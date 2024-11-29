Live
Black Friday LIVE: The best tablet deals available now
Tap into the best savings
Black Friday tablet deals
Black Friday is here, and tablet deals are heating up across the board. Whether you’re after a budget-friendly option or a premium device, this year’s discounts are delivering some of the best prices we’ve seen. I’ve combed through the offers to bring you the standouts, so you can skip the search and start saving.
Top picks include the Amazon Fire Max 11, now at a modest $139 and the iPad 10th Gen at $259—both at their lowest prices ever. Another highlight is the iPad Mini 7th Gen at $469. Seeing early savings on Apple’s newest release is a rare treat, making it a must-see deal for iPad fans.
After tracking prices all month, I can confidently say these discounts are worth jumping on. These tablets are not only well-priced but also offer impressive performance, making them excellent picks for everything from work to entertainment.
This curated list is designed to help you shop smarter, with updates rolling in as more deals drop during Black Friday and beyond.
Black Friday tablet deals
This is the smallest and cheapest Amazon Fire tablet you can buy, and while it's not powerful and lacks an HD screen it runs on FireOS (a more limited version of Android) and lets you browse the web or stream videos.
This budget-friendly 9-inch tablet handles basic computing needs well. While storage is limited, cloud options help, and the HD display works well for both productivity and entertainment. Good for business travelers wanting a lightweight laptop alternative.
Built for older kids (6-12), this tablet combines grown-up features with smart parental controls. The 10.1-inch HD display and slim case feel premium, while included ad-free content and long battery life make it parent-friendly. At $80 off, it's an excellent value for a kids' tablet.
This is Amazon's most powerful tablet and comes with the highest price. It usually sells for $229, but you can get $90 off and take it home from $139 right now. Our Fire Max 11 review called it the "best Fire tablet yet," which is saying something since Amazon is no newbie to the tablet game.
Lenovo's Tab M11 is a solid workhorse tablet that offers you a nice 11-inch 1200p IPS display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, Android 13, and a MediaTek Helio G88 processor. There's nothing spectacular about this tablet except the price.
This older model of Apple's entry-level iPad is still a solid contender thanks to its A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2,160 x 1,620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera and an epic battery life of nearly 12 hours.
The 2024 version of Samsung's value tablet impresses with its 11-inch display and quad speaker setup. The slim, durable design and improved processor make it versatile enough for everything from Netflix binges to casual gaming. At $199, it's a solid choice for anyone wanting a capable tablet without flagship prices.
The Google Pixel Tablet is one of the best tablets on the market. In our Google Pixel Tablet review, we praised its sharp 8MP f/2.0 cameras, bright 11-inch 2560 x 1600 display, and useful photo editing features. The charging dock adds a strong speaker and excellent smart home functionality.
LOWEST PRICE! This is the latest iPad available, meaning the A14 Bionic powers it and sports a slick redesign. The 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640 pixels) Liquid Retina display looks lovely and the 12MP front and rear cameras make you and your photos look great. Amazon's listing price states it's down to $259, but make sure to click the coupon below to get it down to below $250.
The Editor's Choice iPad mini features a thin-bezel design, large 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, an A15 Bionic CPU, a 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. In our review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ takes all the best aspects of the more expensive Tab S9 into a more affordable package. The discounted model has 128GB of storage, a 10.9-inch display and even an S Pen for art creation and other stylus functions. In our hands-on, we cited the robust multitasking features, S Pen and thin design as reasons to love this device.
he new iPad mini is here, and it already comes with a discount. In our iPad mini 7 review, we praised its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests). It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. Amazon is listing a reduced price of $469, but there's also a coupon on the page that you can click to drop the price to $399.
This is one of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is 5.1mm thick (the thinnest yet), and weighs roughly a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display and 12MP camera. Even better, it's now $50 cheaper than before when you click the Amazon coupon below, taking it to $849.
LOWEST PRICE! The latest iPad Pro is one of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is just 0.22 inches thick and weighs a little over a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display with tandem OLED technology and a 12MP camera.
LOWEST PRICE! If you're using an iPad Pro for work, chances are you could do with some extra storage space. The latest 13-inch iPad Pro M4 512GB model is currently $200 off at Amazon. That's 13% off and the cheapest we've ever seen this configuration go.
Need a big screen and lots of storage? You can get $400 off the massive 13-inch model — a big beautiful canvas for all your work and entertainment needs!
LIVE: Latest Updates
Black Friday is the perfect time to pick up a secondary tablet for the kids and Amazon has the best on offer here. Right now, you can get the Amazon 10" Fire HD Kids Pro for $109 for Black Friday.
This tablet combines grown-up features with smart parental controls. The 10.1-inch HD display and slim case feel premium, while included ad-free content and long battery life make it parent-friendly.
This is the tablet deal I've been waiting for! Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ just crashed to $399 at Amazon — that's a massive $200 off one of the most versatile Android tablets around. For anyone looking to upgrade their tablet game, this deal deserves your attention.
What makes this particularly impressive is that we're talking about the 2023 model with the included S Pen (yes, it's actually included, unlike some other premium tablets). The 12.4-inch display gives you plenty of room for everything from note-taking to Netflix, and that IP68 rating means you don't have to baby it.
Parents, here's a deal worth your attention! The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro just dropped to $109 at Amazon — that's an $80 saving on a tablet that's actually designed for kids aged 6-12.
This isn't your typical bulky kids' tablet. The slim case and 10.1-inch HD display make it feel more grown-up, while robust parental controls and included ad-free content keep things safe. Add in a 13-hour battery life, and you've got the perfect holiday gift for kids.
Looking for a work-friendly tablet that won't break the bank? The Lenovo Tab M9 is now $79 at Best Buy, down from its retail price of $139. The M9 offers impressive value for light computing needs, with the the 9-inch display hitting the sweet spot between portability and usability.
While storage is limited at 32GB, cloud options make this less of an issue. What matters is how well it handles everyday tasks — from email to video calls. For those wanting a laptop alternative, this strikes a nice balance of features and value.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ just hit its best price yet, dropping to $199 at Amazon. That's $70 off what's already one of the best value tablets around.
What makes this deal particularly good is that this isn't last year's model — we're talking about the 2024 version with some impressive upgrades. The 11-inch display and quad speakers make it great for streaming, while the new chipset handles multitasking surprisingly well. At this price, you're getting a lot of tablet for your money.
The Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet is now on sale for just $139, marked down from its regular price of $229. This deal represents the lowest price we’ve seen on this powerful tablet, making it an excellent option for those who want performance without breaking the bank.
The Fire Max 11 is perfect for streaming, browsing, and multitasking, with a large 11-inch display that offers plenty of screen real estate. Whether you’re watching your favorite shows, video chatting with friends and family, or getting work done on the go, this tablet packs impressive value at an unbeatable price. Add in the sleek design and long-lasting battery life, and you’ve got a device that’s ready for anything.
