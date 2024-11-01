Early Black Friday Arc'teryx sale — 5 apparel deals I'd buy right now

We're still a little ways out from Black Friday but I'm already spotting some impressive outerwear deals, particularly on apparel from my favorite high-tech brand, Arc'teryx. Well-known for the quality and durability of their jackets and cold/wet weather gear, Arc'teryx stuff also tends to come with an ultra-premium price tag. However, right now, several of my go-to garments are seriously marked down by up to 35% off.

For example, this classic Arc'teryx logo beanie is just $32, marked down from $50. And this super-fly and retro-tastic women's Altrel Zip Neck jacket is $165, reduced from $220 Find info on these deals and others below.

Arc'teryx apparel Black Friday deals

Arc'teryx Word Toque: was $50 now $32

A cozy, cuffed beanie never goes out of style, and with temperatures dropping, this navy blue staple is ready to keep you warm and fashionable, all autumn and winter long.

Arc'teryx Iona Merino Wool Long-sleeve Shirt (men's): was $120 now $90

I'm obsessed with Merino Wool. In fact, when snowboard season rolls around, the only base layers I rock are the all-natural fibers of my very favorite sheep. Moisture-wicking, breathable and odor-resistant, this long-sleeve tee is perfect for all your favorite cold-weather activities.

Arc'teryx Squamish Hoodie (women's): was $180 now $126

The Arc'teryx Squamish Hoodie is the truth. Not only is Squamish, British Columbia a lovely place to visit but this ultra-lightweight jacket clocks in at under five ounces yet provides an impressive amount of wind and weather protection, on par with the Patagonia Houdini. And I should know, I own two.

Arc'teryx Altrel Zip Neck Jacket (women's): was $220 now $165

This breathable, two-tone jacket is as retro-cool as it gets. Stretchy, lightweight and oh-so comfortable, it also boasts a a water-repellent exterior and synthetic insulation for extra warming power.

Arc'teryx Incendo Hybrid Hoody (men's): was $260 now $195

The Incendo Hybrid Hoody is all about versatility. The most high-tech jacket here, it's designed for hardcore mountain adventures. That said, there's no reason you can't rock one while cruising down the street or picking up groceries. Key features include mesh underarm vents, a stretchy yet water-repellent exterior, an adjustable storm hood and an elastic waist and cuffs.

Black Friday Arc'teryx deals FAQs

When do Black Friday Arc'teryx deals start? Expect Black Friday Arc'teryx deals to start popping up in earnest right around Halloween and then continue through November and December. For the biggest savings, we expect Black Friday (November 29) along with Cyber Monday (December 2), to be the main events.