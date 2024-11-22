Best Black Friday headphone deals: I'm tracking Apple, Sony, Bose and more

If my 3 years of tracking Black Friday headphone deals have taught me one thing, it's to expect some massive price drops across the board. If you're like me and you just need new stuff, or if you want to upgrade your headphones, now is looking like a great time to drop some cash.

We're already seeing lowest prices ever on some of the most desirable headphones around. The AirPods Pro 2 are now $159 at Amazon with a $90 discount — that's $10 less than their previous lowest price. You can also find the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones for $329, with a $100 saving. If you don't want to spend as much, then you can also grab the Beats Studio Buds for $79 at Amazon with 47% off.

Officially there are still a few days until Black Friday starts proper — but given the number of incredible savings available, I'd say it's well worth buying right now. If nothing else, it means that there's going to be more stock than when the mad rush begins over the notoriously busy weekend.

Tammy Rogers Social Links Navigation Audio Editor I've been testing headphones for years now, and tracking deals the whole time. Some of my favorite pairs of headphones where found during the sale of the year, and I've taken my knowledge and expertise to make this live list. I'll be tracking deals over the sale as well, and adding them below to keep you up to date with everything that arrives.

My Favorite Deals Now

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones: was $429 now $329 at Amazon They're our favorite pair of noise canceling headphones for their ANC, and there's a monster $100 discount before Black Friday kicks off. Their 24 hour battery life might not be the best around, but they'll block out all the noise — and sound really good doing it.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $297 at Walmart Sony's flagship headphones are a very impressive specimen indeed. They feature some of the best sound quality around, in addition to top-notch noise canceling. 30 hours of battery life means they'll last a long time too. This is now a spectacular deal on the headphones, and even closer to their lowest price ever.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $159 at Amazon Apple's AirPods are some of my favorite earbuds, thanks to their incredibly comfortable fit and excellent noise canceling. They sound pretty good as well, and they've got a very serviceable 6-hour battery life. We might see an even lower price on these come Black Friday itself, but until then, this is a great sale.

Sony deals

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones: was $149 now $88 at Amazon While the better buy might be Sony's XM5s, that doesn't mean its cheaper CH720N isn't just as grand. Just like its more premium counterpart it also offers noise cancelling and multipoint connection. You can listen to all the Taylor Swift you want with a 35 hour battery life and quick charging means you're never fumbling for more power. You can nab these in either white or black.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $298 at Walmart Sony's WH-1000XM5 are some of the best headphones that money can buy. They're supremely comfortable thanks to their very light weight, and they have a wide, rich sound profile that everyone is going to love. Battery life is good too at 30 hours — and with $100 off in this Black Friday deal, they're very close to their lowest price ever.

Sony WF-1000XM5: was $279 now $221 at Walmart Sony's top-of-the-line earbuds continue to top our list of the best wireless earbuds. They sound phenomenal, block out incredible amounts of noise, and they're comfortable thanks to their silicon fitting options. This deal doesn't quite drop them to their lowest-ever price, but it's still a very good pre-Black Friday discount.

Sony LinkBuds S: was $199 now $128 at Walmart While they might not be quite at the same level as the more expensive WH-1000XM5, the LinkBuds S are still a great earbud option. They sound good, fit comfortably, and Sony's signature noise canceling is excellent. This isn't quite their lowest price ever, but we're keeping an eye on them for Black Friday itself.

Sony Float Run Open-Ear earbuds: was $129 now $78 at Amazon Sony's Float Open-Run earbuds are hear to kick you back into shape. These wireless Bluetooth earbuds are open-ear, meaning you hear more of the world around you while on a run or playing sports. They offer a 10 hour battery life with IPX4 sweat and water resistance, making them ideal for the die hard runners this holiday season. And the best part? They're some of the most comfortable earbuds on Sony's lineup.

