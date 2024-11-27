Live
100+ best Amazon Black Friday deals: I'm hunting down the top Aussie discounts in real time
Black Friday has arrived early at Amazon AU
The Amazon Black Friday sale has started early this year! Instead of waiting until the actual day, Amazon kicked off its deals on Tuesday, November 19 — ten days ahead of schedule — and will keep the discounts going until 11:59pm (AEDT) on Cyber Monday, December 2.
As someone who's been been covering Amazon's Black Friday sale since the retailer first launched in Australia, I can tell you it always brings some of the best deals of the whole Cyber Weekend. So far, the 2024 Amazon Black Friday sale is serving up some top-notch bargains, with big discounts in a wide variety of categories.
In terms of deals, I've already spotlighted some absolute bangers — Amazon-branded tech products like its Echo smart devices, Kindle ereaders and Fire TV streaming sticks have all seen their prices drop, and other sought-after items, such as headphones, smartphones, tablets, soundbars, laptops and home appliances have also been marked down for the sales event.
While Amazon’s Black Friday sale isn't exclusive to Prime members, I have spotted some subscriber-exclusive deals, so it's not a bad idea to become a Prime member during the Black Friday sales period.
Apart from guaranteeing access to all the available deals, an Amazon Prime subscription also gets you free expedited delivery on millions of items, as well as Prime Video, Prime Reading and Amazon Music Prime access. If you haven't signed up before, you'll also be eligible for a 30-day free trial.
This time around, my team and I are hunting down the top Amazon AU discounts in real time, meaning we'll be providing live updates with of all the best deals we find during the Amazon Black Friday sale. Make sure to check back regularly so you don't miss out! Anyway, no more waffling on —here are the top deals and discounts the Tom's Guide AU team found to date.
I'm the Managing Editor of Tom's Guide's Australian edition. I've been hunting deals for the last 10 years and my goal is to help you find the best prices on during this year's Black Friday sales. Whether you're in the market for a new smart device, laptop, headphones or Lego set, my team and I will try and help you out by rounding up the top Amazon deals worth considering.
Amazon devices
Save AU$50
Knocking a massive 34% off this newly minted Amazon device, this Echo Spot deal is hard to pass up. This smart alarm clock combines all the best Alexa features and a digital clock, making it all the easier to wake up with a pep in your step.
Save AU$34
The Blink Mini 2 is an affordable indoor camera with a wired connection that offers high-resolution live-view footage, a built-in LED spotlight and two-way audio. The camera also detects motion, so you can put your mind at ease when away from home. You can arm, disarm or simply check on your house from anywhere using the Blink app or via the Alexa Blink smart home skill on any Echo device.
Available in black or white and you can purchase a 2-pack for AU$50.
Save AU$75
Blink's outdoor camera offering, the Outdoor 4, comes with 1080p HD real-time footage, infrared night vision, two-way audio and a wider field of view, so you can see all the nooks and crannies outside your home. The camera also features dual-zone detection and comes with a Blink Sync Module 2, so you can store your footage locally.
The Outdoor 4 is available in bundles of up to five cameras.
Save AU$100
Looking to bolster your home security? This Ring Floodlight Cam Plus can help you do just that. This wired version means you'll never have to worry about it running out of charge, and it'll automatically notify you of any movement or noise outside of your home. What's more, you can enable two-way talk, and an alert siren and link it to your Ring app for peace of mind.
Save AU$50
Looking for an affordable way to bring Alexa into your home? This Amazon Echo Pop speaker will turn your house into the smart home of your dreams, with access to thousands of Alexa skills such as checking the weather, controlling music and listening to the news. You can even make calls — all by using just your voice.
Save AU$110
If you're looking to amplify your home streaming set-up, this Fire TV Cube offers lightning-fast app loading thanks to its octa-core processor — which is 2x more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. You can stream more than 350k movies and TV shows with access to all of your favourite streamers and free-to-air channels.
Save AU$30
Elevate your home entertainment experience with the Fire TV Stick Lite. This nifty gadget allows you to stream Netflix, Binge, Prime Video and more, all from an Alexa-enabled remote.
Save AU$202
Slashing a massive AU$202 off the RRP, this Kindle Scribe is the perfect all-in-one ereader that'll satisfy your reading, writing and drawing hobbies. Down to an all-time low, this Kindle comes with a pen stylus, allowing you to take notes as you read and mark up documents.
Save AU$50
Give yourself the ultimate peace of mind when you're away thanks to this Ring Camera deal. Now in a black colourway, you'll be able to check in from wherever you are with Live View and 1080p HD full colour vision. This camera is easy to set up, as it comes with wall mounts and a wired connection.
