Amazon Cyber Monday 2024 deals live: I've found 100+ great Aussie bargains worth buying
Cyber Monday has arrived at Amazon AU
The Amazon Black Friday sale is into its final few hours, finishing up at 11:59pm AEDT tonight, on Cyber Monday, December 2. The mammoth sale lasted a whole ten days, jam-packed with hot discounts across a bunch of categories.
As someone who's been covering Amazon's Cyber Monday sale since it first launched in Australia, let me tell you that it always saves some of the best deals of the whole Cyber Weekend till last. And so far, the 2024 Amazon Cyber Monday sale is shaping up to be pretty stellar.
In terms of deals, I've already spotlighted some absolute bangers — Amazon-branded tech products like its Echo smart devices, Kindle ereaders and Fire TV streaming sticks have all seen their prices drop significantly, and other sought-after items, such as headphones, smartphones, tablets, soundbars, laptops and home appliances have also been marked down for the sales event.
While Amazon's Cyber Monday sale isn't exclusive to Prime members, I have spotted some subscriber-exclusive deals
Apart from guaranteeing access to all the available deals, an Amazon Prime subscription also gets you free expedited delivery on millions of items, as well as Prime Video, Prime Reading and Amazon Music Prime access. If you haven't signed up before, you'll also be eligible for a 30-day free trial.
This time around, my team and I are hunting down the top Amazon AU discounts in real-time, meaning we'll be providing live updates of all the best deals we find during the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. Make sure to check back regularly so you don't miss out! Anyway, no more waffling on —here are the top deals and discounts the Tom's Guide AU team found to date.
I'm the Managing Editor of Tom's Guide's Australian edition. I've been hunting deals for the last 10 years
Amazon devices
Save AU$50
Knocking a massive 34% off this newly minted Amazon device, this Echo Spot deal is hard to pass up. This smart alarm clock combines all the best Alexa features and a digital clock, making it all the easier to wake up with a pep in your step.
Save AU$34
The Blink Mini 2 is an affordable indoor camera with a wired connection that offers high-resolution live-view footage, a built-in LED spotlight and two-way audio. The camera also detects motion, so you can put your mind at ease when away from home. You can arm, disarm or simply check on your house from anywhere using the Blink app or via the Alexa Blink smart home skill on any Echo device.
Available in black or white and you can purchase a 2-pack for AU$50.
Save AU$75
Blink's outdoor camera offering, the Outdoor 4, comes with 1080p HD real-time footage, infrared night vision, two-way audio and a wider field of view, so you can see all the nooks and crannies outside your home. The camera also features dual-zone detection and comes with a Blink Sync Module 2, so you can store your footage locally.
The Outdoor 4 is available in bundles of up to five cameras.
Save AU$100
Looking to bolster your home security? This Ring Floodlight Cam Plus can help you do just that. This wired version means you'll never have to worry about it running out of charge, and it'll automatically notify you of any movement or noise outside of your home. What's more, you can enable two-way talk, and an alert siren and link it to your Ring app for peace of mind.
Save AU$50
Looking for an affordable way to bring Alexa into your home? This Amazon Echo Pop speaker will turn your house into the smart home of your dreams, with access to thousands of Alexa skills such as checking the weather, controlling music and listening to the news. You can even make calls — all by using just your voice.
Save AU$110
If you're looking to amplify your home streaming set-up, this Fire TV Cube offers lightning-fast app loading thanks to its octa-core processor — which is 2x more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. You can stream more than 350k movies and TV shows with access to all of your favourite streamers and free-to-air channels.
Save AU$30
Elevate your home entertainment experience with the Fire TV Stick Lite. This nifty gadget allows you to stream Netflix, Binge, Prime Video and more, all from an Alexa-enabled remote.
Save AU$50
Give yourself the ultimate peace of mind when you're away thanks to this Ring Camera deal. Now in a black colourway, you'll be able to check in from wherever you are with Live View and 1080p HD full colour vision. This camera is easy to set up, as it comes with wall mounts and a wired connection.
Available in both black, white and all-new blush or starlight colourways.
Save AU$120
With the Ring Doorbell Pro offering HD full-colour functionality and advanced motion settings, this deal is perfect for adding extra protection to your home. This new iteration also offers upgraded audio quality, including noise and echo cancellation, and 3D motion detection that uses Bird's Eye Zones to pinpoint movement around your home.
