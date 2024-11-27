This eufy smart doorbell lis $70 off for Black Friday and it's the perfect way to thwart porch pirates

Video doorbells are incredible pieces of kit, offering a bunch of features that help protect your home and keep you clued in to whoever is at the door. There are countless models available right now, but eufy’s E340 dual-camera doorbell is my favorite of the lot — thanks to its ability to fight porch pirates.

Which is good, because the eufy E340 video doorbell is now just $109 on Amazon, or $70 less than full price. The best part about that deal is that this is all you need to pay. There are no hidden subscription fees, and unlike some eufy products, this doorbell works as a standalone device. There's no need to connect to the pricey Homebase hub.

There’s more to the E340 than basic home security — which any of the best video doorbells can offer. The doorbell actually has two cameras, with the second lens keeping an eye on your porch and any packages that get delivered. Considering the ongoing Black Friday sales and our proximity to the holidays, there's probably going to be a lot of those arriving in the next few weeks.

The last thing you want is for something to happen to your deliveries. Either because the courier didn't ring the doorbell, or thanks to some devious porch pirate grabbing it before you can get there. Thankfully, the E340 can deal with both problems, by automatically recognizing when packages are delivered and collected — letting you know about it right away.

If you are home, it means you can grab those packages as soon as they're dropped off. If not, any porch pirates working the area will be caught dead to rights with the E340’s dual-view video recordings.

There's actually a second reason why I like the E340, even over the cheaper S330 which also has dual cameras and package protection features. Simply because the E340 has removable batteries, and doesn't make recharging a chore. You can recharge a spare and swap the two in a matter of seconds. No need to install doorbell wiring if you don’t have it, or take your doorbell offline for multiple hours every few months while it recharges.

The only downside is that those spare batteries are $39 when bought individually, and they don’t appear to be on sale right now. Thankfully Amazon sells a $139 E340 bundle that includes a second battery — saving you $10 extra compared to buying the two separately.

Other features include 2K video resolution, night vision, dedicated lights on the bottom lens, and AI recognition support when paired with the $124 eufy Homebase 3. There is no chime, though the E340 is compatible with a bunch of different options — including Alexa and Google Assistant-compatible smart speakers.

There are plenty more deals where that came from too, and you can check out our favorites on our best Black Friday deals page. We have dozens of deals for you to choose from, saving you money on a variety of different products.