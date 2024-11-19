Huge REI Black Friday sale — 31 deals from Patagonia, Smartwool and The North Face start at $6

It's the most glorious time of the year for folks who love the great outdoors. With the holidays just around the corner, my favorite outerwear retailer, REI, has an enormous amount of high-tech gear on sale, including outerwear and accessories, at massively discounted prices.

And you don't need to break the bank to get in on the Black Friday savings. For example, these outrageously warm and comfortable Smartwool socks are just $7, marked down from $27. Of course, plenty of jackets are discounted, too, like this sleek Columbia Cruiser Valley Soft-Shell for only $48, reduced from $99.

Find details on these deals and many more below. If you're looking for more sales, see our Apple Black Friday deals live coverage.

REI Black Friday deals

REI Co-op Recycled Flying Disc: was $14 now $6

You don't have to be an Ultimate Frisbee dork to enjoy tossing around the old flying disc. And at a price of only $6, it's the perfect wallet-friendly investment for a sunny day.

Smartwool Snowflake Crew Socks (women's): was $27 now $7

Few things are worse than cold feet, especially when you're out and about on an adventure, whether in nature or bopping around town. Smartwool makes my absolute favorite Merino wool blend socks and $7 is an incredible deal for a pair.

REI Co-op Trailmade Cuff Beanie (unisex): was $22 now $9

I'm a sucker for an extra-cozy beanie, especially one with retro charm. Roomy, soft, stylish and of course, warm, the REI Trailmade Beanie is ready to be your wintertime domepiece staple for just ten smackeroos.

REI Co-op MiiR Tumbler: was $27 now $11

A double-walled stainless steel tumbler is high up on my list of fire-side essentials; they're also primo for tailgates. This one holds 16 ounces, comes with an easy-sipping lid, and promises excellent temperature management whether you're sipping something hot or iced.

Outdoor Research Echo Ubertube: was $20 now $14

Protect your neck, face and head from both the wind and the sun's harmful rays with this lightweight, super-breathable, and versatile neck gaiter. It provides UPF 15+ sun protection and is also sweating-wicking and quick drying.

Smartwool Performance Hiking Socks (men's): was $25 now $18

A pair of quality hiking socks can be the difference between a lovely adventure out in nature and a crappy one. Don't fall into the second category. Grab a pair of these TG editor-approved Smartwool socks (and maybe a pair of the best hiking boots) and get out there!

GSI Outdoors Microlite 500 Vacuum Water Bottle: was $27 now $19

It may not be a Stanley but this vacuum-insulated stainless steel water bottle is just as good. Featuring a secure twist-on top with a built-in rubber carrying loop, the Microlite 500 promises 10 hours of hot beverage warmth retention and 20 hours of cold beverage chilling capability.

The North Face Big Box Beanie: was $30 now $20

Fancy a slightly warmer cuffed beanie than the REI option above? Consider upgrading to this handsome The North Face logo beanie, instead. Your ears will thank you.

REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack: was $29 now $20

Keep key essentials close at hand with the REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack. It features two liters of storage with one main zippered compartment, a smaller front zippered compartment and a secret stash pocket around the back. Constructed of ripstop nylon, the exterior is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to ensure all your valuables stay dry.

The North Face Horizon Breeze Brimmer Hat: was $44 now $21

Being sunburnt is never cool, but you know what is? This fly-as-heck The North Face brimmer hat. It features a sweat-wicking interior, an adjustable shock cord chin strap and UPF 40 sun protection. Choose from two sizes and two colors.

Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler: was $39 now $27

Who knew sipping your favorite beverage could be so trendy? This colorful stainless steel tumbler is double-walled and vacuum-sealed, providing 40 ounces of beverage warming or chilling capacity. It also comes with a Press-In straw lid for easy sipping. Plus, the whole thing is dishwasher-safe.

BioLite HeadLamp 325: was $49 now $34

A high-quality headlamp is an invaluable piece of tech for emergencies and makes a great addition to your car's safety kit or an emergency prep pack. This comfortable and lightweight option puts out 325 lumens of light which can reach distances of up to 75 meters. It's also got a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts for 40 hours on low power.

adidas Own The Run Base Jacket (women's): was $90 now $44

I had to do a double-take when I saw the price of this sporty-cool women's running jacket with classic adidas styling. Featuring a zippered chest pocket, built-in hood, bungee cord hem and windproof design, it's both sleek and highly functional. Plus, it's available in all sizes.

REI Co-op Swiftland Pack Running Anorak (unisex): was $94 now $46

Continuing our tour of highly-discounted, fresh-looking jackets, we have the unisex REI Swiftland packable anorak in Cosmic Magenta/Saragasso and also with lots of sizes to select from. Wind and water-resistant and with built-in ventilation, it's a serious piece of outwear with a fun disposition.

Columbia Cruiser Valley Soft-Shell jacket (men's): was $99 now $48

Columbia makes exceptional outerwear at competitive prices. So when a staple like the Cruiser Valley Soft-Shell is marked down by 50%, it's worth taking note of. This comfy, classic style full-zip is stretchy, cozy and plenty warm. Built for hiking and outdoor adventures, it's just as equally suited for running errands.

