<a id="elk-9409a469-7090-4d8d-9fb7-7f75ca2b5e33"></a><h2 id="prime-day-is-back">Prime Day is back...</h2><a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fprimeday%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-6792405487333528916-20" rel="sponsored noopener" target="_blank" id="elk-6ce8d4c4-f634-47cc-a64f-4a52f075627e" data-url="https://www.amazon.com/primeday" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="hawklinks" data-google-interstitial="false" data-placeholder-url="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fprimeday%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-merchant-name="Amazon US" data-merchant-id="1471" data-merchant-network="Amazonus" data-merchant-url="amazon.com"><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check=""><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="Kr38kA2Aj6iWTWyBNeuw4C" name="Getty_prime-day_LIST.jpg" alt="A smartphone with Prime Day on the screen" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/Kr38kA2Aj6iWTWyBNeuw4C.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Getty/Tom's Guide)</span></figcaption></figure></a><p id="elk-a0d92980-37f2-4456-9361-e004f12ef0f6">Love it or hate it, Prime Day is back and it's here earlier than ever! Although the event isn't supposed to start till June 23, Amazon is releasing hundreds of deals this weekend and while there are plenty of deals I'd forgo, there are actually a lot of deals I'd buy myself. On this live blog I'll be rounding up all of the best sales you can shop this weekend. So let's get started...</p><ul id="elk-a596ddf5-3df8-4ca2-837a-5f50f78fc117"><li><strong></strong><a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fprimeday%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-6792405487333528916-20" target="_blank" rel="sponsored noopener" data-url="https://www.amazon.com/primeday" referrerpolicy="no-referrer-when-downgrade" data-hl-processed="hawklinks" data-google-interstitial="false" data-placeholder-url="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fprimeday%3Ftag%3Dftr-tomsguide-us-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-merchant-name="Amazon US" data-merchant-id="1471" data-merchant-network="Amazonus" data-merchant-url="amazon.com"><strong>shop all early Prime Day deals</strong></a><strong></strong></li></ul>