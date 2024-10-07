My 102-year-old grandfather goes way too fast on his electric scooter, so we added an AirTag — and it's 20% off for Prime Day

If you need to keep track of something — or someone — there's no better time to scoop up a deal on one of the best keyfinders than during Amazon Prime Day. Case in point: My 102-year-old grandfather, (about to be 103 this December) may not be the dancer he once was, but he still likes to be mobile.

About a year or so ago, he bought an electric scooter to free himself from the confines of his assisted-living facility, and regularly takes it for jaunts around the neighborhood and on paths near where he lives. Never one to take things cautiously, he speeds around on the scooter like he was a teenager.

Naturally, my mom was a bit nervous about his excursions, so she asked me if there was a device that would keep tabs on him in case something happened. Among the best keyfinders, I recommended the Apple AirTags, as Apple devices are pretty ubiquitous. Right now, a four-pack of Apple AirTags is just $79 on Amazon, which is $20 off its regular price. We've seen them drop as low as $75, but this is still a pretty good deal.

Apple AirTag (4-pack): was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this 4-pack.

Price check: $79 @ Walmart

A post shared by Linda (@ciaochowlinda) A photo posted by on

She picked up some AirTags during the last Prime Day back in July, and popped one into the back of his scooter. While she doesn't monitor his every move, she will be able to locate him (or the scooter) if he takes a spill away from his home.

While they're no longer at the top of our list of the best keyfinders, iPhone owners will gravitate towards the AirTags, as the UWB radio in newer iPhones (iPhone 11 and up) allows for more precise tracking, which is especially helpful if you happen to lose your keys between a couch cushion.

They're also super-easy to set up, which is also helpful if you're getting them for someone who's not as technologically inclined. Otherwise, you're going to be spending Thanksgiving doing tech support while everyone else is eating pie and watching football.