Hoka Black Friday deals — 17 bargains I’d buy now from $9

Hoka makes some of the best running shoes and kit on the market, but it’s not always a brand that pushes the boat out with its Black Friday deals. This year, however, Hoka is bucking that trend by slashing prices on some of its top shoes and a variety of excellent apparel.
Along with discounts on popular shoes like the Hoka Clifton 9 and Hoka Bondi 8, I’m delighted to see one of my favorite new shoes of 2024 in the sale, with the Hoka Mach 6 reduced to $111. I test around 50 new pairs of running shoes a year, so it takes a special shoe to stand out like the Mach 6 has for me this year.
I've picked out all of the best Hoka Black Friday deals available right now below so you can save on sneakers and clothes. If you're want a new watch to go with that kit, check out our round-up of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals we've hunted down in the sales.
The Best Hoka early Black Friday deals
Apparel
Whether you're buying them for yourself or as a gift for a runner, these socks are fantastic value thank to 50% discount. The Hoka Lifestyle Athletic Crew sock is available in a range of colors at discounted prices, with the most affordable dropping to just $9.
Let your hair fly free while shielding your gaze with this eye-catching Hoka visor. You can pick it up in either orange and pink, with plenty of sizes still available in the sale.
The colder months are coming and this beanie will keep you running through them. It has a ponytail-friendly design provides a balance of warmth and breathability so you stay snug but not sweaty on the run.
I've been using this hat regularly in recent weeks and it's comfortable, easy to clean, and absorbs a lot of sweat. I've found it ideal for fast workouts and even races and you can adjust the fit quickly using the toggle on the back.
This lightweight fleece headband is perfect for chilly runs. Black and pink headbands are available in the Hoka sale, with both colors reduced to under $20.
This unisex tee is part of Hoka's lifestyle range and has a comfortable, loose fit and a bright design. The largest sizes have sold out, but you can still get the tee in XS-M sizes if that fits you. If not, check out the best Amazon deals where you can find some other apparel.
You'll be amazed at how much you can squeeze into this hip pack to carry with you on the run. It's easily adjusted too, so it won't bounce around when full, and there are two colors available in the sale.
The women's and men's 1/2 Zip Top are both available in black in Hoka's sale. It's a breathable layer with a fleecy lining to keep you snug, and works as a top you wear by itself or underneath a jacket on really cold days.
Both the women's and men's Outseeker Down Jacket are reduced by over $100, and $154 is a steal for a lightweight down jacket like this. It packs into an internal pocket and is great for hiking and lifestyle use.
Shoes
The perfect slide to slip on after a run to help your feet and legs recover. Two colors and a wide range of sizes are left in the REI sale, with the cheapest being the blue and light pink slides.
The Torrent 3 is a lightweight trail running shoe that offers reliable grip and a comfortable ride. Hoka has cut the price of the shoe twice in the sale, with $89 being the lowest I've ever seen it. Only one color of the men's shoe is available, but there is still a wide range of sizes in stock.
Only one color of the men's Challenger 7 is left available in the Hoka sale, but there are still a lot of sizes in stock. The Challenger 7 is an all-terrain running shoe that's comfortable on both road and light trail runs, and one of the best running shoes for beginners because of that versatility.
The Arahi 7 is a stability shoe that offers extra support for runners with flat feet thanks to the J-Frame in its midsole. It’s comfortable and durable, and the men’s shoe is also available in the sale.
One color of the women's Mach 6 and two of the men's have been reduced to this price in Hoka's sale, and I'd move fast to secure a pair because this is a great deal on relatively new shoe. The Mach 6 is a lightweight and versatile trainer that you can use for everything, and it's a shoe I go back to again and again when I'm not testing something new.
The Clifton is the most popular road-running shoe in Hoka's range, which means that the one color listed in the sale isn't likely to last long. Move fast to bag this deal on a comfortable and durable daily trainer. There is one color reduced for both the women's and men's shoe.
The Bondi 8 is one of Hoka's most popular shoes because of the high level of comfortable cushioning it offers. It's ideal for new road runners because of this. The women's and men's Bondi 8 are both reduced, with lots of colors and sizes still in stock.
The Clifton LS is the lifestyle version of the beloved Clifton running shoe. The pebbled leather and textured suede upper give it a stylish look and comfortable feel, and the white version of the shoe is reduced in the Hoka sale.
Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the health and fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.