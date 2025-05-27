I can't believe the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air is this cheap — Get $150 off in huge post-Memorial Day saving
You can still pick one up for its lowest price!
We thought the Memorial Day laptop deals would be over and done, but Apple clearly didn’t get the message as one of the company’s best laptops is still cheaper than ever!
Right now, the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air is just $1,049 at Amazon, which is a massive $150 off. Just make sure you click the checkbox to activate the coupon to scoop up the whole saving.
This is easily one of the best big-screen laptops you can get, with a slim, sleek construction, plenty of performance and insane power efficiency. And now, you can get $150 off this fantastic all-in-one.
Of course, the more things change, the more they stay the same. As we said in our M4 MacBook Air review, it looks identical to the M3 and M2, which to be honest isn’t really a bad thing. That utilitarian aesthetic of this uber slim laptop looks unmistakably premium — and feels it too with that all-aluminum build.
As for using it, the 15-inch display is bright and vivid, the ergonomics continue to be stellar with a great keyboard and massive touchpad, and the M4 chip brings big performance gains that make this a top notch all-rounder for everything from casual work up to even some prosumer tasks like 4K video editing.
And even better, Apple launched it at $100 less than the previous Air released for. Compound this with an additional $150 off and this is one of the biggest deals still going from Memorial Day 2025!
So if you were umming and ahhing about a MacBook Air, you didn’t miss your big chance to snag one for cheap. If you’re looking for something to play on, we’re still monitoring what Memorial Day gaming laptop deals continue to be available.
Shop all Memorial Day laptop deals
- Samsung Galaxy Book sale: up to $500 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
- Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED: was $769 now $689 @ Walmart
- Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $799 @ Best Buy
- Dell XPS 13: was $1,109 now $909
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.