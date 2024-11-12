Apple Black Friday deals LIVE — I've found the best sales on iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and more

Black Friday Apple deals are finally getting started. Retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy are rolling out their first round of Black Friday deals, with huge discounts on some of our favorite Apple gear. If you've been wanting to upgrade your laptop, headphones, or iPhone, there's no need to wait for Black Friday.

The first deal I want to call out is the iPhone 16 for $0.01 via Boost Mobile. You can get the iPhone 16 with an upfront cost of just one cent, then you pay $65/month for unlimited data.

Also worth noting is the 13-inch MacBook Air M1 for $649 at Walmart. Sure, it's not the latest model, but it's one of the cheapest MacBook deals I've ever seen. And you can grab the Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm) for $349 at Amazon ($50 off.)

Black Friday is only a few weeks away, but I doubt most of these deals will stick around for long before they sell out. I'll be by your side bringing you the best deals as they roll in, so stay tuned to this page. For more ways to save, see our Apple promo codes guide too.

My favorite deals

iPhone 16: for $0.01 + $65/month with Unlimited @ Amazon

Amazon is offering any iPhone 16 model for just $0.01 when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. From $65/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 16. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $19 @ Walmart

Lowest price: The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. What more could you ask for?

Beats Solo 3: was $179 now $69 @ Walmart

Lowest price: If you want to pair comfort and style with 40-hour battery life, then the Beats Solo 3 are for you. These are a solid entry-level pair of headphones, and because they feature the Apple W1 chip, they'll quickly pair with your iPhone, iPad or Mac. Just note that the newer Beats Solo 4 are now available.

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

Lowest price: Save $30 on this 4 pack of Apple's AirTag trackers, letting you track multiple objects direct from your iPhone. Whether you're traveling with multiple bags, or just can't keep track of your bags and keys, these could prove invaluable in the months ahead.

Apple AirPods 3: was $179 now $94 @ Walmart

Lowest price: The redesigned AirPods (3rd gen) are powered by the Apple H1 chip and feature spatial audio technology, Adaptive EQ, sweat- and water-resistance, and a battery life of up to 6 hours (which extends to 30 hours with the charging case). This deal brings Apple's earbuds down to the lowest price we've ever seen.

Apple Watch 10 (42mm/GPS): was $399 now $349 @ Walmart

Lowest price: The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. Some new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. The device also feature advanced health insights, including the ability to take an ECG anytime.

iPhone deals

iPhone SE: free w/ unlimited + new line @ Verizon

New and existing members can get an iPhone SE for free when you open a new unlimited line. That's $429 off and one of the best Verizon deals we've seen. (No trade-in is required for this deal). In our iPhone SE review we said it delivers best-in-class performance and great photos for an affordable price, if you can live with a small screen. It's powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip. Other features include a 4.7-inch Retina HD display (1334 x 750), Touch ID support, 12MP wide/rear camera, 7MP FaceTime camera, 5G connectivity and up to 15-hour battery life.

AirPods deals

AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

AirPods 4 w/ ANC: was $179 now $168 @ Amazon

Lowest price: These AirPods 4 have all the same great features as the base AirPods 4, except they also include Active Noise Cancellation. They also feature Adaptive Audio, Transparency mode, and Voice Isolation.

iPad deals

iPad 10.2" (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $329 now $199 @ Amazon

Lowest price: Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2,160 x 1,620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera and an epic battery life of nearly 12 hours. You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. Just note that the newer iPad 10th Gen is now available.

iPad Mini: was $499 now $349 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The Editor's Choice iPad mini features a thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies. Just note that the newer iPad mini 7 is now available.

MacBook deals

MacBook Pro M3: was $1,599 now $1,349 @ Amazon

Apple's M3 MacBook Pro packs the M3 chip into a design that also offers more ports and the stunning Liquid Retina XDR display. It's not as powerful as the upcoming M4 MacBook Pro, but it's still a fantastic machine that has plenty to give.

Apple Watch deals