Available in both black, white and all-new blush or starlight colourways.
Save AU$120
With the Ring Doorbell Pro offering HD full-colour functionality and advanced motion settings, this deal is perfect for adding extra protection to your home. This new iteration also offers upgraded audio quality, including noise and echo cancellation, and 3D motion detection that uses Bird's Eye Zones to pinpoint movement around your home.
Save AU$50
Take Alexa on the road with the Echo Auto, which lets you stream your favourite music apps, podcasts and more, hands-free. Featuring a slim design that's easy to place on your dashboard, 5 built-in mics that'll hear you over your tunes, and a fast phone charger, this little device is a road-trip staple — and it's 51% off!
Save AU$40
The Echo Dot offers impressive audio quality for a smart speaker. Knocking an impressive 51% off RRP, this smart speaker comes with voice control via Alexa too, so you can stream your favourite apps, listen to music or the news and schedule reminders.
It is also available in Deep Sea Blue and Glacier White colourways.
Save AU$70
Save a modest 41% off the newest smart display from Amazon's Echo lineup. The Echo Show 5 is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, looking up recipes and making video calls. You can even link it to other Echo devices to amplify your smart home setup.
Available in White, Charcoal and Cloud Blue.
Save AU$60
Elevate your home entertainment experience with the 4K Fire TV Stick Max. This nifty gadget allows you to stream Netflix, Binge, Prime Video and more, all from an Alexa-enabled remote.
Save AU$72
Despite only releasing recently, the latest Kindle models have scored a modest discount in a bundle alongside the 5th gen Echo Dot. Available in a range of colourways, including the Matcha Kindle and Glacier White Echo Dot combination.
Phones & accessories
Save AU$165.41
If you're looking for a wallet-friendly phone upgrade, the Galaxy A55 has a premium feel and budget price tag – as well as a great camera, performance and exceptional battery life. This is something worth picking up at a mighty 24% discount.
Save AU$105
Known for its stylish transparent design and 'glyph' lights which can be programmed for notifications, Nothing's Phone (2a) is arguably the coolest budget phone you can buy right now. It also boasts terrific battery life, impressive performance and a clean UI. Now discounted in its white colourway.
Save AU$344
Last year's top iPhone has received a sweet discount in the 1TB variant, but only in the (rather fetching) Blue Titanium colourway. Boasting the powerful A17 Pro chip, the iPhone 15 Pro brings a boost to efficiency and performance. You also get an excellent 48MP main camera with 5x telephoto lens.
Save AU$329
If the book-style foldable is too big for you, perhaps a clamshell-style handset is what you're after? The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 folds down to half its size, making it extra compact and easier to store. Right now, the Silver Shadow is the cheapest with an 18% discount, while the Blue, Mint and Yellow models are up to 17% off.
Save up to AU$252
One way to score a cheap(er) iPhone is to grab an older model, which often receive the best discounts. The iPhone 14 came out in 2022, and Apple generally supports its handsets for a minimum of 5 years, so the 14 should be good through 2027. While it won't get Apple's upcoming AI, this is otherwise still a very capable handset, with a 6.1-inch display, A15 processor and lots of storage.
Save AU$370
Samsung's foldables are incredible, but they're also very expensive. Thankfully, you can currently save 15% off the Galaxy Z Fold 6's RRP right now for the 256GB model, which is terrific. This book-style handset unfolds into a gorgeous mini tablet, which is excellent for multi-tasking — especially if you have a compatible S Pen.
Save AU$152
If you're in the market for a budget to mid-range handset, the Oppo Reno 12 is a good alternative to the Google Pixel 8a — especially at this discounted price. The model on sale is powered by the Dimensity 7300 CPU and boasts 12GB RAM, along with 256GB of storage.
Laptops & tablets
Save AU$200
Looking for an affordable, lightweight Android tablet that doesn't skimp on screen size? Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite certainly fits the bill. Released this year, the Tab S6 Lite boasts a crisp 10.4-inch display and comes with an S Pen in the box, making it ideal for those who want to sketch or take notes on the go. Now discounted in the 64GB / Wi-Fi-only model.
Save AU$400
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is one of the best Android tablets you can currently buy, and now it's received a 21% discount on Amazon. Use the included S Pen to write, sketch and create on its incredibly responsive 12.9-inch AMOLED display. Only available in the Graphite colourway.
Save AU$260.01
Typically, we don't see a huge variety of Chromebooks in Australia, but the ones that are available suit students or those on a tight budget pretty well. If you're looking for a laptop for some basic browsing and light word processing, this 14-inch Chromebook will get you there, with 64GB of flash storage and 4GB of system memory.
