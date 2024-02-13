Stay warm! Govee's smart space heater is 50% off at Amazon right now

With winter storms blanketing the streets in snow, your home's coldest rooms are about to become a hell of a lot more noticeable. The best space heaters can transform even the draftiest areas like basements into a toasty living space. Smart space heaters take things to the next level by connecting to the internet so that you can control them remotely from anywhere and use an app for advanced scheduling.

Right now, the GoveeLife 1500W Smart Space Heater is on sale for $24.99 at Amazon. Just clip the 30% off coupon on the page and use code "SVCJVPLP" at checkout to knock off an additional 20% and cut the normal $50 price tag in half. At half off this is a steal for any home in need of a compact and portable heating system and one of the best early Presidents Day sales we've seen.

GoveeLife Smart Indoor Space Heater 1500W: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

This stylish space heater blends in with any room. Its controls are streamlined to buttons on a physical panel built into the top of the heater as well as through the Govee app. Connect it to your Wi-Fi network and you can use the smart home voice assistant of your choice to adjust its power, temperature, and operation schedule.

Govee Smart Space Heater Oscillating: was $59 now $35 @ Amazon

It costs a few bucks more, but this Govee Smart Space Heater has a 75-degree oscillating feature for a larger heater space. Click the on-page coupon to get this price. Check out our GoveeLife hands-on for more details on this heater.

Govee's smart space heater packs 1500W of heating power into a ceramic cylinder the size of a small smart speaker. You can use the physical buttons located at the top of the heater to switch between three heating modes (low, medium, and high) and a fan mode. It warms up to full temperatures in just two seconds to rapidly heat up a 200-square-foot room within minutes. A built-in smart thermostat accurately relays your room's current temperature to the nearest decimal point. You can use this sensor to create an automation that automatically kicks on the space heater if the temperature gets too cold by setting a minimum temperature threshold.

Once you pair the heater with the Govee smart home app you can control it from anywhere to warm up a room on your way home from work or enable a feature like autostop. With advanced scheduling options, you can tell the heater to kick on at specific times such as 30 minutes before you wake up on weekdays. The Govee app also serves as a bridge to connect the heater to your smart home's voice assistant through either the Govee Amazon Alexa skill or syncing your device with Google Assistant. Voice commands make it even easier to control power, temperature, and mode settings on the fly.

If you're not crazy about the thought of running a space heater while you're away, this model has several layers of protection in place. Its flame-resistant body has tip-over and overheating safeguards built-in to protect your home. Govee's also worked thoughtful touches throughout the design. These include a built-in handle to easily lug its 3-pound body between rooms as well as a stand on the bottom to angle the heat 10 degrees upward to reach spaces like your bed. Speaking of bed, its quiet operation measures in at just under 37 decibels which is equivalent to the sound of a quiet library or whisper—silent enough for even the lightest of sleepers to use it overnight.