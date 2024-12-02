I’ve covered Cyber Monday laptop deals for 10 Years — these are the best sales still live

Cyber Monday is here, and this is where the laptop deals start to get interesting. It's last chance avenue for you to pick up these Black Friday-tier savings, and you'll notice some of the best laptops get even cheaper.

Why is that? Well, if I can get nerdy for a second, it comes down to stock allocation. To prepare for the weekend, laptop makers will put a certain number of items to one side ready to sell at the lower price. If they have plenty left, that cost will come down slightly to shift the final few.

It may not happen for everything. For example, Apple is still staying strong with up to $400 off the brand new M4 MacBook Pros (you can see more about these in our Cyber Monday MacBook deals live blog). But we are seeing some price cuts across the board, including a further $20 off the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus and the Dell Inspiron 16 coming in at that same $749 price tag but with 32GB of RAM over 16GB.

Over in the UK, prices are remaining steady with the M4 MacBook Pro ar £150 off, and my favorite Chromebook from Acer staying at its lowest price.

So put simply, if you've held your nerve, you can get a better deal than you could've on Black Friday. But this is last chance alley for these savings!

My favorite laptop deals now

HP Omnibook X (Snapdragon X Plus): was $1,199 now $799 at Best Buy Lowest price! What the HP OmniBook X lacks in style it more than makes up in substance thanks to its fast performance and exceptional battery life. Though an OLED option would’ve been nice, its 14-inch display delivers sharp and clear images, while its touchscreen gives you added versatility for work. This Snapdragon X Elite laptop gives Apple’s MacBook Air M3 a run for its money.

Apple MacBook Air M3: was $1,099 now $844 at Amazon The MacBook Air M3 is one of our most recommended laptops and the one I recommend to new Mac users. It's remarkably light and thin, yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave this laptop an Editor's Choice award because of its versatility, battery life and performance.

Dell XPS 13 (Snapdragon X Elite): was $1,199 now $899 at Dell If you want a Windows laptop with MacBook-level battery life, then look no further than the Snapdragon X-powered Dell XPS 13. Besides its nearly 20 hours of endurance, this notebook has enough power for everyday work and even light gaming. Though its unconventional design might be odd, it has the goods where it counts. At this price, it's an absolute steal.

Apple M3 MacBook Air (15-inch): was $1,299 now $1,044 at Amazon The latest MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims it's 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Alienware m16 R2 (RTX 4060): was $1,699 now $1,299 at Dell The Alienware m16 R2 bears the hallmarks of a gaming laptop but features a "Stealth" mode that reduces performance and shuts off RGB lighting. Intel Core Ultra facilitates AI tasks while its Nvidia RTX 40-series GPU can handle most modern games. Though the display isn’t the most vivid and its fans get overly loud, this laptop serves its primary goal of balancing gaming and productivity.

Windows laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 16: was $1,049 now $749 at Dell Save big on Dell’s new Inspiron 16, decked out with an efficient Intel Core 7 150U processor, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a crisp 16-inch FHD touchscreen. With Windows 11 Pro, it’d make an excellent work laptop.

HP Envy 14: was $999 now $799 at Best Buy This Windows 2-in-1 is undergoing a sweet discount. The flexible laptop has a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touch display. As for the internals, it features an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Air (M2): was $999 now $749 at Amazon The 13-inch MacBook Air M2 is a reliable performer when it comes to power efficiency and overall performance, and it’s even better with a $200 discount. This deal gets you the M2 chip powering a beautiful 13-inch display, along with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3): was $1,299 now $1,044 at Amazon The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 15-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro M4: was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon The base M4 MacBook Pro is more than enough for most users, and you get over $200 off right now. This option also benefits from that additional Thunderbolt port, a 12MP webcam, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro M4 Pro: was $1,999 now $1,749 at Amazon If the base MacBook Pro M4 doesn’t have enough power for you, upgrade to the MacBook Pro with an M4 Pro chip — now $60 off. As well as faster performance thanks to its 12-core CPU and 16-core GPU, you’ll also get Thunderbolt 5 ports for even faster data transfer.

Apple MacBook Pro M4 Max: was $3,499 now $3,149 at Amazon This powerhouse laptop is perfect for creative professionals on the move, featuring an M4 Max chip with a 14-core CPU and 32-core GPU, 36GB of RAM, and a generous 1TB SSD. It also boasts a beautiful 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and comes in the sleek Space Black finish.