REI Co-op Big Haul 28L Duffel Bag: was $99 now $49

As the name suggests, the REI Big Haul is all about helping you schlep essentials from point A to point B. In this case, the 28L should offer more than enough space for a weekend trip or an overnighter. Best of all it can convert into a backpack for easy carrying. However, in duffel bag form, the backpack straps can be neatly tucked away into the pack.

Patagonia Multi Trails Shorts 8" (Men's): was $79 now $54 @ REI

Whatever adventure awaits you, these Patagonia shorts are up for the task. They're breathable, moisture-wicking and feature an adjustable drawstring on the waist for comfort. Available in several other colors and patterns, you'll want to wear the 8-inch shorts for every work out.

Cotopaxi Teca Half-Zip Windbreaker (women's): was $80 now $54

Cotopaxi makes some of the loudest and most playful outerwear in the high-tech jacket space and the Teca Half-Zip in 'Fiesty' is no exception. Stylish, packable and highly water/wind-resistant, it's the ultimate take-anywhere jacket for anyone who wants to stand out from the crowd.

Outdoor Voices Snacks 7/8 Leggings (Women's): was $118 now $58 @ REI

In search of some leggings with extra room for storage? Look no further than these leggings that can fit everything from trail mix to dog treats, thanks to the smart pockets and mini backpack. Plus, their impressive fabric is designed with sleek compression, anti-slide technology and built-in UPF 50 sun protection. From running and jogging to training and HIIT, these leggings can pretty much do it all.

Patagonia Microdini Half-Zip Fleece (men's): was $129 now $63

You can currently save a whopping 50% off one of my all-time favorite lightweight fleece pullovers thanks to REI. The Patagonia Microdini Half-Zip is just $63 with a wide range of sizes to choose from. Soft, stylish and perfect for any season, you'll be hard-pressed to find this closet staple at a lower price anywhere.

The North Face Tekno Logo Hoodie (women's): was $130 now $64

This oversized, relax-fit pull-over hoodie features a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) exterior coating, a zippered communal hand pocket and a drawstring hood to keep you toasty, cozy and dry all winter.

Cotopaxi Teca Fleece Pullover (men's): was $100 now $69

If you're unfamiliar with Cotopaxi, let me drop some knowledge: The brand is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has been making multicolored, retro-inspired gear for outdoor adventurers since 2014. With a brand aesthetic that stands out from the pack, the Teca Fleece Pullover exemplifies everything Cotopaxi is about, including high-tech comfort and style.

REI Co-op Trailmade Insulated Hoodie (women's): was $99 now $69

$69 is a total steal for this versatile and lightweight jacket. Boasting 80 g of synthetic insulation and a water-resistant exterior, it can be worn as a main or under a heavier jacket/rain shell as needed. Select from four colors.

Smartwool Classic Thermal Merino Base Layer (men's): was $115 now $79

My go-to base layer for particularly chilly days at the ski resort thanks to its warmth, breathability and lightweight design, the Smartwool Thermal Merino wool base layer is money well-spent if you enjoy any form of winter activity. Plus, there are two styles and plenty of sizes to choose from.

The North Face Apex Bionic 3 Hoodie (men's): was $190 now $103

$103 is a jaw-droppingly good price for this cold-weather water and windproof shell from The North Face. Perfect for wearing over other layers, it boasts plenty of stretch for full mobility and all sorts of tech to keep the elements at bay.

ALPS Mountaineering Ultimate Recliner: was $159 now $110

This highly-rated camping chair, in classy navy, features a padded headrest, height-adjustable arms and a reclining back. Built from powder-coated aluminum, it weighs just ten pounds but supports up to 250, making it a great addition to your backyard or campsite.

Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover (women's): was $269 now $133

Save 50% off this stylish women's Patagonia pullover which features an ultra-soft fleece upper and ripstop polyester lower packed with synthetic insulation for extra warmth. You also get a pair of hand-warming pockets and a zippered chest pocket. Choose from three colors and plenty of sizes.

Smartwool Smartloft Insulated Vest (men's): was $185 now $138

This sharp-looking vest is filled with recycled Merino wool for lightweight insulating power. The outside is finished with a coating of Durable Water Repellent to keep you dry. Choose from Black, Winter Moss, or my favorite, Twilight Blue.

Garmin Forerunner 55: was $200 now $149

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is the perfect smartwatch for anyone just starting out their fitness journey, with loads of training tools and insights to grow into. It's also comfy, long-lasting and best of all, on sale for 25% off, which means that the best affordable Garmin watch just got even more tempting.

Garmin Forerunner 165 Music: was $300 now $249

One step up from the entry-level Garmin Forerunner 55 is the midtier Forerunner 165 which features a brighter screen, more race-centric training features and in the case of this model, onboard storage for music. You also get great battery life, sleep tracking and workout recovery insights in a sporty and comfy package, making this the best Garmin watch for beginners in 2024.

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: was $399 now $299

The Garmin Instinct 2 solar is the world's longest-lasting smartwatch, able to run forever with enough sunlight. Boasting accurate onboard GPS tracking, lots of fitness training metrics and tools, a sporty design and even support for mobile payments, it's a truly versatile workout companion.

