Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League game

The Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream will see The Eagles go face to face with Wolves in a highly anticipated crunch match — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream takes place on Sunday (Sept. 3).

► Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST / 12 a.m. AEST (Sept. 4)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

With Olise still out and Zaha no longer at the club, Crystal Palace seem to be lacking in the creative department so pressure will be on Eze to deliver when Crystal Palace vs Wolves gets underway. Up front, powerful French striker Jean-Philippe Meteta grabbed a midweek hat-trick in the Carabao Cup so he could be the man to challenge the height of Kilman and Dawson at the back.

Wolves were enduring a frustrating start to the season with a defeat and a draw from the first two games of the season but a hard-fought 1-0 win against relegation-threatened Everton last week saw Fabio Silva back from a loan spell at Anderlecht and a late cameo from Sasa Kalajdzic who grabbed the winner with a towering header in the 87th minute.

New boss Gary O'Neil has had the backing of the Wolves' fans this season and also, if work rate is anything to go by, the players. A lack of goals has been a problem for over a season now but a 5-0 demolition of Blackpool 5-0 the Carabao Cup on Tuesday is sure to give them confidence for the game at Selhurst Park.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams .

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream wherever you are

The Crystal Palce vs Wolves live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have a Peacock subscription, you can watch the Crystal Palce vs Wolves live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports has the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Crystal Palce vs Wolves live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 40% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Crystal Palace vs Wolves live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week / $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.