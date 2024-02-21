Don't wait! Amazon is taking 45% off its premium Echo devices with deals from $54
Amazon's latest sale brings its speakers and displays down to $54
I've spent the past week reviewing the excellent Amazon Echo Hub and its extensive feature set reminded me why the best smart displays are so helpful for everyday tasks. This compact 8-inch touchscreen panel neatly streamlines all of your smart home devices and widgets into a single device that sits on your wall. But a lot of the things I like about it such as the real-time smart home status information and the ability to catch up on shows fit better on the normally pricier Echo Show 15's larger TV-like screen.
The massive, wall-mountable Echo Show 15 offers double the screen real estate for just $20 more than the new $179 Echo Hub and is one of several Amazon Echo devices on sale from $54 at Amazon right now. That's 45% off and some serious savings on one of the best smart displays we've tested. If you don't need a screen, the Echo (4th Gen) is $54 at Amazon in a deal that takes $45 off one of the best smart speakers we've reviewed. It has excellent sound quality, a built-in temperature sensor, and is great for controlling your other smart home devices.
The Amazon Echo (4th Gen) smart speaker is an excellent core for any smart home. It acts as a central hub for all of your smart home devices with Zigbee built-in plus it packs strong audio and deep Alexa integration to control all of them by voice. It's also a mesh Wi-Fi extender and can use motion and temperature changes to kick off routines. We called it the best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100.
The Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) is the best smart display for watching TV or listening to music. Its crisp 10.1-inch HD screen brings your favorite shows and digital photos to life. Its motorized bass contains speakers with rich bass and gives the screen the ability to follow you around the room during video calls.
The Echo Show 15 has a huge 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen display and a distinct new widget-based interface. This keeps digital shortcuts like light smart light brightness sliders, smart thermostat buttons, and live camera feeds on the screen at all times so you can more easily interact with smart home devices. It also has Fire TV built-in and comes with its own remote, making it a great small TV for a kitchen or bedroom. In our Amazon Echo Show 15 review, we said its a good investment if you like the idea of having a central Alexa-powered hub in your home with a big screen.
Alexa widgets have been a game changer for controlling my smart home. I've been using the Echo Show 15 as my primary home controller because of the live widgets that are always sitting on its home screen. I can leave sticky notes behind for family members, update to-do lists, and even see my commute update in real time. While smaller Echo Shows can store up to 5 widget shortcut buttons, these tools and information blocks require a tap to open and aren't as helpful. That's why the Echo Hub's pivot from a focus on media to helpful widgets that range from smart home controls to reminders really shakes things up and is my top pick for a smaller device if the Echo Show 15 is too big for your space.
Meanwhile the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) has a rounded shape that effectively fills my townhome's open concept living space with rich sound. Admittedly I primarily use smart displays in my home and received this Echo as a parting gift about two years back when Amazon killed off its Amazon Cloud Cam service. Since then I've bought two more on my own. This little sphere can pump out the hardest of bass and keeps lyrics and strings clean and separated without muddying up. Its built-in motion detection can trigger routines like automatically turning on a set of lights when you walk into a room. Plus its temperature sensor can automatically kick on a smart space heater if your climate gets too cold.
Hunter Fenollol is a Senior Editor for Tom’s Guide. He specializes in smart home gadgets and appliances. Prior to joining the team, Hunter reviewed computers, wearables, and mixed reality gear for publications that include CNN Underscored, Popular Mechanics, and Laptop Magazine. When he’s not testing out the latest cooking gadgets, you can likely find him playing a round of golf or out with friends feeding his paycheck to a QuickHit slot machine.
Hunter started his career as an intern at Tom’s Guide back in 2019 while in college. He graduated from Long Island University Post with a degree in Communications and minor in Advertising. He has been vlogging ever since the iPhone 4 took front-facing cameras mainstream.
