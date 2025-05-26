Amazon's Memorial Day sale ends tonight — here are the Blink camera deals I'd get right now
Save up to 50% off on our favorite Blink cameras
Memorial Day is an excellent time to buy just about anything. However, one of my favorite deals today comes from Blink. Not only do they make some of the best home security cameras we've tested, but many of them are on sale right now.
Currently, Amazon has Blink cameras on sale from $19. The sale includes the Editor's Choice Blink Outdoor 4 for $49, but I'm also impressed by the Blink bundle deals priced from $37. Below are all of my favorite Blink deals this holiday.
For more deals, make sure to follow our Memorial Day sales live blog with personal recommendations across various categories. Also, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes.
Quick Links
- shop all Blink deals from $19 @ Amazon
- shop all Blink bundles from $37 @ Amazon
- Blink Mini 2: was $39 now $19
- Blink Video Doorbell w/ Sync Module 2: was $69 now $34
- Blink Outdoor 4: was $99 now $49
- Blink Floodlight Camera (battery): was $129 now $64
- Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini 2 bundle: was $139 now $69
- Blink Outdoor 4 (3-Pack) + Blini Mini 2 bundle: was $299 now $149
- Blink Outdoor 4 (5-Pack): was $399 now $199
Best Blink Deals
The Blink Mini 2 is Blink's new indoor and outdoor security camera. It's weatherproof and comes with several useful features like color night vision, person detection and an easy-to-use companion app. We noted in our Blink Mini 2 review that it didn't have the best sound quality, but if you want a cheap security camera with Alexa integration, you can't go wrong here.
Blink's video doorbell can be installed on any doorway since it runs on battery power, but it can also be wired into your existing setup to tap into your home's chime. This is an inexpensive way to monitor your property and talk to visitors via two-way audio. The included Sync module means you can store video locally without paying a monthly subscription.
The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud) and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras.
This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera and a Blink Floodlight Mount for just $64. The wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.
This bundle deal gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 camera and a Blink Mini 2 indoor camera for 50% off their combined price. The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. Plus, the Blink Mini 2 is a well-designed, inexpensive indoor camera with a host of useful settings and features.
If you have a lot of ground to cover and want to score some big savings, this bundle comes with three Blink Outdoor (4th Gen) security cameras and a Blink Mini 2. It's now 50% off on Amazon.
The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get five fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.