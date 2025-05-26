Amazon's Memorial Day sale ends tonight — here are the Blink camera deals I'd get right now

Memorial Day is an excellent time to buy just about anything. However, one of my favorite deals today comes from Blink. Not only do they make some of the best home security cameras we've tested, but many of them are on sale right now.

Currently, Amazon has Blink cameras on sale from $19. The sale includes the Editor's Choice Blink Outdoor 4 for $49, but I'm also impressed by the Blink bundle deals priced from $37. Below are all of my favorite Blink deals this holiday.

Best Blink Deals

Blink Mini 2: was $39 now $19 at Amazon The Blink Mini 2 is Blink's new indoor and outdoor security camera. It's weatherproof and comes with several useful features like color night vision, person detection and an easy-to-use companion app. We noted in our Blink Mini 2 review that it didn't have the best sound quality, but if you want a cheap security camera with Alexa integration, you can't go wrong here.

Blink Video Doorbell w/ Sync Module 2: was $69 now $34 at Amazon Blink's video doorbell can be installed on any doorway since it runs on battery power, but it can also be wired into your existing setup to tap into your home's chime. This is an inexpensive way to monitor your property and talk to visitors via two-way audio. The included Sync module means you can store video locally without paying a monthly subscription.

Blink Floodlight Camera (battery): was $129 now $64 at Amazon This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera and a Blink Floodlight Mount for just $64. The wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.

Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini 2 bundle: was $139 now $69 at Amazon This bundle deal gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 camera and a Blink Mini 2 indoor camera for 50% off their combined price. The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. Plus, the Blink Mini 2 is a well-designed, inexpensive indoor camera with a host of useful settings and features.