This harmless cleaning habit actually makes dust levels worse in spring

Spring is here and that makes it the perfect time to deep clean and refresh our homes. And for those who suffer with indoor allergies, dust is a known culprit that's seemingly endless in its efforts to make life uncomfortable.

Because the trouble is, no matter how often we clean to reduce dust in our homes, it isn’t long before we spot a fresh layer somewhere else.

In fact, according to cleaning experts, there’s one innocent habit we all do that can actually make our dust problem worse. This simple habit can quickly turn your freshly-cleaned home back into a dust-hotbed again. Especially during spring months when high pollen levels are floating in the air.

Opening windows at the wrong time of day

Dust on table (Image credit: Shutterstock)

While spring cleaning is the ideal time to let fresh air in, we could unknowingly be creating more dust — just by opening our windows at the wrong time of day .

This is because peak daylight hours (between 10am and 4pm), is the time when pollen counts and irritants reach their highest levels in the air.

As a result, these particles are carried inside through the refreshing breeze, that eventually settles as dust on our surfaces, furnishings and anywhere else around the home.

When should you open your windows?

Someone opening a window (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Now this doesn’t mean that you should always keep your windows closed, especially on stifling hot days. But you'll just need to get your timings right.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The best times to crack open a window would be anytime before 10am and after 4pm, when the plant pollen levels naturally decrease.

In addition, consider the weather conditions too. Typically, dry and windy days are known to blow in and increase more airborne particles inside the home. While rainy days will naturally suppress and reduce dust and pollen levels in the air.

Of course, regular cleaning and floor maintenance with one of the best vacuum cleaners or best robot vacuums are essential for dust-busting.

Or if you constantly battle indoor allergies, one effective solution is to invest in one of the best air purifiers to filter pollutants, pollen, and other irritants that contribute to dust buildup.

In addition, they can quickly remove lingering odors, improving indoor air quality.

Blueair Pure 211i Max: $270 at Amazon Blueair offers some of the most effective air purifiers on the market. This is Wi-Fi enabled, so you can monitor and control it remotely, and it’s a quiet operator at 23 dB on its lowest setting. There are three fan speeds to choose from and it suits rooms up to 3048 sq. ft. The 5 year warranty is useful too.

Before buying a suitable air purifier for your home, be sure to check our guide on what size air purifier you need. Or if you already have one, you’ll probably want to know 7 ways to get more out of your existing air purifier.