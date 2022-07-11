There are many reasons why you'd want to know how to change your username on Instagram. Maybe your real-life name has changed and you want your online self to reflect this. Or perhaps it's time you retired that username you chose as a teenager that was hilarious at the time but is just embarrassing now that you're a responsible adult.

Whatever the reason, changing an Instagram username is really easy, whether you choose to do it on a smartphone or tablet such as the iPhone 13 or Galaxy Tab S8, or through a browser on Mac OS, Windows, or Chrome OS.

The best thing is, you can change your Instagram username back again if you like, though you need to do this within 14 days — and as long as some new teenager full of hopes and dreams hasn't snatched up your hilarious former handle, that is.

Want to know how to change Instagram username? Our guide below tells you all.

How to change your username on Instagram using the iOS and Android apps

Changing your Instagram username on iOS or Android is easy using the app. The screenshots below were taken on the Android app, though the layout is exactly the same on iOS.

1. Open the Instagram app then tap your profile picture in the bottom-right to enter your profile page.

2. Tap Edit Profile under your bio text.

3. Tap the Username field.

4. Input a new username in the text field, then tap the blue tick in the top-right corner to confirm. And that's it.

How to change your username on Instagram using a computer browser

1. Head to the Instagram homepage (opens in new tab) and sign in. Next, click your profile picture in the top-right, then click Profile.

2. Click Edit profile next to your username.

3. Input a new username in the Username field, then click Submit at the bottom of the page when you're done.