Bose deals

Bose QuietComfort headphones: was $349 now $199 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort headphones are a great way of getting the Bose noise canceling experience without breaking the bank. They come in at a great mid-range price point, and come packed with excellent ANC, good-quality sound, and a very comfortable fit. This is a massive $150 saving, bringing them down to their lowest price ever.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones: was $429 now $329 at Amazon Our favorite noise cancellers have a massive deal this Black Friday. There's a $100 saving, bringing them back down to their lowest-ever price. For the price, you get the best noise canceling around, top-notch sound quality, and a perfect, comfortable fit. Note that some of the colors aren't reduced as much.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds: was $299 now $229 at Amazon The QuietComfort Ultra earbuds manage one of the best noise canceling jobs of any pairs of earbuds. They sound good, and they're super comfortable to boot. I particularly like the Blue colorway, with its fetching dark shade. This is the lowest price we've ever seen the buds drop to for a great deal this Black Friday.

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds : was $299 now $249 at Amazon Bose is always in the business of delivering some of the best audio products in the market and that's not different on its Ultra Open. Similar to the Nothing Ear (open), these are also designed for runners, allowing you to hear the world around you better while still maintaining ample immersion in your soundscapes. An IPX4 rating gives it just enough protection against the elements and sweat, plus seven hours of battery life ensures you stay active and aren't wasting away charging your headphones. These lean more on the premium side, so do expect a hefty price tag — one that's well-slashed in the face of Black Friday.

Apple deals

Apple AirPods Max (lightning): was $549 now $499 at Amazon When they recieved a USB-C update earlier this year, the deal prices on the AirPods Max with Lightning started to drop precipitously. This isn't quite the lowest we've seen them, but $100 off is still a massive discount. You get a pair of lovely luxury headphones for the price as well, with stunning sound and excellent noise canceling. Battery life could be better though — they'll only last you 20 hours.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 at Amazon Apple's latest AirPods bring a whole new design to the table, along with one of the smallest charging cases we've ever seen. There are two versions — one featuring noise canceling, and one without. This is the one without, but they still come with Spatial Audio. This is their first ever discount — although watch over Black Friday to see if they drop even more.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 2 are still Apple's most premium in-ears, and they just keep getting better. In addition to their excellent sound quality and good noise canceling, Apple recently updated them so that they can now work as a kind of hearing aid for the hard of hearing. This isn't their lowest price ever, but it's close.

More headphone deals

Anker Soundcore Life Q20: was $59 now $39 at Amazon The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 aren't top-of-the-line headphones and don't pretend to be. They're just a nice pair of over-the-ear headphones that won't cost you too much money. With the 40mm dynamic drivers, they still pump out powerful sound, so don't think just because they're cheaper, they won't sound great.

JBL Tune 720BT: was $79 now $39 at Amazon JBL makes some quality headphones, but the brand doesn't get the same attention as Beats, Apple, and other big brands. It's too bad because you can often find them on sale with hefty discounts. For example, the Tune 720BT are 50% off right now at Amazon, making them a great deal.

Marshall Major IV: was $149 now $78 at Amazon Marshall's fashionable rock n' roll cans are a great budget pair of headphones. They fit slightly differently to all the other headphones on the list — they're on-ear rather than over-ear. They sound good though, and they'll last you 100 hours on a charge with some of the most impressive battery life around. This price brings them under $100 for a great Black Friday deal.

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 at Best Buy Beats non-noise canceling wireless headphones are a great option if you don't need ANC. They sound really good, and they are comfortable enough for lengthy listening sessions. There's even a wired mode so that you can listen to hi-res audio. This is a monster deal, and the biggest saving we've seen on them so far.

Sennheiser Accentum: was $199 now $149 at Best Buy If you're looking for some great-value headphones, then the Sennheiser Accentum should be right at the top of your list. They're based on Sennheiser's more expensive noise cancelers, the Momentum 4, and feature similar sound, excellent noise canceling and an incredible battery life of 60 hours. This deal doesn't quite bring them to their lowest price ever, but $20 is still a solid savings.

Sennheiser Momentum 4: was $399 now $229 at Amazon The Momentum 4 are some of the most comfortable headphones around, thanks to the massive earcups and deep padding. I was able to wear them from one end of the UK to the other on a road trip to Scotland, and not only were they comfy, the 60-hour battery life lasted me the whole weekend. They sound pretty good, too.

Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 at Amazon If you're looking for an affordable way to get some lovely little earbuds in your pocket, this is it. The Soundcore P20i are tiny, they cost less than $30, and they have a lanyard so that you can strap them to your bag or keys and never be without earbuds. Apply the 20% off coupon before checkout for even more savings.