Save AU$50
Take Alexa on the road with the Echo Auto, which lets you stream your favourite music apps, podcasts and more, hands-free. Featuring a slim design that's easy to place on your dashboard, 5 built-in mics that'll hear you over your tunes, and a fast phone charger, this little device is a road-trip staple — and it's 51% off!
Save AU$40
The Echo Dot offers impressive audio quality for a smart speaker. Knocking an impressive 51% off RRP, this smart speaker comes with voice control via Alexa too, so you can stream your favourite apps, listen to music or the news and schedule reminders.
It is also available in Deep Sea Blue and Glacier White colourways.
Save AU$70
Save a modest 41% off the newest smart display from Amazon's Echo lineup. The Echo Show 5 is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, looking up recipes and making video calls. You can even link it to other Echo devices to amplify your smart home setup.
Available in White, Charcoal and Cloud Blue.
Save AU$60
Elevate your home entertainment experience with the 4K Fire TV Stick Max. This nifty gadget allows you to stream Netflix, Binge, Prime Video and more, all from an Alexa-enabled remote.
Save AU$72
Despite only releasing recently, the latest Kindle models have scored a modest discount in a bundle alongside the 5th gen Echo Dot. Available in a range of colourways, including the Matcha Kindle and Glacier White Echo Dot combination.
Phones & accessories
Save AU$160
If you're looking for a wallet-friendly phone upgrade, the Galaxy A55 has a premium feel and budget price tag – as well as a great camera, performance and exceptional battery life. This is something worth picking up at a mighty 24% discount.
Save AU$10.459
Known for its stylish transparent design and 'glyph' lights which can be programmed for notifications, Nothing's Phone (2a) is arguably the coolest budget phone you can buy right now. It also boasts terrific battery life, impressive performance and a clean UI. Now discounted in its white colourway.
Save AU$330
If the book-style foldable is too big for you, perhaps a clamshell-style handset is what you're after? The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 folds down to half its size, making it extra compact and easier to store. Right now, the Blue and Mint options are up to 21% off, while Yellow is 17% off and Silver Shadow 18% off.
Save up to AU$252
One way to score a cheap(er) iPhone is to grab an older model, which often receive the best discounts. The iPhone 14 came out in 2022, and Apple generally supports its handsets for a minimum of 5 years, so the 14 should be good through 2027. While it won't get Apple's upcoming AI, this is otherwise still a very capable handset, with a 6.1-inch display, A15 processor and lots of storage.
Save AU$152
If you're in the market for a budget to mid-range handset, the Oppo Reno 12 is a good alternative to the Google Pixel 8a — especially at this discounted price. The model on sale is powered by the Dimensity 7300 CPU and boasts 12GB RAM, along with 256GB of storage.
Laptops & tablets
Save AU$200
Looking for an affordable, lightweight Android tablet that doesn't skimp on screen size? Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite certainly fits the bill. Released this year, the Tab S6 Lite boasts a crisp 10.4-inch display and comes with an S Pen in the box, making it ideal for those who want to sketch or take notes on the go. Now discounted in the 64GB / Wi-Fi-only model.
Save AU$500
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is one of the best Android tablets you can currently buy, and now it's received a 21% discount on Amazon. Use the included S Pen to write, sketch and create on its incredibly responsive 12.9-inch AMOLED display. Only available in the Graphite colourway.
Save AU$605
Even though Apple doesn't sell the still-great M3 MacBook Pro anymore (it's moved on to the M4 model), you can still bag a sweet discount on it from Amazon right now. You should know, however, that the RRP listed on the retailer is outdated, so you're only getting a 12% discount rather than 22% off.
Save AU$802
The newly launched Yoga Slim 7i Aura features the latest AI-ready Intel Core Ultra 7 258V CPU, a spacious 15.3-inch 2800 x 1800 touchscreen, plus premium extras like a facial recognition webcam and Wi-Fi 7. As is often the case, Amazon's listing has a few spec errors — this model comes with an excellent IPS screen, not an OLED. You can also find the Aura at JB Hi-Fi for the same price or buy directly from Lenovo for AU$2 more.
