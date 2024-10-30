Black Friday smartwatch deals — 5 of my favorite smartwatches are on sale now, including the Apple Watch 10

You don’t need to wait until Black Friday to score some sweet, sweet savings on five of my favorite smartwatches — which are also top picks in our best smartwatch buying guide — including the just-released Apple Watch Series 10, the easy-wearing Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and tough-built Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The best deal is on the Galaxy Watch 7 in 40mm. Normally priced at $299, Amazon has Samsung's smartwatch for just $231 — presumably, though, for only a limited time. Plus, the already aggressively-priced Apple Watch SE is reduced $50 via Best Buy , temporarily bringing the barrier to Apple Watch entry down to only $199. Find info on these deals and others below.

Smartwatch Black Friday deals

Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $169

The Forerunner 55 is Garmin's entry-level running and fitness watch and also the best affordable Garmin watch available today. This is thanks to rock-solid GPS tracking, lots of useful workout training tools borrowed from higher-end models, a comfortable and sporty design, exceptional battery life and an easy-to-read screen.

Apple Watch SE (2022): was $249 now $199

The Apple Watch SE is already a smoking deal at its normal price of $249 but slash 20% off that and you've got a fire deal. This bargain is on the more diminutive 40mm model (in gold on a lovely green Sports Loop strap) which is perfect for folks with smaller wrists or anyone who prefers a more modest screen size. Like the Apple Watch 10 and Ultra 2, the SE inherits all the latest watchOS 11 features like on-wrist translations, Apple's check in safety feature and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299 now $231

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 may well be my favorite smartwatch for wellness tracking thanks to its impressive suite of AI-back health insights and metrics. These include details on sleep quality, workout recovery, fitness training and more. It's also a thin, lightweight and easy-wearing smartwatch in a handsome yet understated package.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $379

The Apple Watch Series 10 is only a few months old but you can already save $20 off its sticker price. This deal is on the smaller 42mm model and you can either grab one in silver with a blue sports loop (my preference) or in a black case on a black rubber strap. Apple's latest release, the Series 10 boasts an ultra-thin case, easier-to-view display and loads of useful holistic and smart features.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649 now $599

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra was released this summer and is the toughest-built and longest-lasting Android smartwatch currently on the market. Sort of like Samsung's take on an Apple Watch Ultra, it boasts better water resistance and durability than the Galaxy Watch 7 along with an extra customizable quick button on the case. Like the Watch 7, the Ultra boasts impressive fitness and wellness insights.

Black Friday smartwatch deals FAQs

When do Black Friday smartwatch deals start? Expect Black Friday smartwatch deals to start popping up in earnest right around Halloween and then continue through November and December. For the biggest savings, we expect Black Friday (November 29) along with Cyber Monday (December 2), to be the main events.

Which smartwatch models will be on sale for Black Friday? Based on last year's smartwatch deals, we expect discounts on most major smartwatch models for Black Friday 2024, including the new Apple Watch Series 10, Google Pixel Watch 3 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. Garmin also tends to offer sizable savings on the brand's best GPS smartwatches right around the holidays, too.