JBL Tune 235NC wireless earbuds: was $99 now $49 at Best Buy JBL has a sweet cheap pair of earbuds for those looking to get some grand sound on a rather budget price point. These wireless and ANC supporting earbuds come with a 10 hour battery life and water resistance. It even comes with a charging case that can bring your tunes back to life after just two hours of charging. The Tune 235NC even come with ear tips to ensure you get the best quality fit.

Beats Flex Wireless earbuds: was $69 now $41.50 at Amazon Beats Flex buds aren't strictly wireless — there's a cable that connects the buds and holds the batteries. There's no wire that connects them to your phone though, and they're great for exercise thanks to their secure fit. They sound alright as well — and $20 off is a great deal for these sub-$100 earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: was $99 now $59 at Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are the budget entry into Samsung's in-ear lineup, and they bring some great features at a lower price. This includes active noise cancelling. This price is a great saving on some great buds for Samsung fans.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $79 at Amazon Beats' answer to the AirPods are a wicked little in-ear bud. They feature noise canceling to keep the outside world out, and a very tasteful sound signature which makes for a good listen. They're also very, very small, and their case is shaped perfectly to fit in skinny jeans.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2: was $199 now $106 at Amazon Samsung's previous generation buds are still a great pick for Galaxy owners looking for some solid earbuds to go with their phone. They sound good, block out plenty of noise and feature 8 hours of use out of the buds. That's longer than the AirPods Pro 2, which is a nice bonus. This is the lowest we've ever seen these buds for a very tempting deal.

Sennheiser ACCENTUM: was $199 now $119 at Amazon Sennheiser's mid-range buds are a stunning option that don't break the bank. They feature similar noise canceling and sound quality to the more expensive Momentum buds, but they come in at a much lower price thanks to their more plain design.

Nothing Ear (open): was $189 now $139 at Amazon Runners rejoice! Nothing's new open-ear buds are now slashed by over 20%, netting you serious savings on one of its newest, most serious designs. The aptly-named Nothing Ear (open) comes built for the fitness gurus out there, leveraging a 50-degree tilt and lightweight build of just 8.1g on a compact and water-resistant body. It even has support for ChatGPT when used with Android devices, giving you all the answers you need on the fly at just the push of a button.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $199 now $129 at Best Buy Once Beats' top-of-the-line earbuds (with AirPods internals, no less), the Powerbeats Pro are still a great pair of earbuds if you want something to go running with. The ear hooks help keep them in place, and the ANC is brilliant for keeping the noise out during exercise. This isn't their lowest price ever, but it's still a solid discount.

JBL Tour Pro 2: was $249 now $179 at Amazon How about something a little different? The Tour Pro 2 feature a screen on the case that controls the ANC level, tells you the battery level and more. The buds inside are good, too. This is a massive discount of $70 for a new lowest price ever.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: was $249 now $188 at Amazon Samsung's latest buds are now at their lowest price ever thanks to a $40 discount. They're the perfect buds for Galaxy owners, featuring AI commands that work with Samsung phones perfectly, along with noise canceling and sound quality to rival the competition. The case has a clear top for a cool design note as well.

UK headphone deals

Sony WH-1000XM5: was £379 now £247 at Amazon Sony's top-of-the-line noise cancelers can be nabbed at Amazon for a massive discount in the UK at the moment. This is now back to their lowest price ever, and for the price you get incredible noise canceling, stunning sound, and great comfort levels. Just watch for the colors — some of the options are slightly more expensive than others. The cheapest are the Silver and the Black.

Bose QuietComfort earbuds: was £299 now £199 at Amazon Another lowest price ever in the UK, this time on the excellent Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds. This deal chops £80 off the price for a truly unbeatable deal. They're our pick for the best noise canceling earbuds, and thanks to their excellent comfort, you'll want to listen to them for a long time.

Beats Fit Pro: was £219 now £139 at Amazon If you're looking for some new fitness buds, then you might have just found the best buds for you, at a great price. Their little fitting wings make sure they stay in your ears when running or exercising, and thanks to their solid sound and noise canceling, you'll be free to enjoy your tunes in piece.

Sennheiser Momentum 4: was £309 now £179 at Amazon This absolute corker of a deal is not one to be missed — get over $120 off some excellent noise canceling headphones with top-notch sound. They're incredibly comfortable as well, thanks to the massive earcups and plush earpads.

