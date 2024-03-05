How to reduce dust in your home — 7 best tips for spring cleaning this month

Spring is just about here, making it the ideal time to deep clean every room in the home . And in the quest of cleaning surfaces, it can seem like dust is literally everywhere. Even with the best vacuum cleaners , it’s not uncommon to still find the inevitable dust build-up hiding somewhere.

Luckily, there are ways you can reduce dust levels by knowing how to get rid of dust mites effectively. This is especially the case for those who suffer from allergies, asthma or breathing issues. These top preventative measures can lessen the amount of dust that comes into your home, and make all the difference to your spring cleaning regime.

In addition, don’t forget to tackle these 7 places that dust mites are breeding in your home .

So before you take out your trusted cleaning products and microfibre cloths, find out the best ways to reduce dust in your home according to experts.

Our shoes are the biggest culprits when it comes to dragging dust inside the home. Before entering, always take off your shoes, and leave them beside the front door. It’s also recommended to never bring them into the closet, and keep them separate from your clothing if you can.

“As much as 80% of dust is brought into the home on the bottom of people’s shoes,” says David Chapman, founder of Ultimate Mats , a leading commercial mat distributor. “So one way to counteract that would be to ask guests to remove their shoes before entering your living space. You could even purchase a ‘remove your shoes’ sign to place in the doorway.”

And if you don’t want a pile of footwear cluttering up your space, you can try one of these 9 space-saving ideas to organize shoes in your entryway. Not only will this reduce unsightly mess, especially if you have a small entryway, but organized shoe storage can really spruce up your entryway to impress guests .

“If you are having guests over for a party or small gathering, you could even provide socks or cheap disposable flip-flops at the door.”

2. Invest in a HEPA air purifier

If you find that your home is particularly dust-ridden or you suffer from airborne allergies, investing in one of the best air purifiers to filter will make all the difference. Not only can this filter bacteria, pollen, and other pollutants in the air, but it can remove dust particles, too.

“Our homes are filled with airborne pollutants, dust, pollen, pet hair and more — and one way to reduce these different particles throughout the house is to invest in an air purifier,” Chapman says. “The purpose of an air purification system is to filter the air of nasty chemicals, germs and allergens and bring a flow of fresh air back into your home. The gadgets are beneficial, as they protect you from airborne diseases. They can also relieve symptoms of asthma and eliminate harmful chemicals, like carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide.”

Find out the other 5 reasons you need an air purifier , and if you want optimum performance, here’s 7 ways to get more out of your air purifier . Or if you’re having trouble sleeping at night, clean air may be the answer to your bedtime routine.

3. Ditch the duster and use a microfiber cloth

Feather dusters might be designed for that very task, however, these will only shift dust around or throw particles back into the air — which defeats the whole process!

Instead, opt for microfiber cloths to wipe down dusty surfaces. Cloths like these Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths ( $13, Amazon ), are designed to quickly grab dirt/dust as the particles will stick to the static material better than a regular cloth.

Since dust can be found anywhere around the home, it’s vital that cleaning should be done on a regular basis.

“While it’s not everyone’s favourite task, dusting should be carried out at least once every two weeks, if not weekly, especially if you have pets in the home, as this helps to reduce mild sickness and allergies,” Chapman said.

4. Clean carpets and mop hard floors

This might seem obvious, but how often do you clean your floors? To reduce dust build-up, you’ll need to vacuum carpets, rugs and mats weekly, to remove dirt and dust over time.

“If you or others in your household suffer from allergies or breathing difficulties, then keeping your floors clean is an integral task, as vacuuming reduces dust on the floor and limits it from migrating into the air, making your home healthier and safer,” suggests Chapman, “Vacuuming can also help to extend the life of your soft flooring and mats, as dirt and dust can cause wear and tear, so keeping on top of clearing can help remove any dislodged fibres.

In addition, make sure that you regularly sweep and clean hardwood floors without damaging them. to remove traces of dust, dirt and bacteria. “Floors should be mopped and cleaned every few days, and deep cleaned once a month to prevent dust build-up," Chapman says. "Bacteria, dirt and dust can build up on your floors, which can be particularly dangerous if you have small pets and children, as toys left on the floor can become a breeding ground for dust and bacteria.

"The cleaning products you use will depend on your living environment, if you have little ones crawling around and pets playing on the hard floors, then creating a vinegar cleaning solution will ensure that no harmful chemicals are left on the floor.”

Just be mindful of these 7 mopping mistakes which are ruining your floor .

5. Wash your bedding frequently

Dust mites thrive in warm, humid environments — especially in the bedroom. And you’ll need to know how to spring clean your pillows and bed sheets properly to get rid of dust mites and bed bugs.

Begin by washing your bedding — including pillowcases, sheets, and covers,— in high temperatures every two weeks. The ideal temperature to wash your bedding is at least 130 degrees F, before drying them on a hot setting of 130 degrees F for 15 minutes.

What's more, you can opt for an anti-allergen laundry detergent that contains active ingredients to reduce dust mites.

6. Get a 'waterhog' mat to catch dust

Another easy way to reduce the levels of dust in your home is to buy an entry door mat, in particular a waterhog mat that is specifically for trapping dust.

“Entry door mats are the most effective way to minimize dust in the home,” says Chapman. “Most of the dust in your house actually comes from outside, and it enters through shoes, clothes, hair and even via windows and doors. Waterhog mats are specifically designed to trap water and dust from underfoot, before traveling further into your living space.

"When placed in the entryway of your home, mats can help to prevent the spread of harmful germs throughout the house, and reduce the amount of time you spend cleaning. Mats will need to be cleaned, so they can work effectively and keep the rest of the home tidy.”

There are plenty of entryway door mats available to suit your space and home.

7. Change your A/C unit filters

If you have one of the best smart air conditioners , you’ll also need to remember to change the unit’s filters. Not only can dirty filters have a build-up of dust or germs, they can affect the overall quality of the air in your home.

“If your air conditioning filter is dirty, then this directly impacts the air quality of your home,” says Chapman. “Over time, air conditioning units can accumulate dust, bacteria and other nasty pathogens that can be damaging to both your short and long-term health. That’s why it’s important to regularly change the filter in your air conditioning system - to improve the overall quality of air that you are breathing in on a daily basis, which in turn can help prevent illness.”

You might also want to check out our guide on how to clean an air conditioner to ensure better performance, as well as air quality.

Whether you’re looking to invest or upgrade your A/C, here’s the 3 things you should look for when buying an air conditioner.