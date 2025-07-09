I test security cameras and video doorbells for a living — 9 Ring Prime Day deals starting at under $50 you should check out
Amazon is offering big discounts on Ring video doorbells and home security cameras for Prime Day
For more years than I'd like to admit, I've been testing the best video doorbells and home security cameras for Tom's Guide to see which devices are the best at keeping an eye on your house.
That means I've been testing Ring cameras and doorbells since the first models came out, and in general, we've found them to be excellent devices, delivering crisp video and clear audio. They're also easy to install.
Like most Prime Days, Amazon is deeply discounting a number of Ring video doorbells, cameras, and security systems, so if you're ready to take the plunge, you can get the Ring Battery Doorbell on sale for just $49 at Amazon. We rank this as the best Ring doorbell you can get for under $100, so with 50% off, it’s a total steal.
Some of these deals are reserved for Amazon Prime members, but you can sign up for a free trial if you're not already a member.
The only caveat with all of Ring's devices is that you'll need to sign up for a subscription if you want to get the most out of the cameras. It starts at $4.99/month or $49.99/year for a single camera, or $9.99/month or $99.99/year for an unlimited number of cameras. However, with that, you get 180 days of video history, as well as person, package, and vehicle alerts.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Ring sale at Amazon
- Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $49
- Ring Stick Up Cam: was $99 now $59
- Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen (two-pack): was $99 now $59
- Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149 now $79
- Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen: was $139 now $69
- Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro: was $249 now $159
- Ring Spotlight Cam Plus (two-pack): was $279 now $179
- Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit: was $329 now $198
Best Ring deals
At just $49, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price.
If you don't need a spotlight or a floodlight, the Stick Up Cam is a cheaper way to monitor the outside of your house. It features 1080p video and two-way talk. This deal is available for both the plug-in and the battery-powered model.
The Ring Indoor Cam (2023) can record 1080p video, scare off intruders with a built-in siren, and detect motion in specified zones. It is more compact than the previous model with the addition of a new privacy shutter and upgraded mount. Right now you can get a two-pack for $59 — that's the same price as a single camera.
The Ring Battery Doorbell can be easily installed to watch your front door, while the Indoor Cam can be set up in less than ten minutes to view the interior of your home and give you a 1080p HD view complete with motion detection and a privacy cover. Though the Indoor Cam does require a power outlet, it also provides two way audio and noise cancellation and has a wide field of view. The Ring Battery Doorbell is our best value choice for Ring doorbells because it delivers the features we like most in Ring doorbells but still costs less than $100.
The Battery Doorbell Plus has one major advantage over the base model: Its battery is removable, so you don't have to take the entire doorbell off in order to recharge it. You're still getting head-to-toe video and person and package detection — now for less than $100.
The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is the company top-end model, so in addition to 2K video, you're also getting 3D and Bird's Eye view, which better helps you see where someone is in your yard. I've had this camera set up for a year at my house, and it's still going strong.
This Ring camera offers protection for your home night and day with its 1080p video feed, Color Night vision, and a spotlight that can illuminate its surroundings. Plus it runs off battery power so you can set it up wherever it's needed. Right now you can get a two pack of cameras for a nice $100 discount.
If you're looking for a Ring alarm kit without the doorbell, then the 14-piece kit (suitable for 2-4 bed homes) is worth checking out. You can save 39% off the usual price, and comes complete with two keypads, one base station, eight contact sensors, two motion detectors, and one range extender.
Michael A. Prospero is the U.S. Editor-in-Chief for Tom’s Guide. He oversees all evergreen content and oversees the Homes, Smart Home, and Fitness/Wearables categories for the site. In his spare time, he also tests out the latest drones, electric scooters, and smart home gadgets, such as video doorbells. Before his tenure at Tom's Guide, he was the Reviews Editor for Laptop Magazine, a reporter at Fast Company, the Times of Trenton, and, many eons back, an intern at George magazine. He received his undergraduate degree from Boston College, where he worked on the campus newspaper The Heights, and then attended the Columbia University school of Journalism. When he’s not testing out the latest running watch, electric scooter, or skiing or training for a marathon, he’s probably using the latest sous vide machine, smoker, or pizza oven, to the delight — or chagrin — of his family.
