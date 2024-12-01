Amazon Cyber Monday 2024 deals live: I've found 100+ great Aussie bargains worth buying

The Amazon Black Friday sale is into its final few hours, finishing up at 11:59pm AEDT tonight, on Cyber Monday, December 2. The mammoth sale lasted a whole ten days, jam-packed with hot discounts across a bunch of categories.

As someone who's been covering Amazon's Cyber Monday sale since it first launched in Australia, let me tell you that it always saves some of the best deals of the whole Cyber Weekend till last. And so far, the 2024 Amazon Cyber Monday sale is shaping up to be pretty stellar.

In terms of deals, I've already spotlighted some absolute bangers — Amazon-branded tech products like its Echo smart devices, Kindle ereaders and Fire TV streaming sticks have all seen their prices drop significantly, and other sought-after items, such as headphones, smartphones, tablets, soundbars, laptops and home appliances have also been marked down for the sales event.

While Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale isn't exclusive to Prime members, I have spotted some subscriber-exclusive deals, so it's not a bad idea to become a Prime member during the Cyber Monday sale.

Apart from guaranteeing access to all the available deals, an Amazon Prime subscription also gets you free expedited delivery on millions of items, as well as Prime Video, Prime Reading and Amazon Music Prime access. If you haven't signed up before, you'll also be eligible for a 30-day free trial.

This time around, my team and I are hunting down the top Amazon AU discounts in real-time, meaning we'll be providing live updates of all the best deals we find during the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. Make sure to check back regularly so you don't miss out! Anyway, no more waffling on —here are the top deals and discounts the Tom's Guide AU team found to date.

Stephen Lambrechts Social Links Navigation Managing Editor — Australia I'm the Managing Editor of Tom's Guide's Australian edition. I've been hunting deals for the last 10 years and my goal is to help you find the best prices on during this year's Cyber Monday sales. Whether you're in the market for a new smart device, laptop, headphones or Lego set, my team and I will try and help you out by rounding up the top Amazon deals worth considering.

Amazon devices

Echo Spot (2024): was AU$149 now AU$99 at Amazon Save AU$50

Knocking a massive 34% off this newly minted Amazon device, this Echo Spot deal is hard to pass up. This smart alarm clock combines all the best Alexa features and a digital clock, making it all the easier to wake up with a pep in your step.

Blink Mini 2 Indoor Camera: was AU$69 now AU$35 at Amazon Save AU$34

The Blink Mini 2 is an affordable indoor camera with a wired connection that offers high-resolution live-view footage, a built-in LED spotlight and two-way audio. The camera also detects motion, so you can put your mind at ease when away from home. You can arm, disarm or simply check on your house from anywhere using the Blink app or via the Alexa Blink smart home skill on any Echo device. Available in black or white and you can purchase a 2-pack for AU$50.

Blink Outdoor 4 Camera: was AU$149 now AU$75 at Amazon Save AU$75

Blink's outdoor camera offering, the Outdoor 4, comes with 1080p HD real-time footage, infrared night vision, two-way audio and a wider field of view, so you can see all the nooks and crannies outside your home. The camera also features dual-zone detection and comes with a Blink Sync Module 2, so you can store your footage locally. The Outdoor 4 is available in bundles of up to five cameras.

Ring Floodlight Cam Plus (wired): was AU$299 now AU$199 at Amazon Save AU$100

Looking to bolster your home security? This Ring Floodlight Cam Plus can help you do just that. This wired version means you'll never have to worry about it running out of charge, and it'll automatically notify you of any movement or noise outside of your home. What's more, you can enable two-way talk, and an alert siren and link it to your Ring app for peace of mind.

Echo Pop: was AU$79 now AU$29 at Amazon Save AU$50

Looking for an affordable way to bring Alexa into your home? This Amazon Echo Pop speaker will turn your house into the smart home of your dreams, with access to thousands of Alexa skills such as checking the weather, controlling music and listening to the news. You can even make calls — all by using just your voice.

Fire TV Cube: was AU$219 now AU$109 at Amazon Save AU$110

If you're looking to amplify your home streaming set-up, this Fire TV Cube offers lightning-fast app loading thanks to its octa-core processor — which is 2x more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. You can stream more than 350k movies and TV shows with access to all of your favourite streamers and free-to-air channels.

Ring Indoor Camera (2nd gen): was AU$99 now AU$49 at Amazon Save AU$50

Give yourself the ultimate peace of mind when you're away thanks to this Ring Camera deal. Now in a black colourway, you'll be able to check in from wherever you are with Live View and 1080p HD full colour vision. This camera is easy to set up, as it comes with wall mounts and a wired connection. Available in both black, white and all-new blush or starlight colourways.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: was AU$349 now AU$229 at Amazon Save AU$120

With the Ring Doorbell Pro offering HD full-colour functionality and advanced motion settings, this deal is perfect for adding extra protection to your home. This new iteration also offers upgraded audio quality, including noise and echo cancellation, and 3D motion detection that uses Bird's Eye Zones to pinpoint movement around your home.