Gaming laptop deals

MSI Thin 15 (RTX 4060): was $1,199 now $739 at Newegg This is amazing value for money for what you get. Make sure you apply for the mail-in rebate for the additional $200 off, and for it you get a slim-yet-beasty gaming laptop with RTX 4060 prowess and a zippy AMD Ryzen 9 chipset, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Dell G16 (RTX 4070): was $1,699 now $1,299 at Dell Dell's G16 with RTX 4070 is dirt cheap for what you get! I'm talking 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Plus for keeping those games fluid, there's a 120Hz display up top at 1080p.

Asus TUF F15 (RTX 4070): was $1,399 now $1,099 at Best Buy This may be $100 more than it was during Black Friday, but it's still a solid deal on an RTX 4070 laptop The Asus TUF F15 is an impressive system with 15-inch FHD display, Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB SSD.

MSI Katana 15 (RTX 4070): was $1,399 now $1,299 at Amazon This gaming laptop is a fantastic value at its current discounted price, featuring an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It has the power to run top PC games smoothly on its 16-inch QHD+ 165Hz display.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16: was $1,999 now $1,699 at Best Buy The RTX 4070 model may not have quite the grunt of the 4090 edition, but with an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, it can still kick many of the best PC games' keesters. It's also a stunning-looking laptop, and packs a quite frankly stunning OLED display.

Asus ROG Strix G16: was $1,899 now $1,614 at Amazon This Asus ROG Strix G16 is quite the powerhouse, with the RTX 4070 model sporting a 16-inch QHD 240Hz display with a 3ms response time. As for what's going on under the hood, expect a Intel Core i9 CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. A sweet deal with a near-$300 discount.

Alienware x16 R2 (RTX 4070): was $2,399 now $1,999 at Dell Save $400 on this gaming laptop which packs an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 for playing the latest games, as well as 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD drive for fast storage. The 16-inch display has a 2560 x 1600 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate for high frame rates, too.

Alienware m18 R2 (RTX 4090): was $3,999 now $2,899 at Dell This hefty gaming laptop is a beast thanks to its massive 18-inch QHD+ 165Hz display. Under the hood is enough horsepower to make games run great on that big screen thanks to the Intel Core i9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, 64GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB SSD for storage.

Razer Blade 16 (RTX 4080): was $3,599 now $2,999 at Best Buy Razer gaming laptops don't come cheap, but you can at least save $600 with this deal. This Razer Blade 16 will take you far, boasting am Intel Core i9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Plus, its 16-inch QHD+ 240Hz display will make PC games shine.

Chromebook deals

HP Chromebook 14: was $299 now $129 at Best Buy This HP Chromebook is a great low-cost choice for a lot of people. With an N1000 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage. It's not going to be a workhorse PC, but if you largely check emails, stream Netflix shows and write documents, this will do it all.

HP 14" Laptop: was $249 now $129 at Walmart Looking for an inexpensive laptop for work and play? This laptop has a 14-inch display, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. It's lightweight, too, weighing just 3.1 pounds. You'll easily be able to take it with you wherever you go.

Asus Chromebook 315: was $349 now $139 at Best Buy This Acer Chromebook is on sale at Best Buy. For $149, you get a Chromebook with a 15.6-inch HD display, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It's one of the cheapest new-condition Chromebooks you can buy right now.

Acer Chromebook Plus 514: was $399 now $289 at Amazon For the ultimate Chromebook experience, you need a Chromebook Plus laptop. The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is among the best, offering the internal power to run ChromeOS seamlessly — and it’s now $100 off!

HP Chromebook Plus x360: was $629 now $379 at Best Buy At nearly $630, this 2-in-1 HP Chromebook Plus wouldn't be worth buying. Now at under $400, this is a seriously good deal. It features a 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen and runs ChromeOS smoothly with its Intel Core i3 CPU and 8GB of RAM. While 128GB of storage might seem limited, it’s sufficient for a Chromebook since most activities are cloud-based.

UK laptop deals

Acer Chromebook Plus 514: was £349 now £249 at Currys To get all the best ChromeOS features, you need Chromebook Plus. This £100 saving on my own personal system of choice is huge — all the Google AI features free for 12 months in that sleek and speedy Acer hardware!

Asus Vivobook S15 (Snapdragon X Elite): was £1,299 now £899 at Currys This is an insanely low price on one of my favorite Copilot+ PCs. The Asus Vivobook S15 packs a Snapdragon X Elite processor for that raw horsepower and power efficiency, alongside 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Plus that OLED panel is a stunner.