Best Buy is turning 60. What started as a small audio shop in St. Paul, MI, is now an online giant with hundreds of stores nationwide. The Best Buy 60th Anniversary Sale celebrates the retailer's growth with massive discounts that will last through Sunday.

As one of my go-to stores for electronics, I've spent the day combing through the anniversary sale to bring you a cheat sheet of the deals you shouldn't miss. High on my list is Best Buy's massive laptop sale. We're in peak back to school season and Best Buy has Windows machines on sale from $699. One of my personal favorites is the Acer Swift Go 16 AI for $699. It's got a 16-inch 2K OLED display, Core Ultra 5-322 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Our senior computing writer Tony Polanco also recommends it saying its OLED panel delivers vivid colors and excellent HDR brightness.

If you need a new phone, Best Buy has the Pixel 11 lineup on sale from $99 with trade-in. Plus, you'll get from a $100 to $350 eGift card with any Pixel 11 purchase.

Below I've picked out all of my favorite Best Buy 60th Anniversary Sale deals. Make sure to follow the Tom's Guide Savings Squad page for more deals throughout the week.

My favorite deals

Bluetooth speakers: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

No dorm room is complete without a mighty Bluetooth speaker. Whether you want one you can carry around campus or you're in search of a model you can keep in your room, you're bound to find a speaker that suits your needs with prices from $59. Save on JBL, Marshall, Ultimate Ears, Bose, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Best Buy I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but earlier this year Nintendo confirmed the Switch 2 will receive a $50 price hike starting September 1st. That means now is the time to pick up a Switch 2 console if you haven't already. It comes with a larger 8-inch HD display, better battery, bigger/more comfortable Joy-Cons, improved performance, and even a mouse mode if you prefer PC-style gaming. Read more Read less ▼

Laptop sale: from $699 @ Best Buy

Back to school season is underway and Best Buy has some of the best laptop deals I've seen this month. You can get AI machines from $699. With RAM prices spiking, this is a great opportunity to score a new laptop on the cheap. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin smartwatches: deals from $189 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has select Garmin fitness watches on sale from $189. The sale includes models like the Garmin Vivoactive 5 (pictured), which we called a comprehensive fitness tracker that comes in at an affordable price. In our Garmin Vivoactive 5 review, we loved this device's gorgeous AMOLED display, access to multitude of sports apps, and its advanced health stats like sleep and stress coaching. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Slushi Frozen Drink Maker: was $349 now $299 at Best Buy Summer isn't over yet. The Slushi has an 88-oz. capacity that can make up to 7+ frozen drinks in one serving, making it ideal for hosting anytime of year. It's a relatively new release from Ninja, so this $50 discount is surprisingly generous. Read more Read less ▼

TVs

TCL 55" QM5K Mini-LED TV: was $699 now $399 at Best Buy The TCL QM5K is a Best Buy exclusive. It packs built-in Google TV features for all of your streaming needs, plus Dolby Vision support. Its handiest feature is its Mini-LED backlighting, which is tough to find at this price point. I recommend going with the QM5K over a super-cheap TV from a brand like Insignia or Onn. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% Hisense 55" U6SF Mini-LED TV: was $749 now $499 at Best Buy Hisense's entry-level Mini-LED TV is one of the most affordable ways to secure a 55-inch TV with Mini-LED backlighting this week at Best Buy's Tech Fest sale. In addition to its Mini-LEDs, the U6SF also comes with Fire TV streaming software and full-array local dimming for improved contrast. Read more Read less ▼

LG 48" B6 4K OLED TV: was $999 now $699 at Best Buy The 2026 LG B6 is one of our favorite OLED TVs. It's an entry-level model, but it supports 4K games at up to 120Hz and can kick it up to 144Hz with VRR enabled (a benefit for PC gamers). The TV also supports Dolby Vision, the most popular enhanced HDR format on the market. In our LG B6 OLED review, we said you’d be hard-pressed to find a better-looking OLED with as many features as the LG B6. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung 65" M80H Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $699 at Best Buy This sale price on Samsung's latest mid-range Mini-LED TV won't last forever, so if you're interested, I recommend jumping on it fast. While not as impressive as a higher-end, Samsung-branded Neo QLED model, the M80H offers Mini-LED performance and plenty of features for the price. Read more Read less ▼

LG 55" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,499 at Best Buy The C6 is LG's flagship OLED TV for 2026. In our LG C6 OLED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV performs brilliantly offering top-tier brightness and colors. We're also fans of its gameplay enhancing features including a new Game Optimizer mode that obliterates input lag and boosts FPS on both consoles and PCs. It's predecessor, the C5, is still a great TV and cheaper, but if you want the latest and greatest — you won't be disappointed with the C6. Read more Read less ▼

Laptops

Lenovo 14" IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was $529 now $279 at Best Buy This affordable little Chromebook might not offer loads of power, but its basic specs can easily accommodate a student's needs. At 3 pounds, it's a tad bulky (for a 14-inch laptop), but its attractive design and Cosmic Blue color make traveling with it a little more fun. It sports a 14-inch 2K touchscreen display, MediaTek Kompanio 540 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Aspire Go 15 Laptop: was $699 now $549 at Best Buy The Acer Aspire Go 15 made our list of the best laptops as the best value pick, and it's even better value now that it's on sale. You get a roomy 15.6-inch display, 10 hours of battery life and plenty of ports. We also like its comfortable keyboard, and its AMD Ryzen 7-7730U processor, which although showing its age, is still enough to handle everyday tasks. Read more Read less ▼

