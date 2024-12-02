Live
Best Cyber Monday MacBook deals LIVE: my personal recommendations after 10 years of covering this sale
These are the best Cyber Monday MacBook deals you can buy right now
The Cyber Monday frenzy is here, and there huge MacBook deals that you must buy before the clock strikes midnight (December 2nd). These days, most of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals , and we expect this year to follow suit.
As someone who covers laptops professionally, I’ve identified the standout MacBook deals still available. The highlights include the MacBook Air M3 discounted to just $899, and the just-released MacBook Pro M4 for $1,399 at Amazon ($200 off). These are the lowest prices yet on some of the year’s top laptops, making now the perfect time to tick your MacBook off the shopping list.
All MacBooks with an M1 or newer chip support Apple Intelligence, but newer models offer improved performance, battery life, and added features. For instance, when comparing the MacBook Air M3 vs. Air M2, the Air M3 boasts faster Wi-Fi 6E and dual-monitor support. That said, M1 chips remain impressive—my own MacBook Pro M1 Max still runs as seamlessly as it did the day I bought it.
Here are all the best Cyber Monday MacBook deals!
Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals
It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and very good speed.
The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops. It's remarkably light and thin, yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. Our MacBook Air M2 review gave this laptop an Editor's Choice award because of its versatility, battery life and performance. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M3 is now available.
Apple's latest M3 silicon powers the new MacBook Air. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
Apple's latest M3 silicon powers the latest MacBook Air. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.
Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals
Lowest price! Shopping for the latest MacBook Pro? The new MacBook Pro 14-inch sports Apple's super fast M4 chip, all the latest Apple Intelligence features and a new 12MP Center Stage webcam. In our M4 MacBook Pro review, we loved the over 18 hours of battery life and the optional nano-texture display.
Save $300! If you have the need for serious speed, the new MacBook Pro with M4 Pro will not disappoint. This beastly laptop can render videos and play games without breaking a sweat thanks to its powerful processor, which also gives it long-lasting battery life. Toss in the elegant design, 12MP webcam and comfy keyboard and you have the ultimate MacBook Pro.
Those who need a bigger screen MacBook should consider the MacBook Pro 16-inch with M4 Pro. In our MacBook Pro 16-inch M4 Pro review, we saw blistering benchmark speeds, especially when editing video. And this system lasted a crazy-long 20+ hours in our battery test. Add in a vivid display and a sharper 12MP webcam and you have the ultimate machine for power users.
Those who need the biggest and most powerful MacBook should consider the MacBook Pro 16-inch with M4 Max. This beastly laptop can render videos and play games without breaking a sweat thanks to its powerful processor, which also gives it long-lasting battery life. Toss in the elegant design, 12MP webcam and comfy keyboard and you have the ultimate MacBook Pro.
UK Cyber Monday MacBook Deals
LIVE: Latest Updates
Now that we've sorted the Pros, what about the MacBook Air lineup? Prices are staying steady at the moment, so your best course of action for the sake of price to performance is to grab the M3 MacBook Air!
Welcome to Cyber Monday! Let's start with a M4 MacBook Pro price check. Turns out all the Black Friday deals are STILL on! This is your last chance to snag up to $400 off the latest laptops.
