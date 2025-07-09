I test security cameras and video doorbells for a living — 9 Ring Prime Day deals starting at under $50 you should check out

For more years than I'd like to admit, I've been testing the best video doorbells and home security cameras for Tom's Guide to see which devices are the best at keeping an eye on your house.

That means I've been testing Ring cameras and doorbells since the first models came out, and in general, we've found them to be excellent devices, delivering crisp video and clear audio. They're also easy to install.

Like most Prime Days, Amazon is deeply discounting a number of Ring video doorbells, cameras, and security systems, so if you're ready to take the plunge, you can get the Ring Battery Doorbell on sale for just $49 at Amazon. We rank this as the best Ring doorbell you can get for under $100, so with 50% off, it’s a total steal.

Some of these deals are reserved for Amazon Prime members, but you can sign up for a free trial if you're not already a member.

The only caveat with all of Ring's devices is that you'll need to sign up for a subscription if you want to get the most out of the cameras. It starts at $4.99/month or $49.99/year for a single camera, or $9.99/month or $99.99/year for an unlimited number of cameras. However, with that, you get 180 days of video history, as well as person, package, and vehicle alerts.

Best Ring deals

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $49 at Amazon At just $49, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price.

Ring Stick Up Cam: was $99 now $59 at Amazon If you don't need a spotlight or a floodlight, the Stick Up Cam is a cheaper way to monitor the outside of your house. It features 1080p video and two-way talk. This deal is available for both the plug-in and the battery-powered model.

Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen (2023, two-pack): was $99 now $59 at Amazon The Ring Indoor Cam (2023) can record 1080p video, scare off intruders with a built-in siren, and detect motion in specified zones. It is more compact than the previous model with the addition of a new privacy shutter and upgraded mount. Right now you can get a two-pack for $59 — that's the same price as a single camera.

Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen: was $139 now $69 at Amazon The Ring Battery Doorbell can be easily installed to watch your front door, while the Indoor Cam can be set up in less than ten minutes to view the interior of your home and give you a 1080p HD view complete with motion detection and a privacy cover. Though the Indoor Cam does require a power outlet, it also provides two way audio and noise cancellation and has a wide field of view. The Ring Battery Doorbell is our best value choice for Ring doorbells because it delivers the features we like most in Ring doorbells but still costs less than $100.

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus (two-pack): was $279 now $179 at Amazon This Ring camera offers protection for your home night and day with its 1080p video feed, Color Night vision, and a spotlight that can illuminate its surroundings. Plus it runs off battery power so you can set it up wherever it's needed. Right now you can get a two pack of cameras for a nice $100 discount.