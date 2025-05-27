I can't believe the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air is this cheap — Get $150 off in huge post-Memorial Day saving

We thought the Memorial Day laptop deals would be over and done, but Apple clearly didn’t get the message as one of the company’s best laptops is still cheaper than ever!

Right now, the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air is just $1,049 at Amazon, which is a massive $150 off. Just make sure you click the checkbox to activate the coupon to scoop up the whole saving.

Of course, the more things change, the more they stay the same. As we said in our M4 MacBook Air review, it looks identical to the M3 and M2, which to be honest isn’t really a bad thing. That utilitarian aesthetic of this uber slim laptop looks unmistakably premium — and feels it too with that all-aluminum build.

As for using it, the 15-inch display is bright and vivid, the ergonomics continue to be stellar with a great keyboard and massive touchpad, and the M4 chip brings big performance gains that make this a top notch all-rounder for everything from casual work up to even some prosumer tasks like 4K video editing.

And even better, Apple launched it at $100 less than the previous Air released for. Compound this with an additional $150 off and this is one of the biggest deals still going from Memorial Day 2025!

So if you were umming and ahhing about a MacBook Air, you didn’t miss your big chance to snag one for cheap. If you’re looking for something to play on, we’re still monitoring what Memorial Day gaming laptop deals continue to be available.

Shop all Memorial Day laptop deals