Save AU$605
Even though Apple doesn't sell the still-great M3 MacBook Pro anymore (it's moved on to the M4 model), you can still bag a sweet discount on it from Amazon right now. You should know, however, that the RRP listed on the retailer is outdated, so you're only getting a 12% discount rather than 22% off.
Save AU$113
Sure, it's not the most recent model, but this 2022 iPad still an excellent tablet, especially at this price point. Right now, you can pick up the 64GB Wi-Fi option at a 19% discount, bringing it back to its lowest price ever. Powered by the impressive A14 Bionic chip, you can expect snappy performance from this tablet, though you should consider whether 64GB is enough storage for your needs.
Save AU$502
With a 1920 x 1200 OLED display, 400-nit brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour, this Yoga Slim 7 model with 16GB RAM and 512GB HDD is a pretty good buy for those looking for a productivity-focused machine. We also like its elegant lightweight design and efficiency.
Gaming and PC peripherals
Save AU$135
Keen to pick up the latest Xbox? The ultra-powerful Xbox Series X is now AU$135 off at Amazon, and comes with a controller, 1TB SSD storage, and a free copy of Starfield, the latest game from the makers of Fallout and Skyrim. Pair it with Game Pass, and your summer break is sorted.
Save AU$90
HyperX's Cloud III gaming headset is a wireless follow up to the Cloud II, and we think it's just as good. It sports angled 53mm drivers, a detachable "ultra-clear" mic, and supports DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio. Now discounted in red.
Save AU$188.95
A pro-level headset, the Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset offers 50mm graphene drivers, DTS:X Headphone 2.0—7.1 Surround, Bluetooth, USB and 3.5mm connectivity, and support for PC, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch. Now discounted by 42% in Black and Magenta.
Save AU$129
Compatible with PC, Mac, PS5, PS4 and mobile, the Corsair HS80 Max Wireless Gaming Headset offers low-latency 2.4Ghz wireless audio and Bluetooth connectivity, along with high-fidelity 24bit/96kHz sound and support for Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio. Now discounted by 46% in Steel Grey and White.
Save up to AU$50.95
Boastiing a 12,000 DPI 'Hero' sensor, as well as 6 programmable buttons, a 250-hour battery and on-board memory for your settings, the Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is ideal for competitive play. Now discounted by a massive 54% and available in Black, Blue, Lilac, Mint and White.
Save AU$38.69
Love fighting games like Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat? You can relive the glory days of Timezone and Intencity at home with 8BitDo's excellent NES-styled Arcade Stick, which is sturdy enough for even the most enthusiastic fighters. Supports both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivity for Nintendo Switch and Windows PCs. Was cheaper a few days ago, but this is still a decent price.
Save AU$150.95
Score a massive AU$150 off the Digital version of the PS5 Slim. You may want to keep a distance if you intend to keep using discs, but if you're a digital gamer, this is a great grab in time for Christmas.
Save AU$170.95
This is an all-time low for the Disc version of the PS5 Slim, cheaper than its previous low of AU$649. With the PS5 Pro out, it's finally time for the PS5 to receive decent discounts, and this is definitely a great price for a powerful console.
Save AU$51.80
If you're after a more robust piece to add to your PS5 kit, this premium DualSense could be what you're missing. It has replaceable analog sticks, four back "paddle" buttons, changeable stick caps and a bunch of other great features worth upgrading for. Now discounted by AU$51.80 on Amazon.
Save AU$330.95
This mammoth discount on the PSVR 2 headset makes it almost affordable, especially if you've been hesitant to drop nearly AU$900 for the peripheral. If you've already got a PS5 in the house, this is probably the best way to game in VR.
Save AU$90.54
If you're primarily into MMO games, Corsair's Scimitar Elite might be for you. It sports 12 side buttons for quick access to all your commands, and also provides 150 hours of battery life. Offers a 2.4Hz dongle for wireless connectivity and also supports Bluetooth.
Minecraft is one of the most popular games of all time, so you don't see it discounted all that often. Thankfully, you can still get it for cheaper than usual from Amazon via email — simply buy it and your code will be delivered to you immediately.
Save AU$10
If you've got a friend or family member who's just a touch obsessed with their Meta Quest headset, there's no better buy this Christmas than a Meta Quest gift card. With a modest 10% off, you can nab them a digital code of AU$100 for only AU$90. What a bargain.
Save AU$45.95
If you think football is life, you may want to pick up EA's latest FC game on Switch, which has already received a huge discount despite being released only a few months ago. A great one for fans of couch multiplayer and a good stocking stuffer.