<a id="elk-f00aade8-3241-4014-bea3-cb400055b87a"></a><h2 id="day-3-of-prime-day-is-here">Day 3 of Prime Day is here...</h2><a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fprimeday%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-1188470994961280636-20" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" id="elk-34cc9d08-b241-4186-a9f9-56dd2373aa5f" data-url="https://www.amazon.com/primeday" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="hawklinks" data-google-interstitial="false" data-placeholder-url="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fprimeday%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-merchant-name="Amazon US" data-merchant-id="1471" data-merchant-network="Amazonus" data-merchant-url="amazon.com"><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check=""><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="8bpyfpRDmghghkypi5v9Dk" name="Prime perks" alt="Amazon Prime perks" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/8bpyfpRDmghghkypi5v9Dk.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Amazon)</span></figcaption></figure></a><p id="elk-9338c4f6-f847-4cf0-a59e-9c2973ba5e3c">Welcome to day 3 of Amazon Prime Day. Deals EIC Louis here highlighting some of my favorite deals this morning. This is my 12th year covering Prime Day (yes, I've covered them all) and my 19th year covering retail holidays. That's a loooong time, so needless to say I'm pretty comfortable when it comes to deal hunting. Along with the Tom's Guide Savings Squad, we'll be looking for the best deals at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Dell, and more. So sit back and get your virtual shopping cart ready...</p><ul id="elk-8d6a12ac-4c39-44e9-a494-b6dc0736b755"><li><strong></strong><a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fprimeday%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-1188470994961280636-20" target="_blank" rel="sponsored noopener" data-url="https://www.amazon.com/primeday" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="hawklinks" data-google-interstitial="false" data-placeholder-url="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fprimeday%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-merchant-name="Amazon US" data-merchant-id="1471" data-merchant-network="Amazonus" data-merchant-url="amazon.com"><strong>shop all Prime Day deals</strong></a><strong></strong></li></ul>