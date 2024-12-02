Best Cyber Monday MacBook deals LIVE: my personal recommendations after 10 years of covering this sale

The Cyber Monday frenzy is here, and there huge MacBook deals that you must buy before the clock strikes midnight (December 2nd). These days, most of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals , and we expect this year to follow suit.

As someone who covers laptops professionally, I’ve identified the standout MacBook deals still available. The highlights include the MacBook Air M3 discounted to just $899, and the just-released MacBook Pro M4 for $1,399 at Amazon ($200 off). These are the lowest prices yet on some of the year’s top laptops, making now the perfect time to tick your MacBook off the shopping list.

All MacBooks with an M1 or newer chip support Apple Intelligence, but newer models offer improved performance, battery life, and added features. For instance, when comparing the MacBook Air M3 vs. Air M2, the Air M3 boasts faster Wi-Fi 6E and dual-monitor support. That said, M1 chips remain impressive—my own MacBook Pro M1 Max still runs as seamlessly as it did the day I bought it.

Here are all the best Cyber Monday MacBook deals!

Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals

Apple MacBook Air 15 (M3): was $1,299 now $1,044 at Amazon Apple's latest M3 silicon powers the latest MacBook Air. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals

Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M4 Pro): was $199 now $1,749 at BHPhoto Save $300! If you have the need for serious speed, the new MacBook Pro with M4 Pro will not disappoint. This beastly laptop can render videos and play games without breaking a sweat thanks to its powerful processor, which also gives it long-lasting battery life. Toss in the elegant design, 12MP webcam and comfy keyboard and you have the ultimate MacBook Pro.

Apple MacBook Pro 16 (M4 Max): was $3,499 now $3,149 at Amazon Those who need the biggest and most powerful MacBook should consider the MacBook Pro 16-inch with M4 Max. This beastly laptop can render videos and play games without breaking a sweat thanks to its powerful processor, which also gives it long-lasting battery life. Toss in the elegant design, 12MP webcam and comfy keyboard and you have the ultimate MacBook Pro.

UK Cyber Monday MacBook Deals

Apple MacBook Air 13 (M2): was £999 now £849 at Amazon The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops. It's remarkably light and thin, yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we gave this laptop an Editor's Choice award because of its versatility, battery life and performance. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M3 is now available.

Apple MacBook Air 13 (M3): was £1,099 now £949 at Amazon Apple's latest M3 silicon powers the new MacBook Air. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Air 15 (M3): was £1,299 now £1,149 at Amazon The super speedy MacBook Air 15-inch has an M3 chip and is just 11mm thin, making it as portable as it is quick. The powerful 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU of the Apple M3 chip keep things running smooth, plus Apple promises an 18-hour battery life and 1080p HD camera with three mics, six speakers and spatial audio. You also get two Thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a MagSafe charging port.