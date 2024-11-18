Live
I'm tracking the best Black Friday iPad deals live — here's the best sales right now
Here are the best Black Friday deals on Apple tablets
We're less than two weeks out from Black Friday deals. However, I'm already seeing some incredible Black Friday iPad deals that I don't recommend waiting on. If you're looking to score one of the best tablets at a discount, now is a great opportunity, especially if you want to beat the Black Friday rush.
The best iPad deal right now is definitely the 11-inch iPad Air M2 (Wi-Fi/128GB) for $499 at Amazon. This is our favorite tablet currently on the market, and it has hit its lowest price ever after a $100 discount.
Meanwhile, if you're looking for a cheaper iPad deal, you can currently score the 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi/64GB) for $199 at Best Buy. It's an older model, but this $130 discount brings it to its lowest price ever and makes it a seriously tempting purchase.
I'm a deals writer for Tom's Guide and I've spent years tracking the best deals on Apple tablets. I'll be by your side sorting the cream of the deals from the crop. In addition, Tom's Guide has tested and reviewed every current-gen iPad model on sale, so I'll be sharing my team's expertise to help you decide which tablet is right for you.
Scroll down to see the best Black Friday iPad deals. For more, see our Black Friday Apple deals live blog too.
iPad deals (U.S.)
Lowest price! The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. It's an all-time price low right now.
The 10th Gen iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. In our iPad 10th Gen review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet. Note: this sold for $299 in October.
Lowest price! The new iPad mini is here. In our iPad mini 7 review, we praised its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests). It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support.
Lowest price! The 2024 iPad Air packs Apple's M2 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster WiFi 6E support. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.
The 2024 iPad Air comes in two sizes. This larger size sports the same M2 processor, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. You also get 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, WiFi 6E support, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.
The 11-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M4 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 review we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made. Note: this sold for $899 in October.
iPad deals (U.K.)
Lowest price! This attractive iPad measures 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches, with this Wi-Fi model weighing in at just 1.05 pounds. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, which is impressively sharp. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with 122-degree FOV.
Lowest price! The iPad mini 7 (2024) is a great update, offering excellent performance and battery life while retaining its predecessor's vibrant display and portable design. Though it keeps the portrait-oriented front camera and is incompatible with Apple Pencil 2, this tablet’s strengths outweigh its flaws. The iPad mini 7 delivers the full iPad experience, only on a smaller device.
Lowest price! Right now, you can get a discount on the M2 iPad Air. Featuring an LED display and powered by an M2 chip (making it 50% faster than its predecessor), this is one of the best tablets for most people. It offers a 12MP front and rear camera (and 4K video), and comes in four fun finishes.
LIVE: Latest Updates
If you want nothing but the best this Black Friday, opt for this deal on the best tablet. The iPad Air M2 ticks every box, as it delivers fast performance, long battery life and a sharp display. You also get Magic Keyboard/Apple Pencil support and a decent set of speakers. After a $100 discount, this tablet is even better value for money.
11" iPad Air (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon
The iPad mini is the latest iPad to receive an upgrade — which means the previous generation also falls to its lowest-ever price! It may have been recently replaced by the newer iPad mini 7, but the iPad mini 6 features a thin-bezel design, an 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera and USB-C connectivity.
This is the perfect one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies and it's now cheaper than it's ever been at Amazon.
iPad mini (64GB/WiFi): was $499 now $349 @ Amazon
If you fancy an iPad, and don't want to have to pay a lot of money for it, then the iPad 10th generation might be for you. It's a very simple model compared to the iPad Air or iPad Pro, but it's also perfect for those of you that just need a basic tablet experience. Plus Amazon has knocked the price of the iPad 10th generation to $319 — which is $30 off the usual price.
Apple iPad 10th generation: was $349 now $319 @ Amazon
Hello, everyone! iPads are all but guaranteed to be a popular purchase this year on Black Friday. However, it's also highly likely that some retailers will sell out-of-date models for higher prices than they're worth. That's why I'm here — I've been tracking Black Friday iPad deals for three years, so I'll let you know which deals are worth buying and which ones are worth skipping.