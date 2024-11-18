I'm tracking the best Black Friday iPad deals live — here's the best sales right now

We're less than two weeks out from Black Friday deals. However, I'm already seeing some incredible Black Friday iPad deals that I don't recommend waiting on. If you're looking to score one of the best tablets at a discount, now is a great opportunity, especially if you want to beat the Black Friday rush.

The best iPad deal right now is definitely the 11-inch iPad Air M2 (Wi-Fi/128GB) for $499 at Amazon. This is our favorite tablet currently on the market, and it has hit its lowest price ever after a $100 discount.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for a cheaper iPad deal, you can currently score the 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi/64GB) for $199 at Best Buy. It's an older model, but this $130 discount brings it to its lowest price ever and makes it a seriously tempting purchase.

I'm a deals writer for Tom's Guide and I've spent years tracking the best deals on Apple tablets. I'll be by your side sorting the cream of the deals from the crop. In addition, Tom's Guide has tested and reviewed every current-gen iPad model on sale, so I'll be sharing my team's expertise to help you decide which tablet is right for you.

iPad deals (U.S.)

10.2" iPad (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $329 now $199 at Best Buy Lowest price! The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. It's an all-time price low right now.

8.3" iPad mini (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $499 now $474 at Amazon US Lowest price! The new iPad mini is here. In our iPad mini 7 review, we praised its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests). It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support.

13" iPad Air (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $799 now $698 at Amazon US The 2024 iPad Air comes in two sizes. This larger size sports the same M2 processor, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. You also get 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, WiFi 6E support, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.

iPad deals (U.K.)

10.9" iPad (Wi-Fi/64GB): was £349 now £314 at Amazon UK Lowest price! This attractive iPad measures 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches, with this Wi-Fi model weighing in at just 1.05 pounds. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, which is impressively sharp. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with 122-degree FOV.

8.3" iPad mini (Wi-Fi/64GB): was £499 now £479 at Amazon UK Lowest price! The iPad mini 7 (2024) is a great update, offering excellent performance and battery life while retaining its predecessor's vibrant display and portable design. Though it keeps the portrait-oriented front camera and is incompatible with Apple Pencil 2, this tablet’s strengths outweigh its flaws. The iPad mini 7 delivers the full iPad experience, only on a smaller device.