, check out our Walmart promo codes coverage too.

Editor's Choice

Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49/year @ Walmart

Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $49 per year, membership includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. Walmart Plus members also get early access to Walmart deals.

Walmart Toy Shop: deals from $5 @ Walmart

It's official! In honor of the upcoming holiday season, Walmart's Toy Shop is now live. The Toy Shop has hundreds of gift options for children of every age, including toys featuring their favorite brands, characters and activities.

Crocs sale: Crocs from $15 @ Walmart

Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.

Shark & Ninja appliances: 40% off @ Walmart

Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $14. For instance, you can get the Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum for $249 (pictured, $50 off). It features LiDAR vision/mapping to accurately clean your entire home.

Smart TVs: deals from $78 @ Walmart

Walmart has a massive sale on smart TVs. The sale includes TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, JVC and Walmart's own Onn brand. After discount, prices start as low as $78. Keep in mind that there are a few 1080p sets included in the sale. I recommend sticking with 4K resolution as the price difference isn't all that great.

HOVERMAX Electric Scooter: was $599 now $269 @ Walmart

This full-size foldable electric scooter by Hovermax is discounted by over $300 in this incredible Walmart sale. The battery lasts for up to 19 miles and the speed tops out at 18 miles per hour, making this an ideal scooter for zooming around the neighborhood. I don't know how much longer this flash deal will stick around for, so I'd be quick.

TVs

Onn 55" 4K Roku TV: was $298 now $228 @ Walmart

The Onn 55-inch 4K Roku TV merits a mention in our TV deals guide because it's one of the cheapest big-screen TVs you can buy. It features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. This is a Walmart exclusive.

LG 70" 4K TV: was $648 now $498 @ Walmart

Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor for upscaling regular content to 4K. You also get HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.

Price check: sold out @ LG

Hisense U76N ULED 4K TV: was $2,999 now $1,798 @ Walmart

At a whopping 100-inch, the Hisense U76N ULED is a monster to behold. It leverages some exciting new specs, most tantalizing of all being gaming-centric proponents like a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision Gaming support for cinematic experiences at over 60fps. Several other enhancements, like WiFi 6e, Google TV OS, and IMAX Enhanced, make it the perfect entertainment solution and an utter steal.

Price check: $1,799 @ Best Buy

Laptops

Lenovo V15 G2 (15.6-inch): was $999 now $369 @ Walmart

Save a whopping $600 off the Lenovo V15 G2, which comes with an Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. The 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display is great for most multitasking chores, and the Windows 11 OS comes with added protection against phishing and malware attacks. In short, it’s a basic machine at a basically excellent price.

ASUS TUF F15: was $749 now $649 @ Walmart

A mid-range option with an RTX 3050, this ASUS gaming laptop has a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display and a futuristic design with easy-to-identify WASD keys. It also has 512GB of SSD space and 8GB of RAM.

Audio

JBL Clip 4: was $74 now $39 @ Walmart

The JBL Clip 4 sounds great for its size, and its ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to your clothing or bag while you explore. It's IP67-rated, so you can listen to tunes poolside or in the shower. It comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can pick one that best suits your style. Plus, it lasts for around 10 hours of playback.

JLab JBuds Lux: was $79 now $49 @ Walmart

As our Jlab Jbuds Lux review stated, these headphones were incredible value even at full price. Now they're on sale, they're a total steal. We loved their long battery life (up to 70 hours), and you get excellent sound quality with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio support.

Price check: $79 @ Amazon

Home

Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

If you want an affordable K-Cup pod coffee maker in a compact package, this deal is great for you. This coffee maker features a 36-oz. reservoir and can brew back-to-back coffee, so everyone can get their caffeine hit fast. It's now at an all-time price low.

SUNMORY Floor Lamp: was $119 now $55 @ Walmart

This simple standing lamp with a boho wicker shade will add some serious style to your home. It also seamlessly matches just about any type of decor — think contemporary, vintage, mid-century, traditional and farmhouse. It's dimmable and features three different lighting temperatures.

Canon PIXMA TR4722 All-in-One Wireless InkJet Printer: was $99 now $59 @ Walmart

You can't go wrong with this all-in-one printer that is compact and versatile. It will take care of all your at-home printing needs with its wireless connectivity to laptops, tablets and smartphones. The tray holds up to 100 sheets of paper and it produces both sharp black text and colorful prints.

Instant Pot Rio 6QT: was $89 now $79 @ Walmart

If you’re just dabbling in the world of pressure cookers and are not sure where to start, check out this deal on an entry-level Instant Pot pressure cooker. We put it to the test in our Instant Pot Rio review, and we loved its ease of use and versatility.

Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker: was $119 now $98 @ Walmart

Get cooking with the versatile 4-in-1 cooker that makes anything possible. This one machine can replace up to 8 kitchen tools and appliances and it can cook up to 30% faster than a conventional oven. The cooking capacity is pretty impressive, as well. You'll be able to make chili for up to 20 people, 9 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs, or enough pulled pork for 30 sliders.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $149 @ Walmart

This Ninja machine makes a range of tasty frozen treats, including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes and smoothie bowls. In our Ninja Creami review, we said it's great for creating delicious homemade ice cream, milkshakes, and more. Just note that there's no built-in compressor, which means you'll need to pre-freeze your base or batter for 24 hours before using it.