Save AU$528.47
With a 1920 x 1200 OLED display, 400-nit brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour, this Yoga Slim 7 model with 16GB RAM and 512GB HDD is a pretty good buy for those looking for a productivity-focused machine. It's a older than the 7i Aura above, but still an elegant, lightweight design. Or grab the 2-in-1 version for just AU$1,519.05.
Gaming and PC peripherals
Save AU$34
Logitech's MX Master 3S has been the #1 recommendation in our guide to the best wireless mice for the past 2 years —a a perch it stole from its nearly flawless predecessor, the MX Master 3. This is a premium productivity mouse that's worth every penny and (as is often the case when it's discounted) it's shot to the top of Amazon's computer-category bestsellers thanks to this Black Friday discount. We have seen this one periodically going for a little less, but this'll likely be the lowest price for Black Friday 2024.
Save AU$120
We gave these glasses 4.5 stars in our review, as they are "the undisputed champ" of AR glasses right now, with superior display tech and unmatched software integration. If you've got the cash and want to upgrade your Steam Deck or handheld console gaming, these Viture glasses could be your new favourite addition to your setup.
Save AU$52.67
Hunting for a new SSD to increase your PlayStation 5's storage? Well-regarded Taiwanese brand Silicon Power is offering over AU$50 (or 23%) off this speedy number, which makes it one of the cheapest big-name options this Black Friday. To redeem the discount, check the box on the product page and then continue all the way through to the checkout to see it applied. There's also 23% off the 4TB model too, bringing it down from AU$472.90 to AU$364.13.
Save AU$135
Keen to pick up the latest Xbox? The ultra-powerful Xbox Series X is now AU$135 off at Amazon, and comes with a controller, 1TB SSD storage, and a free copy of Starfield, the latest game from the makers of Fallout and Skyrim. Pair it with Game Pass, and your summer break is sorted.
Save AU$90
HyperX's Cloud III gaming headset is a wireless follow up to the Cloud II, and we think it's just as good. It sports angled 53mm drivers, a detachable "ultra-clear" mic, and supports DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio. Now discounted in red.
Save AU$188.95
A pro-level headset, the Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset offers 50mm graphene drivers, DTS:X Headphone 2.0—7.1 Surround, Bluetooth, USB and 3.5mm connectivity, and support for PC, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch. Now discounted by 42% in Black and Magenta.
Save AU$129
Compatible with PC, Mac, PS5, PS4 and mobile, the Corsair HS80 Max Wireless Gaming Headset offers low-latency 2.4Ghz wireless audio and Bluetooth connectivity, along with high-fidelity 24bit/96kHz sound and support for Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio. Now discounted by 46% in Steel Grey and White.
Save up to AU$51.95
Boastiing a 12,000 DPI 'Hero' sensor, as well as 6 programmable buttons, a 250-hour battery and on-board memory for your settings, the Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is ideal for competitive play. Now discounted by a massive 54% and available in Black, Blue, Mint and White.
Save AU$37.28
Love fighting games like Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat? You can relive the glory days of Timezone and Intencity at home with 8BitDo's excellent NES-styled Arcade Stick, which is sturdy enough for even the most enthusiastic fighters. Supports both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivity for Nintendo Switch and Windows PCs. Was cheaper a few days ago, but this is still a decent price.
Save AU$150.95
Score a massive AU$150 off the Digital version of the PS5 Slim. You may want to keep a distance if you intend to keep using discs, but if you're a digital gamer, this is a great grab in time for Christmas.
Save AU$170.95
This is an all-time low for the Disc version of the PS5 Slim, cheaper than its previous low of AU$649. With the PS5 Pro out, it's finally time for the PS5 to receive decent discounts, and this is definitely a great price for a powerful console.
Save AU$80
Looking for a pro-level alternative to Xbox's Elite controller? Say hello to the SCUF Instinct Pro, which offers a number of customisation options, with support remappable back paddles, instant triggers and more. We've seen it for slightly cheaper in the past, but this is still a good deal.
Save AU$99.75
If you're primarily into MMO games, Corsair's Scimitar Elite might be for you. It sports 12 side buttons for quick access to all your commands, and also provides 150 hours of battery life. Offers a 2.4Hz dongle for wireless connectivity and also supports Bluetooth.
Minecraft is one of the most popular games of all time, so you don't see it discounted all that often. Thankfully, you can still get it for cheaper than usual from Amazon via email — simply buy it and your code will be delivered to you immediately.