Amazon Echo Auto: was AU$99 now AU$49 at Amazon Save AU$50

Take Alexa on the road with the Echo Auto, which lets you stream your favourite music apps, podcasts and more, hands-free. Featuring a slim design that's easy to place on your dashboard, 5 built-in mics that'll hear you over your tunes, and a fast phone charger, this little device is a road-trip staple — and it's 51% off!

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd gen, 2024): was AU$169 now AU$99 at Amazon Save AU$70

Save a modest 41% off the newest smart display from Amazon's Echo lineup. The Echo Show 5 is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, looking up recipes and making video calls. You can even link it to other Echo devices to amplify your smart home setup. Available in White, Charcoal and Cloud Blue.

Phones & accessories

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G: was AU$699 now AU$530 at Amazon Save AU$160

If you're looking for a wallet-friendly phone upgrade, the Galaxy A55 has a premium feel and budget price tag – as well as a great camera, performance and exceptional battery life. This is something worth picking up at a mighty 24% discount.

Nothing Phone (2a): was AU$529 now AU$424.41 at Amazon Save AU$10.459

Known for its stylish transparent design and 'glyph' lights which can be programmed for notifications, Nothing's Phone (2a) is arguably the coolest budget phone you can buy right now. It also boasts terrific battery life, impressive performance and a clean UI. Now discounted in its white colourway.

Apple iPhone 14 (512GB): was AU$1,849 now AU$1,597 at Amazon Save up to AU$252

One way to score a cheap(er) iPhone is to grab an older model, which often receive the best discounts. The iPhone 14 came out in 2022, and Apple generally supports its handsets for a minimum of 5 years, so the 14 should be good through 2027. While it won't get Apple's upcoming AI, this is otherwise still a very capable handset, with a 6.1-inch display, A15 processor and lots of storage.

Oppo Reno12 5G (256GB): was AU$799 now AU$647 at Amazon Save AU$152

If you're in the market for a budget to mid-range handset, the Oppo Reno 12 is a good alternative to the Google Pixel 8a — especially at this discounted price. The model on sale is powered by the Dimensity 7300 CPU and boasts 12GB RAM, along with 256GB of storage.

Laptops & tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (64GB, Wi-Fi): was AU$549 now AU$349 at Amazon Save AU$200

Looking for an affordable, lightweight Android tablet that doesn't skimp on screen size? Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite certainly fits the bill. Released this year, the Tab S6 Lite boasts a crisp 10.4-inch display and comes with an S Pen in the box, making it ideal for those who want to sketch or take notes on the go. Now discounted in the 64GB / Wi-Fi-only model.

Gaming and PC peripherals

Logitech MX Master 3S wireless mouse: was AU$139 now AU$105 at Amazon Save AU$34 Logitech's MX Master 3S has been the #1 recommendation in our guide to the best wireless mice for the past 2 years —a a perch it stole from its nearly flawless predecessor, the MX Master 3. This is a premium productivity mouse that's worth every penny and (as is often the case when it's discounted) it's shot to the top of Amazon's computer-category bestsellers thanks to this Black Friday discount. We have seen this one periodically going for a little less, but this'll likely be the lowest price for Black Friday 2024.

Xbox Series X 1TB Console + Starfield: was AU$799 now AU$664 at Amazon Save AU$135

Keen to pick up the latest Xbox? The ultra-powerful Xbox Series X is now AU$135 off at Amazon, and comes with a controller, 1TB SSD storage, and a free copy of Starfield, the latest game from the makers of Fallout and Skyrim. Pair it with Game Pass, and your summer break is sorted.

8BitDo Arcade Stick (Nintendo Switch / Windows): was AU$189.95 now AU$152.67 at Amazon Save AU$37.28

Love fighting games like Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat? You can relive the glory days of Timezone and Intencity at home with 8BitDo's excellent NES-styled Arcade Stick, which is sturdy enough for even the most enthusiastic fighters. Supports both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivity for Nintendo Switch and Windows PCs. Was cheaper a few days ago, but this is still a decent price.

PlayStation 5 Slim (Digital): was AU$679.95 now AU$529 at Amazon Save AU$150.95

Score a massive AU$150 off the Digital version of the PS5 Slim. You may want to keep a distance if you intend to keep using discs, but if you're a digital gamer, this is a great grab in time for Christmas.

PlayStation 5 Slim (Disc): was AU$799.95 now AU$629 at Amazon Save AU$170.95

This is an all-time low for the Disc version of the PS5 Slim, cheaper than its previous low of AU$649. With the PS5 Pro out, it's finally time for the PS5 to receive decent discounts, and this is definitely a great price for a powerful console.

SCUF Instinct Pro controller : was AU$379.99 now AU$299.99 at Amazon Save AU$80

Looking for a pro-level alternative to Xbox's Elite controller? Say hello to the SCUF Instinct Pro, which offers a number of customisation options, with support remappable back paddles, instant triggers and more. We've seen it for slightly cheaper in the past, but this is still a good deal.