Dell 15 Laptop: was $1,099 now $599 at Best Buy This Dell 15 laptop is a great, no-frills machine that's perfect for work or school. Inside, it packs an Intel Core i7-1355U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also has a 15.6-inch 2K touch display, which will make everything appear nice and sharp. At $500 off, this is a solid laptop deal. Read more Read less ▼

Save $450 HP OmniBook X Flip: was $1,199 now $749 at Best Buy This HP OmniBook X Flip is one of the best value machines you can buy. It packs some powerful specs, too, with its Core Ultra 7-256V CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB for storage. Throw in its 16-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) display and you're looking at a solid laptop that packs a punch. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Yoga 7i 14" 2K OLED Laptop: was $1,299 now $799 at Best Buy The Lenovo Yoga 7i converts between laptop and tablet mode, with a 14-inch 2K display that can reach up to 300 nits of brightness. This model comes configured with an Intel Core Ultra 5-322 CPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. That should be more than enough power for multitasking and the 14-inch screen will make it a great option for your Netflix binges. Read more Read less ▼

Appliances

Bella Pro 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker: was $59 now $29 at Best Buy Put an end to those expensive coffee runs with the Bella Pro coffee maker which is now on sale for just $29. It can make up to 12 cups of coffee. It's also compact enough to fit on any kitchen counter or dorm room. Read more Read less ▼

Nutribullet Flip: was $99 now $59 at Best Buy If you make a smoothie every day, you’re the perfect candidate for the new Nutribullet Flip. This portable blender comes with an insulated tumbler, a sippy lid, and a battery-powered blending lid. It’s not as versatile as the standard Nutribullet — meaning you can’t make dips or sauces — for the true smoothie addicts, this is a must-have and one of the best protein shakers we've tested. Read more Read less ▼

Bella Pro 9-Quart Air Fryer: was $179 now $79 at Best Buy The Bella Pro Series air fryer sports six built-in cooking programs so you can air fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat, or dehydrate your food. Its stainless steel construction is highly durable, and this air fryer has a powerful 1800W heating system. Read more Read less ▼

Shark Hydrovac Messmaster 3-in-1 Floor Cleaner: was $299 now $199 at Best Buy In my opinion, vacuuming is a hassle and a household chore I usually pass on. But I found that the Shark Messmaster makes the once pesky chore a total breeze. For the hardwoods in my apartment, this all-in-one vac has been a godsend. It can vacuum and mop at the same time to deep clean hard floors and refresh area rugs. It's powerful enough to quickly suck up dirt, debris, wet messes and stains to cover all your needs. It's also cordless, easy to charge and has a self-propelling mechanism so you don't have to actually push a heavy machine. Read more Read less ▼

Dreame Bladeless Tower Fan: was $299 now $209 at Best Buy The Dreame Bladeless Tower Fan of offers whole-room cooling with the help of a built-in temperature sensor and algorithm, which automatically adjusts airflow as ambient conditions change. The smart fan can help maintain airflow and consistently support comfortable, natural cooling. It stands 3.3' tall, includes a HEPA filter, and it's suitable for rooms up to 538 sq. ft. Read more Read less ▼

Audio

JBL Vibe Beam 2: was $64 now $39 at Best Buy JBL's budget earbuds pack in a whole host of different features for a great price. First off, there's active noise canceling to keep distractions out. Then there's 10 hours of battery life in the buds, along with an extra 30 in the case. Finally, there's IP54 water- and dust-resistance to keep out the unwanted earbud-breaking substances. Read more Read less ▼

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $159 at Best Buy The Beats Studio Pro are specifically designed to bring back that thumping bass Beats is known for. They offer improved active noise cancelation and boosted battery life (up to 40 hours with ANC turned off). There's also Spatial Audio support and Beats' signature strong brand look. However, our Beats Studio Pro review found the clamping force high, which may affect comfort levels for some wearers. Originally priced at $349, they've now on sale for over half off. Read more Read less ▼

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Best Buy The Powerbeats Pro 2 are noise-canceling, water- and sweat-resistant, and even measure your heart rate. With the charging case, you get up to 45 hours of battery life, and they have a hook design to stay secure during workouts. Read more Read less ▼

Save 37% Sony WH-1000XM5: was $398 now $249 at Best Buy The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are an excellent set of cans. They offer great sound with reliable active noise cancellation, making them an ideal choice for anyone who needs a reliable audio companion. The 30 hours of battery life also make them a worthy choice. Read more Read less ▼

Peripherals

JLab JBuds Wireless Keyboard: was $39 now $34 at Best Buy The JLab JBuds Wireless Keyboard can be paired with nearly any type of device using Bluetooth 5.2, Bluetooth 5.2, or USB. In addition to standard hotkeys and a numerical pad, the JLab Work App lets you program your own shortcuts and save up to three unique user profiles. Read more Read less ▼