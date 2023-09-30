Chelsea Women vs Tottenham Women live stream: How to watch Women's Super League game online

After another groundbreaking summer of women’s football, the WSL returns. One of the first games back is a massive London derby, the Chelsea Women vs Tottenham Women live stream. There will be plenty of World Cup stars on show - and it's easy to watch from anywhere using a VPN.

Chelsea Women vs Tottenham Women live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Chelsea Women vs Tottenham Women live stream takes place on Sunday (Oct. 1).

► Time: Time: 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. BST / 2:30 a.m. AEST (Oct. 2)

►FREE STREAM — TVNZ Plus (New Zealand)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Led by manager Emma Hayes, the Blues are one of the dominant forces in English women’s football, winning the league and FA Cup double last season. With Lionesses skipper Millie Bright, nippy winger Lauren James and Aussie superstar Sam Kerr, they're well-placed to pick up yet more medals this year.

Spurs, meanwhile, had a very poor campaign last season. It was only 12 goals in 12 games from record-breaking signing, and former Chelsea striker, Bethany England that kept them in the WSL. England has since been appointed captain under new head coach Robert Vilahamn but will miss the start of the season after undergoing hip surgery. Midfielder Drew Spence will though likely feature against her former side at Stamford Bridge.

History suggests that Chelsea Women will win this home game. They have beaten Tottenham Women every time the side have met in the WSL and will be wanting to put in a statement performance to kick off their campaign.

All the details you need for a Tottenham Women vs Chelsea Women live stream are just below. Want to watch the men's games? Our general guide to Premier League live streams is the place to look.

Chelsea Women vs Tottenham Women free live stream

Soccer fans in New Zealand can watch the Chelsea Women vs Tottenham Women WSL clash for FREE on TVNZ Plus.

But what if you're based in New Zealand but aren't at home to catch the Chelsea Women vs Tottenham Women live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch the Chelsea Women vs Tottenham Women live stream wherever you are

As you'll read below, the Chelsea Women vs Tottenham Women live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual streaming service?

How to watch the Chelsea Women vs Tottenham Women live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea Women vs Tottenham Women live stream on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

Alternatively, If you're a cord cutter, Fubo is another option as the game is also set to be broadcast on TUDN. The Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. For $11.99 per month, get ad-free access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch the Chelsea Women vs Tottenham Women live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports has the Chelsea Women vs Tottenham Women live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £15/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider Sports Membership from the Now streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99. And right now there's a special offer where if you commit to a year, you pay the equivalent of £26 a month.

You can stream many WSL matches for free via the FA Player. However, Chelsea Women vs Tottenham Women is not one of those matches.

How to watch the Chelsea Women vs Tottenham Women live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch Chelsea Women vs Tottenham Women on Sportsnet and the broadcaster's SN Now streaming service.

A Sportsnet subscription starts at CA$19.99 per month and provides access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There's also an annual subscription that works out at CA$14.99 per month.

How to watch the Chelsea Women vs Tottenham Women live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Chelsea Women vs Tottenham Women live stream on Optus Sport, which also has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

How to watch the Chelsea Women vs Tottenham Women live stream in New Zealand

TVNZ is showing Chelsea Women vs Tottenham Women for free in New Zealand, with kick off set for at 5.30am NZST on Monday October 2. That means you can live stream Chelsea Women vs Tottenham Women for free on TVNZ Plus, which is also completely free to use.