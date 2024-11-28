Hoka Black Friday deals — 17 bargains I’d buy now from $9

Hoka makes some of the best running shoes and kit on the market, but it’s not always a brand that pushes the boat out with its Black Friday deals. This year, however, Hoka is bucking that trend by slashing prices on some of its top shoes and a variety of excellent apparel.

Along with discounts on popular shoes like the Hoka Clifton 9 and Hoka Bondi 8, I’m delighted to see one of my favorite new shoes of 2024 in the sale, with the Hoka Mach 6 reduced to $111. I test around 50 new pairs of running shoes a year, so it takes a special shoe to stand out like the Mach 6 has for me this year.

I've picked out all of the best Hoka Black Friday deals available right now below so you can save on sneakers and clothes. If you're want a new watch to go with that kit, check out our round-up of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals we've hunted down in the sales.

The Best Hoka early Black Friday deals

Apparel

Hoka Lifestyle Athletic Crew Sock: was $18 now $9 at HOKA US Whether you're buying them for yourself or as a gift for a runner, these socks are fantastic value thank to 50% discount. The Hoka Lifestyle Athletic Crew sock is available in a range of colors at discounted prices, with the most affordable dropping to just $9.

Hoka Logo Visor: was $22 now $14 at HOKA US Let your hair fly free while shielding your gaze with this eye-catching Hoka visor. You can pick it up in either orange and pink, with plenty of sizes still available in the sale.

Hoka ColdSnap Fleece Beanie: was $28 now $19 at HOKA US The colder months are coming and this beanie will keep you running through them. It has a ponytail-friendly design provides a balance of warmth and breathability so you stay snug but not sweaty on the run.

Hoka Performance Hat: was $24 now $19 at HOKA US I've been using this hat regularly in recent weeks and it's comfortable, easy to clean, and absorbs a lot of sweat. I've found it ideal for fast workouts and even races and you can adjust the fit quickly using the toggle on the back.

Hoka Hip Pack 2.5L: was $58 now $44 at HOKA US You'll be amazed at how much you can squeeze into this hip pack to carry with you on the run. It's easily adjusted too, so it won't bounce around when full, and there are two colors available in the sale.

Shoes

Hoka Ora Recovery Slides: was $60 now $41 at REI.com The perfect slide to slip on after a run to help your feet and legs recover. Two colors and a wide range of sizes are left in the REI sale, with the cheapest being the blue and light pink slides.

Hoka Torrent 3: was $130 now $89 at HOKA US The Torrent 3 is a lightweight trail running shoe that offers reliable grip and a comfortable ride. Hoka has cut the price of the shoe twice in the sale, with $89 being the lowest I've ever seen it. Only one color of the men's shoe is available, but there is still a wide range of sizes in stock.

Hoka Challenger 7: was $145 now $99 at HOKA US Only one color of the men's Challenger 7 is left available in the Hoka sale, but there are still a lot of sizes in stock. The Challenger 7 is an all-terrain running shoe that's comfortable on both road and light trail runs, and one of the best running shoes for beginners because of that versatility.

Hoka Mach 6: was $140 now $111 at HOKA US One color of the women's Mach 6 and two of the men's have been reduced to this price in Hoka's sale, and I'd move fast to secure a pair because this is a great deal on relatively new shoe. The Mach 6 is a lightweight and versatile trainer that you can use for everything, and it's a shoe I go back to again and again when I'm not testing something new.

Hoka Clifton 9: was $140 now $111 at HOKA US The Clifton is the most popular road-running shoe in Hoka's range, which means that the one color listed in the sale isn't likely to last long. Move fast to bag this deal on a comfortable and durable daily trainer. There is one color reduced for both the women's and men's shoe.